Employment Feb 10, 2022

PHARMACIST REQUIRED
WITH PHARMACY DIPLOMA
SALARY 9000- 11000
MALE CANDIDATE ONLY
CONTACT 9596260620
NEAR AREA SAINIK COLONY
GREATER KAILASH
CHANNI HIMMAT
AND GANGYAL
Staff required
1. Telly Caller, Counsellor.
2. Computer Operator, Accountant.
3. Receptuonist.coordinator.
4. HR, Moblizer, 10 boys/female. (Work Form Home Job)
5. Securty Guard Helper, Packing Boys.
Interview appointment
Call 6006796637
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
(Employment office)
REQUIRED
Sales Executive
Candidate should have good
knowledge of Sales
Work Experience Must (In Hardware or Electrical Items)
Salary upto Rs. 20,000/-
Location of work at
Jandial Plastic Industries
Gangyal, Jammu
Send your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG,
SRINAGAR etc.
7889846668, 9622637265, 8899408151
REQUIRED
Interior Designer –
Modular Kitchen Showroom
Auto-CAD + 3-D Max
Software expert
Contact: R.G. Designs
9906355511
Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu
VACANCY
* SITE SUPERVISOR – MODULAR KITCHEN
* ACCOUNTANT – TRAINED IN TALLY ERP 9.0
SALES MAN – TILES & SANITARY SHOWROOM
CONTACT : 88250-29093, 9906355511
Required
telecaller (female)
Interested Candidates may
WhatsApp their Resume/CV @
9055580001
Vaccancy……..
No Registration fees
Job for 8th,
10th, 12th boys
in semi govt project
Call: 7780874179
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:-infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR JANIPUR
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
English, Hindi, Maths, Science M.A/M.Sc/M. Com/MCA in
S. St, Computer -TGT relevant subject with B.Ed/M.Ed
English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in
S.St, Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed
NTT Teachers Trained Graduate
Art & Craft Teacher Relevant Degree
Dance Teacher Relevant Degree
PTI Relevant Degree
Application forms are available in school office on
all working days from 10.00 am-2.00 pm
Come along with two passport size Coloured photograph
Required
Required experienced
IELTS trainer
P&R Immigration Corp.
Address :- 1, Rehari Colony
(Opposite Care Dental Clinic),
Jammu
Contact :
7006552523, 9419227736
REQUIRED
Manager having experience of 15 years
Computer Operator (F) having experience of 5 years
Engineer Civil Diploma having experience of 2 years/ fresher
For our office located at Muthi, Jammu
Call on Mobile No: 9697045450, between 1 to 5 PM
Required
Female Dental Assistant
residing near Chhani Himmat area for a Dental Clinic at
Chhani Himmat
Contact: 8803439551
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Unique Education Group
Retired Principal or Administrator for administrative jobs as admission counsellor.
Office: Gandhi Nagar Gole Market Jammu
Contact:- 7889360284, 7006561420
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Office Assstant : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. Salary 10 to 15 K
Counsellor cum Coordinator – Graduate/PG
Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary 8 to 15 K
Admin Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresehr/Ex. both Salary 8 to 15 K
Operation Executive: MBA in any stream – Male/Female Both Salary: 10 to 20 K
Business Development Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresher
Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25 K.
94192-02814
SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM
47 D/C, BACK SIDE OF GANDHI NAGAR
Job-Vacancies
Trimed Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd
(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)
Hiring Operations Support Executives
B.Tech with MBA with 0-5 years of experience should apply and forward CV to
recruitment@trimedsolutions.in
Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu
For details Contact: 9701644022
https://trimedsolutions.in/
Urgent Requirement
We are urgently looking candidates for the following posts:-
1. Salesman (2 Wheeler must)
2. Fashion Designer
3. Tailor Master (Ladies)
4. Office Boy.
5. Helper for Boutique.
Interested candidates may share their CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 7051766240
Required
Field Boy for Sales and Marketing for Waterproofing Company.
Contact: 9906005222
Job-Vacancies
HexaMed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd
(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)
Hiring B.Tech./ BE/ Diploma Engineers in Biomedicals, E&C, E.E etc.
Interested @ J&K/ Ladakh may forward their CV to
hexamedjk@gmail.com
Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu
For details contact: 6006801144
www.hexamedtechnologies.com