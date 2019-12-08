Employment Dec 8, 2019

Computer operator
Wanted
A Computer Operator who can do Billing and has an understanding of Tally erp.9.
Timings:- 12:00 Noon to 7:00 PM
Salary- 10,000/- (negotiable)
Contact: 9858661100, 9419661100
Required
1) Computer Accountant Cum Operator – 2 (M/F)
(Busy Software Knowing + GST)
2) Accountant For Manual Billing – 1 (M/F)
3) Office Boy – 5 (Qual. 5th to 12th)
4) VAN Driver (Load Carrier) – 1
M/s Book Palace
Opp Hari Mandir Rehari Colony, Jammu.
Mob: 7006196552, 8082160733
Urgently Required
Retired persons for the officers position
Salary : Rs 10,000 to 30,000 + Cash Incentives + Foreign Tours + Reward and Recognisation
Contact for Interview
between 12 PM to 2 PM
at 8492044494
VACANCY
1. Marketing Executive 4 No.
2. Business Dev. Manager 1 No.
3. Sales Manager 1 No.
4. Office Boy 1 No.
Contact: Nu-Look Traders
near Railway Phatak Channi
Off: 9906353209, 9796017479
REQUIRED
Staff Required for
Chinese Restaurant in Trikuta Nagar
1. Chinese Commi 2 Chef
2. Cheff for Tandoor
Salary best in industry
Contact Number:- 9797508700
Walk in interview
rs enterprise
requires
1. sale’s executive
exp. in selling pvc pipes & tile Adhesive
contact: 9596372396, 6005620430
Required
One boy for marketing of Cattle feed. Requirements two wheeler and hold on language Dogri, Hindi and Punjabi. Salary plus incentive. Fuel will be given extra.
Contact No. 9796479820
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
Walk in Interview for Warehousing Manager
Interested candidates, preferably Graduates having adequate work experience in the field of ware-housing activities including storage, issue, handling and accountal of products may appear for interview along with their resume on 9th December, 2019 between 11.30 and 2.00 PM in the office of the Company at Plot No.79, Yard No.6, Near SBI, Transport Nagar, Jammu. Salary Negotiable.
Manager
Mob.No: 9797390164
Required teachers
Lord Mahavira School Shiv Nagar.
We are looking for qualified experienced & competent teachers for teaching prenursery, nursery & primary classes. Interested candidates may come up with testimonials to the school Sunday may also come in the school. Timing 8:30 am to 4 pm. Salary will be no bar for high dynamic candidates.
Contact No:
9018100909, 9419263395
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A Govt. Registered firm urgently required 62 boys & girls for official & non-official work in Jammu & 20 other districts of J&K State.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.
Income: 15000 to 25000 PM (As per Co.Rule).
Free Hostel for Boys & Girls.
So, Come along with your full Bio-Data at
MLCC
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Soodan Laboratory Opp. VIP Bags Show Room.
Cell No: 9906029039, 9796256081
TRS Educational and Job Services
Full Time Servant and Part Time Maids are available here.
6005736725
Required Driver
Require a driver
having experience of Automatic car for Channi Himmat Jammu.
Contact No: 94192-54549
Call between (12 to 3 PM)
Required (02)
Spoken English Trainer (M/F)
Receptionist also required for an Institution at Trikuta Nagar.
9070665188, 9797652491
JOB FOR
MANAGER
IN GAS AGENCY UDHAMPUR
CONTACT CELL NO 7006441048
D.R.S Kids International School Vijaypur
Required
More vacancies for female teachers.Interested candidates may come along with their C.V between 10am to 1pm.Experienced will be considered. Freshers can also apply. Salary negotiable. Pick and drop facility is also available. For any query touch base on 7006693028,9419169851
REQUIRED
An Accountant with
knowledge about Buzy for a construction company near Wave Mall Jammu.
Contacat:
7051456143
Urgently Required
Math, Science and S. St. Teachers
Free Accommodation and Transport Facility
New Jammu Public High School
Nikki Tawi Barjalla Jammu
Contact : 9797411912
9149953277
Urgently Required
1. House Kpeeing Staff 10 (Salary – 8K-10K).
2. Receptionist – 02 (Salary: 6K – 8 K).
3. Service Advisor – 02 (Salary 15 K).
4. Service Manager – 01 (Salay – 15K).
5. Cashier – 01 (Salary 8 K)
6. Sales Consultant – 04 (Salary – 8 K + Incentives).
7. Security Guard – 10 (Salary 8K -10 K).
Contact: Rozgar Manpower Solutions
651-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
8899992816, 8899993816
Vacancy
Wanted Experienced Sales Executive for Tile factory on commission basis.
Job location : Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Send your resume on
sunilmahajan1575@gmail.com
Contact : 9419701575
Urgently Required
Receptionist (Female) having good English communication skill
at THE SEA ,
554 A , Near Last Morh ,
GANDHI NAGAR – Jammu
Contact – 6006210443 &
0191- 3591530
Email – theseajammu.education@gmail.com
Requires Staff for Canon authorised
sales & service partner/dealer
1. Engineer/Technicians-ITI or 3 Yrs Diploma in Electronics, Electricals & computer
science (Bike, Scooty is compulsory)
(Experienced/Freshers)
2. Office Boy/Delivery Boy -1
(Bike, Scooty is compulsory)
3. Office co-ordinator-1
4 Marketing Executive- 1
Walk in interview from 7th Dec to 10th Dec.19
167-A, Sector-1, Nanak Nagar, near Shivaji Chowk
Contact No. 0191-2430394, 9682587207
A great opportunity for
students, freshers,
sales & marketing professionals
A Leading Digital Company of Jammu is inviting Applications for the post of Marketing Professionals having good knowledge of Digital Marketing and its Application in current world of Digitization.
Join us as a Part Time or Full Time Marketing Professional and earn good income.
Qualification – Graduate/B.Tech/BCA/MCA
Part Time/Freelancer-Commission Based
Full Time- Target Based
Contact – 7780879055, 7006125862,
9018025381
ABIBPL
Required following position
Tele caller (10 Positions)
Female only/Walk in on Sunday & Monday (8/12) & (9/12)
Salary – 7-10 K
Qualification -12th Passed
Add : near Fortune Hotel City Plaza
Ground Floor
M- 8803503566
Wanted
A Female Pharmacist
For a reputed Chemist shop in Shalimar Chowk
Interested candidates apply with CV’s
Address : Parkash Chand & Co.
Chemists & Druggists
Shalimar Road Opp. PN Bank Jammu
Mobile No. 77809-73877
Timing : 2 PM to 7 PM
Required
Marketing Representatives (MR) for reputed Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Companies-05 number
Experience holder will be given preference.
Send resume at –
ashokaenterprisesjammu@gmail.com
Contact – 7780-914631
Income Opportunity
Work : Business Consultant
Payout : Monthly
Age = 18+Required
Qualification : 12th Above
Come & Grab this opportunity
Ph No.
7051133600
9622352081
Required
Experienced Sales Executive
for Ladies’ Garments Showroom
near Power House
Old Janipur
Contact :
9796604102
