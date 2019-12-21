Employment Dec 21, 2019

WANTED

Boys for Installation of Wifi Routers & Wireless Devices for field work.

Contact Person

9858585879, 7006139713

* Invest only 125000/- get 50% returns with in 2 months

* Required Sales & Marketing Team for Multilevel marketing company

for enquiry call

Sheetal – 8715989514

Monika – 9149739117

* Divyanshi Trading & Marketing Agency Near Sai Sham College Ghou Manhsan Road Jammu

Work from home

Earn extra income

Part /full time

Work 1-2 hours daily , age 22+

House wives, Retired persons

Employees

Any body

For more detail contact

Sumit chouhan

96825-06392

Work from home

Earn extra income

Part /full time

Work 1-2 hours daily , age 22+

House wives, Retired persons

Employees

Any body

For more detail contact

Sumit chouhan

96825-06392

REQUIRED

Required a dance trainer for dance

institution in

Gandhi Nagar.

8491951823

REQUIRED

PART tIME TEACHER’S

FOR Evening Classes

* SPOKEN ENGLISH

* GRAPHIC DESIGNING

& ANIMATION

Address:- T.R.S.D Charitable Trust

15-C, Ext. Gandhi Nagar, Jmu

9419286822, 8082312513

Interview Timing:- 4 pm – 6.30 pm.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Digital marketing executive

Delivery boy full time/part time

Counsellor

Receptionist

Sales executive

Faculties in schools, institutions and colleges.

Accountants

Fresher and exp. Can also apply.

Contact us. 8082085474

Email id hrrecruitercolours@gmail.com

Onroll Job in Banking Sector

Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB

Qualification: Graduation min.

Age limit : 21-28yrs last

TOP RECRUITER BANKS

Hdfc, Axis, Icici, Yes, Kotak, Induslnd, Idfc Banks etc…

Salary Package: 2.40-3.60/A

Quickerjobindia@gmail.com

7006223526, 7006411440, 9086019124

Interview date 25-30 of dec 2019

ICA Requires

folLowing candidates

Computer Faculty- Excellent teacher for M S Office, Excel, minimum 2 years experience in education industry.

Accountant -Female candidate knowledge about Accounts GST & Busy.

Office Boy Minimum 8th Pass

Please mail resume at jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com

Call- 9419128630, 0191-2483330

REQUIRED

RECEPTIONIST

(FEMALE)

2-3 YRS EXPERIENCE

FOR TUTORIAL

MAIN CHOWK, NEAR HDFC BANK, SATWARI JAMMU.

M: 7006978552

WANTED DRIVER

Wanted an experience driver for 24 hours having own valid driving licence. Salary Negotiable. Experience person will be preferred.

Contact: 968239386

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Urgently Required

1 No. – Head Incharge for Mechanical Dept.

B.Tech (Mechanical Engineer), having minimum experience of 10 years.

Interested shall submit their resume on the above address.

Contact No.: 7831843034

REQUIRES COUNSELOR &

COMMUNICATON SKILLS TRAINER

COUNSELOR – Graduate or post graduate female. With excellent communication skills & minimum one year experience in counseling.

TRAINER – Graduate female with excellent business communication and presentation skills.

Please mail resume at

jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com

CALL- 9419128630, 0191-2483330 (ICA)

PART / FULL TIME

EARN

WORK FROM HOME

WITHOUT INVESTMENT

BUSINESS

ANYBODY CAN APPLY

8492028268

PART / FULL TIME EARN

EXTRA INCOME

WORK FROM HOME

1-2 HOUR PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSON,

JOB PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN, HOUSEWIFES,

STUDENTS

7889355882

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

STUDY ABROAD,TOURIST VISA, PR

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

+91-2458453,9419222584,7889532931

REQUIRES :

1.FRONT DESK OPERATOR

2.IELTS TRAINER-Experienced

3.COUNSELLORS

Females with pleasing personality,excellent communication skills and computer knowledge can apply.

Business Opportunity

Create your own business

Be a boss of your business

Required genuine and punctual person.

(Males/Females, Part Time/Full Time)

Don’t forget to bring your Id Proofs.

Such as Aadhar Card and Pan Card

Earn Accordance to your talent

Contact No.

9086767973/7889819007

Required

Urgently Required Marketing team (MBA) Holder in J and K (Male) HR cum Councellor (MBA/MCA) Female

Cont : 8899957777