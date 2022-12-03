Employment Dec 3, 2022

Required

1) Office Assistant

Salary 10,000

2) Marketing Executives

Salary 15000

& Incentives ,TA

3) Office Boy

Salary 8000

Sadro Wellness

19 AD Gandhi Nagar

9906006644

Required

We Revival Healthcare Pvt Ltd are looking

for a candidate with the below qualifications

1) D Pharma or B Pharma or Medical Technician having an experience of at least one year with the Sales of Pharmaceutical products also knowing Marg software.

2) BCA, MCA, or NIIT for Application working Skills Software Data Analyst

Salary: 8000/- to 15000/-

Mob. 6006858798

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

Income : 7000 to 25000

(Hostel Free)

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th

Apply : in 3 Days

For More Details, Contact

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

7006486152

Note : Every District = 15 Vacancies

Required

Female Trainer & Counselor

SPEARHEAD IELTS. GANDHI NAGAR

# 9906381129, 01935-05248

jammu@spearheadeducation.com

VB IMMIGRATION SERVICES

Work Permit

Dubai, Malaysia, Schengen

(Good Salary & low charges)

Office: H.No. 2, Ashok Nagar, Satwari, Jammu.

(M): 94195-03331, 9070259375

OPPORTUNITIES FOR UAE & EUROPE

Light and Heavy

Drivers

Qualification & Age

No Bar

Interested Applicants May

Contact @ 9622948601

REQUIRED

Front Desk Executive

(Female only)

Q – Graduation

T.Q – Computer Knowledge

Good Communication Skill

Salary – 10K – 15 K

Add: Opp. Decor Marble Market

E-mail : tveplpvtltd@gmail.com

9906066311

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

URGENLTY Required

S/O Area bari brahmna gangyal

S/G Area bari brahmna gangyal

S/G & S/O For Reliance Pvt Ltd Surat Gujarat (Only Ex-servicemen & Ex Paramilitary)

Hotel Kitchen Helper, Maid (Female only) Accountant Exp required Store men Ex-servicemen Only.

Mob no: 9419090782, 9622340783

JOB JOB JOB

Company Required Sales Team in Jammu

1. Sales Executive

Male – 7 No’s

Salary – 15000 + Petrol

2. Work from Home

Female – 5 No’s

House wife, Retired Women,

Teachers, Students

Call Now: 9906155071, 9086156476

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

VACANCY

Driver required for home

Area-Green Belt Park

Timings –

8.00 am – 8.00 pm

Salary – 15000/-

Mob.: 9906222280