Employment Dec 8, 2019

Computer operator

Wanted

A Computer Operator who can do Billing and has an understanding of Tally erp.9.

Timings:- 12:00 Noon to 7:00 PM

Salary- 10,000/- (negotiable)

Contact: 9858661100, 9419661100

Required

1) Computer Accountant Cum Operator – 2 (M/F)

(Busy Software Knowing + GST)

2) Accountant For Manual Billing – 1 (M/F)

3) Office Boy – 5 (Qual. 5th to 12th)

4) VAN Driver (Load Carrier) – 1

M/s Book Palace

Opp Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu.

Mob: 7006196552, 8082160733

Urgently Required

Retired persons for the officers position

Salary : Rs 10,000 to 30,000 + Cash Incentives + Foreign Tours + Reward and Recognisation

Contact for Interview

between 12 PM to 2 PM

at 8492044494

VACANCY

1. Marketing Executive 4 No.

2. Business Dev. Manager 1 No.

3. Sales Manager 1 No.

4. Office Boy 1 No.

Contact: Nu-Look Traders

near Railway Phatak Channi

Off: 9906353209, 9796017479

REQUIRED

Staff Required for

Chinese Restaurant in Trikuta Nagar

1. Chinese Commi 2 Chef

2. Cheff for Tandoor

Salary best in industry

Contact Number:- 9797508700

Walk in interview

rs enterprise

requires

1. sale’s executive

exp. in selling pvc pipes & tile Adhesive

contact: 9596372396, 6005620430

Required

One boy for marketing of Cattle feed. Requirements two wheeler and hold on language Dogri, Hindi and Punjabi. Salary plus incentive. Fuel will be given extra.

Contact No. 9796479820

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

Walk in Interview for Warehousing Manager

Interested candidates, preferably Graduates having adequate work experience in the field of ware-housing activities including storage, issue, handling and accountal of products may appear for interview along with their resume on 9th December, 2019 between 11.30 and 2.00 PM in the office of the Company at Plot No.79, Yard No.6, Near SBI, Transport Nagar, Jammu. Salary Negotiable.

Manager

Mob.No: 9797390164

Required teachers

Lord Mahavira School Shiv Nagar.

We are looking for qualified experienced & competent teachers for teaching prenursery, nursery & primary classes. Interested candidates may come up with testimonials to the school Sunday may also come in the school. Timing 8:30 am to 4 pm. Salary will be no bar for high dynamic candidates.

Contact No:

9018100909, 9419263395

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A Govt. Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls for official & non-official work in Jammu & 20 other districts of J&K State.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.

Income: 15000 to 25000 PM (As per Co.Rule).

Free Hostel for Boys & Girls.

So, Come along with your full Bio-Data at

MLCC

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Soodan Laboratory Opp. VIP Bags Show Room.

Cell No: 9906029039, 9796256081

TRS Educational and Job Services

Full Time Servant and Part Time Maids are available here.

6005736725

Required Driver

Require a driver

having experience of Automatic car for Channi Himmat Jammu.

Contact No: 94192-54549

Call between (12 to 3 PM)

Required (02)

Spoken English Trainer (M/F)

Receptionist also required for an Institution at Trikuta Nagar.

9070665188, 9797652491

JOB FOR

MANAGER

IN GAS AGENCY UDHAMPUR

CONTACT CELL NO 7006441048

D.R.S Kids International School Vijaypur

Required

More vacancies for female teachers.Interested candidates may come along with their C.V between 10am to 1pm.Experienced will be considered. Freshers can also apply. Salary negotiable. Pick and drop facility is also available. For any query touch base on 7006693028,9419169851

REQUIRED

An Accountant with

knowledge about Buzy for a construction company near Wave Mall Jammu.

Contacat:

7051456143

Urgently Required

Math, Science and S. St. Teachers

Free Accommodation and Transport Facility

New Jammu Public High School

Nikki Tawi Barjalla Jammu

Contact : 9797411912

9149953277

Urgently Required

1. House Kpeeing Staff 10 (Salary – 8K-10K).

2. Receptionist – 02 (Salary: 6K – 8 K).

3. Service Advisor – 02 (Salary 15 K).

4. Service Manager – 01 (Salay – 15K).

5. Cashier – 01 (Salary 8 K)

6. Sales Consultant – 04 (Salary – 8 K + Incentives).

7. Security Guard – 10 (Salary 8K -10 K).

Contact: Rozgar Manpower Solutions

651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

8899992816, 8899993816

Vacancy

Wanted Experienced Sales Executive for Tile factory on commission basis.

Job location : Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Send your resume on

sunilmahajan1575@gmail.com

Contact : 9419701575

Urgently Required

Receptionist (Female) having good English communication skill

at THE SEA ,

554 A , Near Last Morh ,

GANDHI NAGAR – Jammu

Contact – 6006210443 &

0191- 3591530

Email – theseajammu.education@gmail.com

Requires Staff for Canon authorised

sales & service partner/dealer

1. Engineer/Technicians-ITI or 3 Yrs Diploma in Electronics, Electricals & computer

science (Bike, Scooty is compulsory)

(Experienced/Freshers)

2. Office Boy/Delivery Boy -1

(Bike, Scooty is compulsory)

3. Office co-ordinator-1

4 Marketing Executive- 1

Walk in interview from 7th Dec to 10th Dec.19

167-A, Sector-1, Nanak Nagar, near Shivaji Chowk

Contact No. 0191-2430394, 9682587207

A great opportunity for

students, freshers,

sales & marketing professionals

A Leading Digital Company of Jammu is inviting Applications for the post of Marketing Professionals having good knowledge of Digital Marketing and its Application in current world of Digitization.

Join us as a Part Time or Full Time Marketing Professional and earn good income.

Qualification – Graduate/B.Tech/BCA/MCA

Part Time/Freelancer-Commission Based

Full Time- Target Based

Contact – 7780879055, 7006125862,

9018025381

ABIBPL

Required following position

Tele caller (10 Positions)

Female only/Walk in on Sunday & Monday (8/12) & (9/12)

Salary – 7-10 K

Qualification -12th Passed

Add : near Fortune Hotel City Plaza

Ground Floor

M- 8803503566

Wanted

A Female Pharmacist

For a reputed Chemist shop in Shalimar Chowk

Interested candidates apply with CV’s

Address : Parkash Chand & Co.

Chemists & Druggists

Shalimar Road Opp. PN Bank Jammu

Mobile No. 77809-73877

Timing : 2 PM to 7 PM

Required

Marketing Representatives (MR) for reputed Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Companies-05 number

Experience holder will be given preference.

Send resume at –

ashokaenterprisesjammu@gmail.com

Contact – 7780-914631

Income Opportunity

Work : Business Consultant

Payout : Monthly

Age = 18+Required

Qualification : 12th Above

Come & Grab this opportunity

Ph No.

7051133600

9622352081

Required

Experienced Sales Executive

for Ladies’ Garments Showroom

near Power House

Old Janipur

Contact :

9796604102