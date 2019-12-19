Employment Dec 19, 2019

Baba Help Service

Urgently required

1. Boy/Girl/Couple (Helper) (No’s 3) Food+ Accommodation+ Salary.

2. Sales Boy/Sales Girl (No’s 2) Salary Negotiable.

3. Male/Female (Cook) (No’s 2) Part Time/Full Time.

Contact no :

9149565898 / 7006145416

Required

Required an Helper for Fast Food Restaurant in Jammu city. Timing 12 Noon to 9.00 PM.

Contact: 7006201755, 9596898184

Aroma Foundation

Public School

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Required Female Teachers For

Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc

General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed

English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 19/12/19 & 20/12/19

Timing : 11 am to 1 pm

Mobile : 94191-27441, 0191-2596975

REQUIRES COUNSELOR &

COMMUNICATON SKILLS TRAINER

COUNSELOR – Graduate or post graduate female. With excellent communication skills & minimum one year experience in counseling.

TRAINER – Graduate female with excellent business communication and presentation skills.

Please mail resume at

jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com

CALL- 9419128630, 0191-2483330 (ICA)

JOB HUNT

MNC from Mumbai

expanding in Jammu.

Looking out for young, talented and visionary candidates.

Age 20-35.

No minimum qualifications required.

More info call

7006194934, 8899414535

Staff Required

Receptionist – 1 F

Counsellor :- 1 F

Computer operator – 1 F

122/AD Green Belt Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9697707860, 9796901111

ICA Requires

folLowing candidates

Computer Faculty- Excellent teacher for M S Office, Excel, minimum 2 years experience in education industry.

Accountant -Female candidate knowledge about Accounts GST & Busy.

Office Boy Minimum 8th Pass

Please mail resume at jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com

Call- 9419128630, 0191-2483330

Vacancy

1) Councilor & Receptionist – 04

2) Marketing Executive – 03

3) Computer Operator for Office – 04

4) Telecaller – 06

5) Driver & Cook – 04

6) Cashier & Accountant – 05

7) ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank All Banks Job available – 10

Contact: 8082005806, 7051227873

Urgent Required For Immigration Office

*Counsellor (F) 10k-15k

*Telle Caller (F) 7k-10k

*Receptionist (F) 7k-8k

*Field Office (F) 10k-15k

Last morh Gandhi Nagar

9796676144, 8493854211

URGENTLY REQUIRE

* SALES MANAGER- 02

* ASST MANAGER- 04

* OFFICE ASST- 03

* HOLIDAY EXECUTIVE – 06

* PEON / MAID – 03

* COOK- 02

TIME- 11 AM TO 4 PM , DATE – 19 & 20 DEC 2019

VENUE-LEISURE TRAVELS

RESIDENCY ROAD , JAMMU J&K

PH- 0191 2566003

EMAIL- rajiv.leisuretravel@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Teacher Required

for IELTS

Contact No:

9797764784

Sat shiv security

(OPC) Prvt. Ltd.

Urgent Requiremet

Security Guard, Maid for family purpuse, Peon, Driver (Heavy Vehicle).

Contact No:

9419090782 9622340783

REQUIRED

1. NURSES (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. PATIENT ATTENDENT (F)

(EXPERIENCE/FRESHER)

SALARY: 7000.00 TO 9000.00 PM

Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift

BHARTI AGENCIES (REGD.)

141-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

Ms Rupali 8716949388

Wanted

A Pharmacist

Male/Female

Having his own drug licence

Interested candidates contact/apply with their bio-data

Address :- Prakash Chand & Co.

Chemists & Druggists

Opp. Punjab National Bank Shalimar Road Jammu

Contact : 77809-73877

Fauji Public School

raya morh patti (10+2)

requires

1. Computer Teacher – 01 for 10+2 Classes

2. Qualification – BCA or equivalent

3. Salary with EPF Facility – Negotiable

4. Apply with Bio-Data by 30 Dec 2019

5. H No. 1 Dashmesh Nagar Digiana

Contact No. 96222-15546, 91495-64411

PRINCIPAL

REQUIREMENTS

pgt- Commerce, TGT-S.St, TGT- Science and Science Lab Assistant are required for a prestigious CBSE in Bari Brahmana

Call : 9419252554, 9906252331

Required

1) Sales team – 08

2) Service team – 05

North Link Technologies

BSNL (FIBER) Partner

7889893254

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

Quali. No. Salary

1. ICICI Bank Jobs Bekend Grad 50 20+

and Sales

2. HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+

3. IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

4. City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

5. Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+

6. Hotel Jobs +IT Job 8th 200 10+

7. Jio Jobs Office work 10th 50 15+

8. Real State Call Centre 10th 100 15+

VENUE : Seemajobdotcom. Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,

(M) : 9086123015, 7006723093

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Urgently Required

1 No. – Head Incharge for Mechanical Dept.

B.Tech (Mechanical Engineer), having minimum experience of 10 years.

Interested shall submit their resume on the above address.

Contact No.: 7831843034

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary for accountant:-12000/-

Address: 815A GANDHI NAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

Email: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 7006761824

Required

Civil Engineer/Manager

Civil Engineer / Manager required for a construction company with not less than 6 years experience in Bridges and highways.

Contact No:- 7051456143

Urgently required for Industry

Computer Operator +2/Graduate

Fresher /Exp. both eligible- Candidate should be well versed on Excel (MSS)

Salary: 12 to 15 K

Quality Chemist: B.Sc/M.Sc. in Chemistry = OR B.Tech in Chemical Fresher/Exp both eligible:

Salary 12 to 30 K

90860-85474, 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com