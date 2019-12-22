Employment Dec 22, 2019

Urgently Required for Industry

IT Executive : Diploma / B.Tech in IT Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible. Salary for Fresher’s 10 to 12 thousand for Exp. Negotiable Planning Executive: MBA in any stream Fersher/Exp. Both Eligible. Salary 15 to 20 thosuand.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

WANTED DRIVER

Wanted an experience driver for 24 hours having own valid driving licence. Salary Negotiable.

Experience person will be preferred.

Contact: 9682391386

JOB HUNT

MNC from Mumbai

expanding in Jammu.

Looking out for young, talented and visionary candidates.

Age 20-35.

No minimum qualifications required.

More info call

7006194934, 8899414535

Required

DRIVER

For

FULL TIME

at Rehari

Ph No. 9419018505

JOB IN GUEST HOUSE

1. Cook cum Caretaker

2. Waiter cum Caretaker

To Apply Call 8492911156

Vacancy open

Anytime Fitness Club

Requirement For Sales Office Staff – 4 female Candidates ( fresher can apply)

Salary – upto 4 lakh per annum

Contact. 9055064477

THOMAS COOK INDIA

JAMMU BRANCH REQUIRES

Sales Executive – 02

(Minimum Experience 5 years in Tour & Travels)

Office Boy – 01

Salary Negotiable.

Contact: 7889367972

REQUIRED

One Security Guard required for M/s Chenab Bottlers Samba, near Sidco Complex Phase-1st Samba.

Cont No. 9557750009

CAR REQUIRED

If anyone want to sell car, plesae contact

9419362324

Required

Male Marketing Executive- 1

Female Receptionist – 1

Male peon – 1

At Gautam Services Shalamar, Jammu.

Contact No:

9596970174, 7889529501

WANTED

SALES MEN

FOR REPUTED FMCG COMPANY

AT SANJAY NAGAR

CONTACT

Mr. Handoo -9419140982

Mr. I .Sodi -9906303445

Required

Urgently Required Marketing team (MBA) Holder in J and K (Male) HR cum Councellor (MBA/MCA) Female

Cont : 8899957777

REQUIRED

Full Time Lady made for small family in Channi Himmat.

Contact:

9419193252

REQUIRED

PART TIME TEACHER’S

FOR Evening Classes

* SPOKEN ENGLISH

* GRAPHIC DESIGNING

& ANIMATION

Address:- T.R.S.D Charitable Trust

15-C, Ext. Gandhi Nagar, Jmu

9419286822, 8082312513

Interview Timing:- 4 pm – 6.30 pm.

Part/full time

earn EXTRA INCOME

work from home

1-2 hour per day work

retired person,

job persons,

businessman, housewifes,

students

7889355882

Requirement

HOME DELIVERY

BOYS 2 NO.

FOR RESTAURANT

Mob. 8492036555

Requirement

Shop boy for Shop

(M) 7889392265

Staff Required

(belonging from New Plot to Bantalab)

Computer Operator (having BUSY

knowledge) – 1 person

Sales Girl (having Cosmetic’s

knowledge) – 1 person

ALPHA COLLECTION,

Main Road Basant Nagar

Janipur, Jammu

Ph. 7006325709, 9419144001

Urgently Required

(1) Driver : 2 No’s

(Salary 8K+ approx)

For Load Carrier (Three tyre)

(2) Helper/Loader : 4 No’s

(Salary 6 K + approx)

* Note : Needed for Supply of Goods

Address : Q No. 168 Sarwal Colony

Ph No. 7889449619, 7006657391

Call timings : After 12.00

Required

Require one Male Computer Operator having knowledge of Words & Excel at Advocate office Kanak Mandi Jammu

Rajinder Dutt

Advocate

9419186392

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

STUDY ABROAD,TOURIST VISA, PR

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

+91-2458453,9419222584,7889532931

REQUIRES :

1.FRONT DESK OPERATOR

2.IELTS TRAINER-Experienced

3.COUNSELLORS

Females with pleasing personality,excellent communication skills and computer knowledge can apply.