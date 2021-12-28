Employment Dec 28, 2021

REQUIREMENTS BOYS AND GIRLS
QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH AND GRADUATES
PACKAGE : 15000 TO 20,000 MONTHLY
WORK – DIGITAL MARKETING AND SALES EXECUTIVES
PRODUCT: TECHNOLOGY AND
FASHION REGARDING
AGE 18 TO 27 YEARS
CONTAT No.: 9622880322, 7051614951
Gandhi Nagar, Last Morh,Jammu.
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant M/F, Supervisor, Computer Operator, Graphic Designer, Receptionist, Salesman, Marketing Executive.
2. Office Assistant with Computer known M/F, Telle celler
3. B.Sc, M.Sc, Waiter, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard
Address:- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact No.:-7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
job job job
A Govt Registered firm requires 82 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 10,000 to 15000 / Per Month
(As Per Co. Rules)
How to Apply
So Come with Full Bio Data At :
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824 A- Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081
Required graphic/
creative designer
We have a vacancy of a Graphic designer for Social Media Marketing for our clients. Our Branch Office is in Sainik Colony. The Candidate should be qualified enough and proficient in using Corel & Adobe Illustrator (For Creative Designing). Preferred if any experience of handling Hotel or Restaurant Creatives.
For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960
Required
Telecaller (Female)
Salary Rs 10000/-
+ incentives
Watsapp – +91-9055451499
Only WhatsApp,
No Calls Please
REQUIRED
Interview 28 to 31 Dec
8thpass 10pass 12th pass etc
1.staff nurses.10 girls
2.receptionist.cashier.billinig operator
3.floor executive.salesman
4.accountant.hr management
5.hotel & restaurant staff
6.securty guard.helper.
Ph 9086193986, 60067 96637
Required
One computer operator residing near about Jammu city having good command in English and should be owning a two wheeler and also capable of driving a car and he should contact
9419763965, 9149706411
REQUIRED
FEMALE
HOME TEACHER
FOR 5TH CLASS AT SAINIK COLONY.
MOB. 7006441048
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Superwiser 1 year experience : 3 post male
2. Accountant:- 2 post female
Interview Date and Time
Date 27/12/2021 to 28/12/2021
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come
along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES-1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com