Employment Feb 10, 2022

JOB JOB JOB

Required a Young and Smart Candidate for the Post of Telecaller. Candidates having Managerial Degree with Good Communication skills and 1year work Experience can Apply. Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Call us at : 9682132110

DRIVER REQUIRED URGENTLY

Driver required for a car at Talab Tillo Bohri

Please Contact : 9650087875, 9419130414

Kesar

MAID SERVICE

Benefits Services

Cheapest Price to all Cleaning

100% Trustable Cooking

Fully verified Baby Sitter

Good in work Elderly Sitter

Hard Workers

Available

Full time boys – 9 Nos and Part Time Maid – 6 Nos

Mob: 6005514473, 9697523909

Diamonds are usless

Gift your wife a maid

Job-Vacancies

Trimed Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd

(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)

Hiring Operations Support Executives

B.Tech with MBA with 0-5 years of experience should apply and forward CV to

recruitment@trimedsolutions.in

Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu

For details Contact: 9701644022

https://trimedsolutions.in/

Wanted

Wanted Helper 1

For car washing

at

Gulati Service Station

Shoping Centre Bakshi Nagar

Cont : 8899395525

Job-Vacancies

HexaMed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd

(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)

Hiring B.Tech./ BE/ Diploma Engineers in Biomedicals, E&C, E.E etc.

Interested @ J&K/ Ladakh may forward their CV to

hexamedjk@gmail.com

Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu

For details contact: 6006801144

www.hexamedtechnologies.com

Wanted

Wanted A Computer Operator (Typing / E-Stamp)

Contact :

Khanna Tent House

Rehari Colony, Jammu

Contact Timing : 3 PM to 5 PM

Phone : 94191-02550

Mali requirement

A trained Gardener (Mali ) is urgently required at Farm House located at Machine Domana (Lower) @ Rs 5000/- monthly @ 04 (four) hours-half day daily service.

Contact Mob. 9797657848

Locals are preferred

Heal All Pharmaceuticals

A Company of a National repute

under the expansion plan in its

Parent Division, REQUIRES :

Medical Representatives for JAMMU, UDHAMPUR & KATHUA HQs

If you are Young, hard working Male or Female graduate/D. Pharma, preferably having one year experience in Pharma and having own conveyance, then EMAIL your Resume at

healallpharma@gmail.com

Contact : 94191-33372, 9357113832

Urgent required

faculty, Chemistry, Physics,

MATHEMATICS,

Shine Tutorial

Exchange Road

Jammu

Mob 7889747922, 7889410595

REQUIRED

Field Executives

Devgon Pharmaceuticals

Jammu based Ayurvedic Company

8 Field Executives

for Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh. Best Salary package with HRA, TA, DA, Incentives

Freshers may also apply with

good communication skills

Email: devgonresumes@gmail.com

Contact No: 9469293786

Required delivery staff in

Blue Dart Express Ltd

Location – Narwal

Patoli Mangotrian

Miran Sahib, Udhampur

Salary Gross – 11500 + petrol

Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply

Requirement- Driving license, Own bike

Contact no. 7051837275

Job opening

Urgently Required 30 Boy’s/ Girl’s for Official Staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Note: Fresher’s can also apply.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income: 15000 to 23000 (P/M)

(As per Co Rule)

So, Bring your Resume and get a Job.

Walk in Interview from Today to till 28-02-2022.

ONENESS NATION

Opp Audi Showroom, 153/6, Ambika Colony Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu

Contact No: 9149894485, 9103129166