Employment Feb 10, 2022

PHARMACIST REQUIRED

WITH PHARMACY DIPLOMA

SALARY 9000- 11000

MALE CANDIDATE ONLY

CONTACT 9596260620

NEAR AREA SAINIK COLONY

GREATER KAILASH

CHANNI HIMMAT

AND GANGYAL

Staff required

1. Telly Caller, Counsellor.

2. Computer Operator, Accountant.

3. Receptuonist.coordinator.

4. HR, Moblizer, 10 boys/female. (Work Form Home Job)

5. Securty Guard Helper, Packing Boys.

Interview appointment

Call 6006796637

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

(Employment office)

REQUIRED

Sales Executive

Candidate should have good

knowledge of Sales

Work Experience Must (In Hardware or Electrical Items)

Salary upto Rs. 20,000/-

Location of work at

Jandial Plastic Industries

Gangyal, Jammu

Send your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG,

SRINAGAR etc.

7889846668, 9622637265, 8899408151

REQUIRED

Interior Designer –

Modular Kitchen Showroom

Auto-CAD + 3-D Max

Software expert

Contact: R.G. Designs

9906355511

Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu

VACANCY

* SITE SUPERVISOR – MODULAR KITCHEN

* ACCOUNTANT – TRAINED IN TALLY ERP 9.0

SALES MAN – TILES & SANITARY SHOWROOM

CONTACT : 88250-29093, 9906355511

Required

telecaller (female)

Interested Candidates may

WhatsApp their Resume/CV @

9055580001

Vaccancy……..

No Registration fees

Job for 8th,

10th, 12th boys

in semi govt project

Call: 7780874179

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:-infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR JANIPUR

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

English, Hindi, Maths, Science M.A/M.Sc/M. Com/MCA in

S. St, Computer -TGT relevant subject with B.Ed/M.Ed

English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in

S.St, Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed

NTT Teachers Trained Graduate

Art & Craft Teacher Relevant Degree

Dance Teacher Relevant Degree

PTI Relevant Degree

Application forms are available in school office on

all working days from 10.00 am-2.00 pm

Come along with two passport size Coloured photograph

Required

Required experienced

IELTS trainer

P&R Immigration Corp.

Address :- 1, Rehari Colony

(Opposite Care Dental Clinic),

Jammu

Contact :

7006552523, 9419227736

REQUIRED

Manager having experience of 15 years

Computer Operator (F) having experience of 5 years

Engineer Civil Diploma having experience of 2 years/ fresher

For our office located at Muthi, Jammu

Call on Mobile No: 9697045450, between 1 to 5 PM

Required

Female Dental Assistant

residing near Chhani Himmat area for a Dental Clinic at

Chhani Himmat

Contact: 8803439551

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Unique Education Group

Retired Principal or Administrator for administrative jobs as admission counsellor.

Office: Gandhi Nagar Gole Market Jammu

Contact:- 7889360284, 7006561420

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Office Assstant : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. Salary 10 to 15 K

Counsellor cum Coordinator – Graduate/PG

Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary 8 to 15 K

Admin Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresehr/Ex. both Salary 8 to 15 K

Operation Executive: MBA in any stream – Male/Female Both Salary: 10 to 20 K

Business Development Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresher

Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25 K.

94192-02814

SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM

47 D/C, BACK SIDE OF GANDHI NAGAR

Job-Vacancies

Trimed Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd

(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)

Hiring Operations Support Executives

B.Tech with MBA with 0-5 years of experience should apply and forward CV to

recruitment@trimedsolutions.in

Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu

For details Contact: 9701644022

https://trimedsolutions.in/

Urgent Requirement

We are urgently looking candidates for the following posts:-

1. Salesman (2 Wheeler must)

2. Fashion Designer

3. Tailor Master (Ladies)

4. Office Boy.

5. Helper for Boutique.

Interested candidates may share their CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 7051766240

Required

Field Boy for Sales and Marketing for Waterproofing Company.

Contact: 9906005222

Job-Vacancies

HexaMed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd

(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)

Hiring B.Tech./ BE/ Diploma Engineers in Biomedicals, E&C, E.E etc.

Interested @ J&K/ Ladakh may forward their CV to

hexamedjk@gmail.com

Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu

For details contact: 6006801144

www.hexamedtechnologies.com