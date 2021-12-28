Employment Dec 28, 2021

REQUIREMENTS BOYS AND GIRLS

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH AND GRADUATES

PACKAGE : 15000 TO 20,000 MONTHLY

WORK – DIGITAL MARKETING AND SALES EXECUTIVES

PRODUCT: TECHNOLOGY AND

FASHION REGARDING

AGE 18 TO 27 YEARS

CONTAT No.: 9622880322, 7051614951

Gandhi Nagar, Last Morh,Jammu.

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant M/F, Supervisor, Computer Operator, Graphic Designer, Receptionist, Salesman, Marketing Executive.

2. Office Assistant with Computer known M/F, Telle celler

3. B.Sc, M.Sc, Waiter, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard

Address:- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact No.:-7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

job job job

A Govt Registered firm requires 82 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 10,000 to 15000 / Per Month

(As Per Co. Rules)

How to Apply

So Come with Full Bio Data At :

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824 A- Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081

Required graphic/

creative designer

We have a vacancy of a Graphic designer for Social Media Marketing for our clients. Our Branch Office is in Sainik Colony. The Candidate should be qualified enough and proficient in using Corel & Adobe Illustrator (For Creative Designing). Preferred if any experience of handling Hotel or Restaurant Creatives.

For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960

Required

Telecaller (Female)

Salary Rs 10000/-

+ incentives

Watsapp – +91-9055451499

Only WhatsApp,

No Calls Please

REQUIRED

Interview 28 to 31 Dec

8thpass 10pass 12th pass etc

1.staff nurses.10 girls

2.receptionist.cashier.billinig operator

3.floor executive.salesman

4.accountant.hr management

5.hotel & restaurant staff

6.securty guard.helper.

Ph 9086193986, 60067 96637

Required

One computer operator residing near about Jammu city having good command in English and should be owning a two wheeler and also capable of driving a car and he should contact

9419763965, 9149706411

REQUIRED

FEMALE

HOME TEACHER

FOR 5TH CLASS AT SAINIK COLONY.

MOB. 7006441048

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Superwiser 1 year experience : 3 post male

2. Accountant:- 2 post female

Interview Date and Time

Date 27/12/2021 to 28/12/2021

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come

along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES-1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com