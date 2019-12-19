Employment Dec 19, 2019

Baba Help Service
Urgently required
1. Boy/Girl/Couple (Helper) (No’s 3) Food+ Accommodation+ Salary.
2. Sales Boy/Sales Girl (No’s 2) Salary Negotiable.
3. Male/Female (Cook) (No’s 2) Part Time/Full Time.
Contact no :
9149565898 / 7006145416
Required
Required an Helper for Fast Food Restaurant in Jammu city. Timing 12 Noon to 9.00 PM.
Contact: 7006201755, 9596898184
Aroma Foundation
Public School
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Required Female Teachers For
Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc
General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed
English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 19/12/19 & 20/12/19
Timing : 11 am to 1 pm
Mobile : 94191-27441, 0191-2596975
REQUIRES COUNSELOR &
COMMUNICATON SKILLS TRAINER
COUNSELOR – Graduate or post graduate female. With excellent communication skills & minimum one year experience in counseling.
TRAINER – Graduate female with excellent business communication and presentation skills.
Please mail resume at
jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com
CALL- 9419128630, 0191-2483330 (ICA)
JOB HUNT
MNC from Mumbai
expanding in Jammu.
Looking out for young, talented and visionary candidates.
Age 20-35.
No minimum qualifications required.
More info call
7006194934, 8899414535
Staff Required
Receptionist – 1 F
Counsellor :- 1 F
Computer operator – 1 F
122/AD Green Belt Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9697707860, 9796901111
ICA Requires
folLowing candidates
Computer Faculty- Excellent teacher for M S Office, Excel, minimum 2 years experience in education industry.
Accountant -Female candidate knowledge about Accounts GST & Busy.
Office Boy Minimum 8th Pass
Please mail resume at jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com
Call- 9419128630, 0191-2483330
Vacancy
1) Councilor & Receptionist – 04
2) Marketing Executive – 03
3) Computer Operator for Office – 04
4) Telecaller – 06
5) Driver & Cook – 04
6) Cashier & Accountant – 05
7) ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank All Banks Job available – 10
Contact: 8082005806, 7051227873
Urgent Required For Immigration Office
*Counsellor (F) 10k-15k
*Telle Caller (F) 7k-10k
*Receptionist (F) 7k-8k
*Field Office (F) 10k-15k
Last morh Gandhi Nagar
9796676144, 8493854211
URGENTLY REQUIRE
* SALES MANAGER- 02
* ASST MANAGER- 04
* OFFICE ASST- 03
* HOLIDAY EXECUTIVE – 06
* PEON / MAID – 03
* COOK- 02
TIME- 11 AM TO 4 PM , DATE – 19 & 20 DEC 2019
VENUE-LEISURE TRAVELS
RESIDENCY ROAD , JAMMU J&K
PH- 0191 2566003
EMAIL- rajiv.leisuretravel@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Teacher Required
for IELTS
Contact No:
9797764784
Sat shiv security
(OPC) Prvt. Ltd.
Urgent Requiremet
Security Guard, Maid for family purpuse, Peon, Driver (Heavy Vehicle).
Contact No:
9419090782 9622340783
REQUIRED
1. NURSES (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. PATIENT ATTENDENT (F)
(EXPERIENCE/FRESHER)
SALARY: 7000.00 TO 9000.00 PM
Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift
BHARTI AGENCIES (REGD.)
141-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
Ms Rupali 8716949388
Wanted
A Pharmacist
Male/Female
Having his own drug licence
Interested candidates contact/apply with their bio-data
Address :- Prakash Chand & Co.
Chemists & Druggists
Opp. Punjab National Bank Shalimar Road Jammu
Contact : 77809-73877
Fauji Public School
raya morh patti (10+2)
requires
1. Computer Teacher – 01 for 10+2 Classes
2. Qualification – BCA or equivalent
3. Salary with EPF Facility – Negotiable
4. Apply with Bio-Data by 30 Dec 2019
5. H No. 1 Dashmesh Nagar Digiana
Contact No. 96222-15546, 91495-64411
PRINCIPAL
REQUIREMENTS
pgt- Commerce, TGT-S.St, TGT- Science and Science Lab Assistant are required for a prestigious CBSE in Bari Brahmana
Call : 9419252554, 9906252331
Required
1) Sales team – 08
2) Service team – 05
North Link Technologies
BSNL (FIBER) Partner
7889893254
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
Quali. No. Salary
1. ICICI Bank Jobs Bekend Grad 50 20+
and Sales
2. HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+
3. IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
4. City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
5. Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+
6. Hotel Jobs +IT Job 8th 200 10+
7. Jio Jobs Office work 10th 50 15+
8. Real State Call Centre 10th 100 15+
VENUE : Seemajobdotcom. Regd
H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,
(M) : 9086123015, 7006723093
Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.
Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Urgently Required
1 No. – Head Incharge for Mechanical Dept.
B.Tech (Mechanical Engineer), having minimum experience of 10 years.
Interested shall submit their resume on the above address.
Contact No.: 7831843034
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHI NAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
Email: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 7006761824
Required
Civil Engineer/Manager
Civil Engineer / Manager required for a construction company with not less than 6 years experience in Bridges and highways.
Contact No:- 7051456143
Urgently required for Industry
Computer Operator +2/Graduate
Fresher /Exp. both eligible- Candidate should be well versed on Excel (MSS)
Salary: 12 to 15 K
Quality Chemist: B.Sc/M.Sc. in Chemistry = OR B.Tech in Chemical Fresher/Exp both eligible:
Salary 12 to 30 K
90860-85474, 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Editorial
Finalize KAS seniority
Save Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary
Stop patch working and darning approach
Do not dare alter PoK status
Procurement of apples by NAFED
Approve Mubarak Mandi projects