Employment Dec 3, 2022

Required
1) Office Assistant
Salary 10,000
2) Marketing Executives
Salary 15000
& Incentives ,TA
3) Office Boy
Salary 8000
Sadro Wellness
19 AD Gandhi Nagar
9906006644
Required
We Revival Healthcare Pvt Ltd are looking
for a candidate with the below qualifications
1) D Pharma or B Pharma or Medical Technician having an experience of at least one year with the Sales of Pharmaceutical products also knowing Marg software.
2) BCA, MCA, or NIIT for Application working Skills Software Data Analyst
Salary: 8000/- to 15000/-
Mob. 6006858798
JOB JOB JOB
IN JAMMU
FOR BOYS & GIRLS
Income : 7000 to 25000
(Hostel Free)
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th
Apply : in 3 Days
For More Details, Contact
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006486152
Note : Every District = 15 Vacancies
Required
Female Trainer & Counselor
SPEARHEAD IELTS. GANDHI NAGAR
# 9906381129, 01935-05248
jammu@spearheadeducation.com
VB IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Work Permit
Dubai, Malaysia, Schengen
(Good Salary & low charges)
Office: H.No. 2, Ashok Nagar, Satwari, Jammu.
(M): 94195-03331, 9070259375
OPPORTUNITIES FOR UAE & EUROPE
Light and Heavy
Drivers
Qualification & Age
No Bar
Interested Applicants May
Contact @ 9622948601
REQUIRED
Front Desk Executive
(Female only)
Q – Graduation
T.Q – Computer Knowledge
Good Communication Skill
Salary – 10K – 15 K
Add: Opp. Decor Marble Market
E-mail : tveplpvtltd@gmail.com
9906066311
D.S.S PVT. LTD.
URGENLTY Required
S/O Area bari brahmna gangyal
S/G Area bari brahmna gangyal
S/G & S/O For Reliance Pvt Ltd Surat Gujarat (Only Ex-servicemen & Ex Paramilitary)
Hotel Kitchen Helper, Maid (Female only) Accountant Exp required Store men Ex-servicemen Only.
Mob no: 9419090782, 9622340783
JOB JOB JOB
Company Required Sales Team in Jammu
1. Sales Executive
Male – 7 No’s
Salary – 15000 + Petrol
2. Work from Home
Female – 5 No’s
House wife, Retired Women,
Teachers, Students
Call Now: 9906155071, 9086156476
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
VACANCY
Driver required for home
Area-Green Belt Park
Timings –
8.00 am – 8.00 pm
Salary – 15000/-
Mob.: 9906222280