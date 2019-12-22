Employment Dec 22, 2019

Urgently Required for Industry
IT Executive : Diploma / B.Tech in IT Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible. Salary for Fresher’s 10 to 12 thousand for Exp. Negotiable Planning Executive: MBA in any stream Fersher/Exp. Both Eligible. Salary 15 to 20 thosuand.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
WANTED DRIVER
Wanted an experience driver for 24 hours having own valid driving licence. Salary Negotiable.
Experience person will be preferred.
Contact: 9682391386
JOB HUNT
MNC from Mumbai
expanding in Jammu.
Looking out for young, talented and visionary candidates.
Age 20-35.
No minimum qualifications required.
More info call
7006194934, 8899414535
Required
DRIVER
For
FULL TIME
at Rehari
Ph No. 9419018505
JOB IN GUEST HOUSE
1. Cook cum Caretaker
2. Waiter cum Caretaker
To Apply Call 8492911156
Vacancy open
Anytime Fitness Club
Requirement For Sales Office Staff – 4 female Candidates ( fresher can apply)
Salary – upto 4 lakh per annum
Contact. 9055064477
THOMAS COOK INDIA
JAMMU BRANCH REQUIRES
Sales Executive – 02
(Minimum Experience 5 years in Tour & Travels)
Office Boy – 01
Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 7889367972
REQUIRED
One Security Guard required for M/s Chenab Bottlers Samba, near Sidco Complex Phase-1st Samba.
Cont No. 9557750009
CAR REQUIRED
If anyone want to sell car, plesae contact
9419362324
Required
Male Marketing Executive- 1
Female Receptionist – 1
Male peon – 1
At Gautam Services Shalamar, Jammu.
Contact No:
9596970174, 7889529501
WANTED
SALES MEN
FOR REPUTED FMCG COMPANY
AT SANJAY NAGAR
CONTACT
Mr. Handoo -9419140982
Mr. I .Sodi -9906303445
Required
Urgently Required Marketing team (MBA) Holder in J and K (Male) HR cum Councellor (MBA/MCA) Female
Cont : 8899957777
REQUIRED
Full Time Lady made for small family in Channi Himmat.
Contact:
9419193252
REQUIRED
PART TIME TEACHER’S
FOR Evening Classes
* SPOKEN ENGLISH
* GRAPHIC DESIGNING
& ANIMATION
Address:- T.R.S.D Charitable Trust
15-C, Ext. Gandhi Nagar, Jmu
9419286822, 8082312513
Interview Timing:- 4 pm – 6.30 pm.
Part/full time
earn EXTRA INCOME
work from home
1-2 hour per day work
retired person,
job persons,
businessman, housewifes,
students
7889355882
Requirement
HOME DELIVERY
BOYS 2 NO.
FOR RESTAURANT
Mob. 8492036555
Requirement
Shop boy for Shop
(M) 7889392265
Staff Required
(belonging from New Plot to Bantalab)
Computer Operator (having BUSY
knowledge) – 1 person
Sales Girl (having Cosmetic’s
knowledge) – 1 person
ALPHA COLLECTION,
Main Road Basant Nagar
Janipur, Jammu
Ph. 7006325709, 9419144001
Urgently Required
(1) Driver : 2 No’s
(Salary 8K+ approx)
For Load Carrier (Three tyre)
(2) Helper/Loader : 4 No’s
(Salary 6 K + approx)
* Note : Needed for Supply of Goods
Address : Q No. 168 Sarwal Colony
Ph No. 7889449619, 7006657391
Call timings : After 12.00
Required
Require one Male Computer Operator having knowledge of Words & Excel at Advocate office Kanak Mandi Jammu
Rajinder Dutt
Advocate
9419186392
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
STUDY ABROAD,TOURIST VISA, PR
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.
+91-2458453,9419222584,7889532931
REQUIRES :
1.FRONT DESK OPERATOR
2.IELTS TRAINER-Experienced
3.COUNSELLORS
Females with pleasing personality,excellent communication skills and computer knowledge can apply.
