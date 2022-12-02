Inter-district Divisional level matches played

LGs Rolling Trophy enters final phase

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 2: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir under LGs Rolling Trophy is achieving a great feat in providing an impressive platform to thousands of UT based boys in Cricket. The mega sports tournament was inaugurated by the Chief Secretary in the month of September this year.

After completing the trials at different levels, the well skilled and the talented cricketers are representing their native districts in the top level inter-district tournament.

The final leg of the tournament was inaugurated today at twin South Kashmir districts. Syed Aijaz ACR Pulwama was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony at Sports Stadium Pulwama, while DYSSO Pulwama Noor ul Haq, DYSSO Budgam Gurmukh Singh and many other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed said that it really is an honour for the district to host inter-district matches of LGs Rolling Trophy. He praised on LG administration for taking such unique initiatives in channelling energies of the youth through sports

Ganderbal V/s Baramulla and Bandipora V/s Shopian matches were played at Sports Stadium Pulwama and Sports Field Lelhara, respectively.

At another south Kashmir district, Sub-District Magistrate Bhijbehra Abdul Rashid and International Cricketer Parvaiz Rasool witnessed the inaugural match of the final phase of tournament at Sports Stadium Bijbehara. DYSSO Anantnag Mushtaq Ahmed Pampori, DYSSO Kulgam Ghulam Hassan Lone and other senior officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

At Anantnag, the inaugural match was played between Pulwama and Srinagar districts at Bijbehara, while Kulgam and Kupwara districts locked horns at Sports Stadium Mattan.