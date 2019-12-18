Employment Dec 18, 2019

Onroll Job in Banking Sector

Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB

Qualification: Graduation min.

Age limit : 21-28yrs last

TOP RECRUITER BANKS

Hdfc, Axis, Icici, Yes, Kotak, Induslnd, Idfc Banks etc…

Salary Package: 2.40-3.60/A

Quickerjobindia@gmail.com

7006223526, 7006411440

Interview date : 18, 20 of dec 2019

Required

Computer Billing Person required at M/s Anand Electricals Dogra Chowk Jammu.

Having experience (Male only).

(Salary Negotiable)

Mob No: 9419203511

Required

!!Required only genuine and punctual candidates!!

Qualification : 12th above

Age 18+

For more information

Contacts

8493047696

7006232907

Required

Chef/Cook (Full-Time)

A full-time experienced cook, who is exceptional in cooking Indian (Punjabi)/ Continental/ Barbeque and Chinese dishes with an expertise to prepare Non-Vegetarian food items is required for an upcoming Restaurant in Roop Nagar area of Jammu city.

Salary: Negotiable but no bar for experienced person.

For further details, call: 7889368892

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR INDUSTRY

Planning Executive: MBA in any stream Fresher/Exp. both eligible Salary 15 to 20 K.

Computer Operator: Candidate should be good hold on Excel (MIS). Salary 12 to 15 K

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Very Urgently

Required

Req Qual. Sal.

* Security Guard (Samba) 8 10th 13+

* Security SOS (Samba) 3 12th 16+

* Payment Collector 2 12th 15+

* Counter Boy 2 10th 9+

* Sales Executive 10 10th 12+

* Housekeeping (Tillo Talab) 40 5th 8+

* Security Guard (Channi) 5 8th 9+

C No. 9070339412, 62633-90462

Adds : Main Road, Gangyal

near PNB

Self Employment

Earn Rs 19 Lakh

As a cash gift and many more

Required distributor for

“Hygenic Sanitary Napkin’’

Retired Person, Medical Shop keeper, Businessmen Unemployed, Housewife

Contact us : 9906155071

9070152727

Address : 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

for Udhampur Contact : 9682359445

Business Opportunity

Start Digital Coaching Centre

for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

(NEET, JEE and Competitive classes

(Banking, SSC, Railways)

Smart Class Learning with India’s best

faculty and best brands

(Online and offline Mode)

Area : Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur

Investment : Starts from 1.5 Lakhs

for details and demo

Contact : 7006462913

Required

Driver required with Heavy Driving Licence for 207 Tata Mob Veh.

Call: 8716092626

JMCT OPC PRIVATE LIMITED

REQUIRES

1. Team Leader – 5 No. M/F Both

PG having minimum 2 yrs experience.

2. Marketing Executive – 10 No. Male Only

Minimum Qualification: 10+2 & so on.

(Preference will be given to experienced ones)

3. Telecaller – 5 No. Female Only

(Minimum Graduate having 2 yrs & more experience)

4. Office Boy – 2 No. Male Only

(Minimum 10+2 having experience of peon work)

Interested candidates can mail their CV’s

to jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com or

Contact us at 9797323565, 8493094333

Venue: F-8C, First Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B.C Road Jammu.

Interview Timings: 12 pm to 4.30 pm.

Part time jobs

If you want to earn Rs. 1 Lakh per month.

Govt Retd person, Housewife, Businesman etc.

Contact No: 9086500147

On roll jobs in mnc’s & banks

1) Desktop Engineer -5 No’s -Qual- B.Tech-Sal- 15K-25K.

2) Sales Officer -10 No’s- Qual- Grad -Sal 18K-20K.

3) Relationship Manager -10 No’s -Qual -MBA, Sal 18K-30K.

4) Computer Operators -5 Nos- Qual -12th/Grad. Sal 10K-15K.

5) Accountant -5 No’s -Qual -Grad. Sal 10K-30K.

Skyline Placement Services

Address: Near Bikaner Sweets,

Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar.

Ph: 9086930655, 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627

STAFF REQUIRED

For advertising agency

1) Relationship Manager – 3 No (F)

(MBA experience will be preferred)

2) Marketing Executive – 6 Nos. (M/F)

(Graduation must)

(Experience or fresher can apply)

4) Field boys and girls – 12 No

Interview on 18 and 19th of Dec.

Salary best in the Industry

7006138062

NO REG. FEE / NO HALF SALARY

*Retail trainer (MBA) .12K to 15K

*Sales Boy/Girl exp. or fresher15k to 18k

*chem./phy./urdu/Eng teachers

*Housekeeping supervisor 12 to 15k

*IT trainer (MCA BCA)

*Telecllrs/ recep. councellor .8k to 1ok

*Domestic helpers/maids , steward,driver

Contact : 9796810479

Urgently Required

1. Diploma/Degree in Mechanical Engg.

2. Diploma / Degree in Electrical Engg

3. Accountant

4. Counseller

5. Receptionist

6. Driver

7. Computer Operator/Packing Boy

8. Event Manager

Fresher and Exp can also apply.

Contact us: 8082085474

Email id: hrrecruitercolours@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED

REQUIRE LIMITED CANDIDATES FOR ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR AT OFFICE AT VARIOUS LEVELS

VACANCIES -LIMITED (04)

QUALIFICATION- GRADUATION AND ABOVE (UNDER GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY)

INCOME- 12200 TO 25500

AGE 18 TO 40

FOR MORE CONTACT

7006867192 (ANIL)

7006592060 (PRIYA)

PRIME HEALTHCARE

Opp. Baghad Mandi, Adjoining Bikaner Sweets, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. SAMPLE COLLECTION BOY: 2

2. X-RAY TECHNICIAN: 1

3. LAB TECHNICIAN: 2

4. MARKETING EXECUTIVE : 1

5. RECEPTION (F): 2

NOTE: No fresher candidates. Experienced candidates are required for all the vacancies.

Visit office for interview with resume and

one passport size photograph.

Visiting Hours: 10:00 am – 06:00 pm

Contact: 8803519008, 9906194005

Urgently Required

Job Location Jammu

(Visit Office -apply-100 vacancy)

8082731368, 9086193986- Interview 18, 19 Dec.

10th, 12th Pass & all Graduates apply

(Official & non-official jobs)

Opportunity to unemployment.

Hurry up