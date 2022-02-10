Employment Feb 10, 2022

JOB JOB JOB
Required a Young and Smart Candidate for the Post of Telecaller. Candidates having Managerial Degree with Good Communication skills and 1year work Experience can Apply. Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Call us at : 9682132110
DRIVER REQUIRED URGENTLY
Driver required for a car at Talab Tillo Bohri
Please Contact : 9650087875, 9419130414
Kesar
MAID SERVICE
Benefits Services
Cheapest Price to all Cleaning
100% Trustable Cooking
Fully verified Baby Sitter
Good in work Elderly Sitter
Hard Workers
Available
Full time boys – 9 Nos and Part Time Maid – 6 Nos
Mob: 6005514473, 9697523909
Diamonds are usless
Gift your wife a maid
Job-Vacancies
Trimed Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd
(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)
Hiring Operations Support Executives
B.Tech with MBA with 0-5 years of experience should apply and forward CV to
recruitment@trimedsolutions.in
Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu
For details Contact: 9701644022
https://trimedsolutions.in/
Wanted
Wanted Helper 1
For car washing
at
Gulati Service Station
Shoping Centre Bakshi Nagar
Cont : 8899395525
Job-Vacancies
HexaMed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd
(Biomedical Equipments Maintenance Company)
Hiring B.Tech./ BE/ Diploma Engineers in Biomedicals, E&C, E.E etc.
Interested @ J&K/ Ladakh may forward their CV to
hexamedjk@gmail.com
Walk-in Interviews on 11th & 12th Feb 2022, At Hotel KC Residency Jammu
For details contact: 6006801144
www.hexamedtechnologies.com
Wanted
Wanted A Computer Operator (Typing / E-Stamp)
Contact :
Khanna Tent House
Rehari Colony, Jammu
Contact Timing : 3 PM to 5 PM
Phone : 94191-02550
Mali requirement
A trained Gardener (Mali ) is urgently required at Farm House located at Machine Domana (Lower) @ Rs 5000/- monthly @ 04 (four) hours-half day daily service.
Contact Mob. 9797657848
Locals are preferred
Heal All Pharmaceuticals
A Company of a National repute
under the expansion plan in its
Parent Division, REQUIRES :
Medical Representatives for JAMMU, UDHAMPUR & KATHUA HQs
If you are Young, hard working Male or Female graduate/D. Pharma, preferably having one year experience in Pharma and having own conveyance, then EMAIL your Resume at
healallpharma@gmail.com
Contact : 94191-33372, 9357113832
Urgent required
faculty, Chemistry, Physics,
MATHEMATICS,
Shine Tutorial
Exchange Road
Jammu
Mob 7889747922, 7889410595
REQUIRED
Field Executives
Devgon Pharmaceuticals
Jammu based Ayurvedic Company
8 Field Executives
for Punjab, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh. Best Salary package with HRA, TA, DA, Incentives
Freshers may also apply with
good communication skills
Email: devgonresumes@gmail.com
Contact No: 9469293786
Required delivery staff in
Blue Dart Express Ltd
Location – Narwal
Patoli Mangotrian
Miran Sahib, Udhampur
Salary Gross – 11500 + petrol
Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply
Requirement- Driving license, Own bike
Contact no. 7051837275
Job opening
Urgently Required 30 Boy’s/ Girl’s for Official Staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).
Note: Fresher’s can also apply.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income: 15000 to 23000 (P/M)
(As per Co Rule)
So, Bring your Resume and get a Job.
Walk in Interview from Today to till 28-02-2022.
ONENESS NATION
Opp Audi Showroom, 153/6, Ambika Colony Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu
Contact No: 9149894485, 9103129166