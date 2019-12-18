Employment Dec 18, 2019

Onroll Job in Banking Sector
Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB
Qualification: Graduation min.
Age limit : 21-28yrs last
TOP RECRUITER BANKS
Hdfc, Axis, Icici, Yes, Kotak, Induslnd, Idfc Banks etc…
Salary Package: 2.40-3.60/A
Quickerjobindia@gmail.com
7006223526, 7006411440
Interview date : 18, 20 of dec 2019
Required
Computer Billing Person required at M/s Anand Electricals Dogra Chowk Jammu.
Having experience (Male only).
(Salary Negotiable)
Mob No: 9419203511
Required
!!Required only genuine and punctual candidates!!
Qualification : 12th above
Age 18+
For more information
Contacts
8493047696
7006232907
Required
Chef/Cook (Full-Time)
A full-time experienced cook, who is exceptional in cooking Indian (Punjabi)/ Continental/ Barbeque and Chinese dishes with an expertise to prepare Non-Vegetarian food items is required for an upcoming Restaurant in Roop Nagar area of Jammu city.
Salary: Negotiable but no bar for experienced person.
For further details, call: 7889368892
URGENTLY REQUIRED
FOR INDUSTRY
Planning Executive: MBA in any stream Fresher/Exp. both eligible Salary 15 to 20 K.
Computer Operator: Candidate should be good hold on Excel (MIS). Salary 12 to 15 K
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Very Urgently
Required
Req Qual. Sal.
* Security Guard (Samba) 8 10th 13+
* Security SOS (Samba) 3 12th 16+
* Payment Collector 2 12th 15+
* Counter Boy 2 10th 9+
* Sales Executive 10 10th 12+
* Housekeeping (Tillo Talab) 40 5th 8+
* Security Guard (Channi) 5 8th 9+
C No. 9070339412, 62633-90462
Adds : Main Road, Gangyal
near PNB
Self Employment
Earn Rs 19 Lakh
As a cash gift and many more
Required distributor for
“Hygenic Sanitary Napkin’’
Retired Person, Medical Shop keeper, Businessmen Unemployed, Housewife
Contact us : 9906155071
9070152727
Address : 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
for Udhampur Contact : 9682359445
Business Opportunity
Start Digital Coaching Centre
for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
(NEET, JEE and Competitive classes
(Banking, SSC, Railways)
Smart Class Learning with India’s best
faculty and best brands
(Online and offline Mode)
Area : Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, Poonch, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur
Investment : Starts from 1.5 Lakhs
for details and demo
Contact : 7006462913
Required
Driver required with Heavy Driving Licence for 207 Tata Mob Veh.
Call: 8716092626
JMCT OPC PRIVATE LIMITED
REQUIRES
1. Team Leader – 5 No. M/F Both
PG having minimum 2 yrs experience.
2. Marketing Executive – 10 No. Male Only
Minimum Qualification: 10+2 & so on.
(Preference will be given to experienced ones)
3. Telecaller – 5 No. Female Only
(Minimum Graduate having 2 yrs & more experience)
4. Office Boy – 2 No. Male Only
(Minimum 10+2 having experience of peon work)
Interested candidates can mail their CV’s
to jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com or
Contact us at 9797323565, 8493094333
Venue: F-8C, First Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B.C Road Jammu.
Interview Timings: 12 pm to 4.30 pm.
Part time jobs
If you want to earn Rs. 1 Lakh per month.
Govt Retd person, Housewife, Businesman etc.
Contact No: 9086500147
On roll jobs in mnc’s & banks
1) Desktop Engineer -5 No’s -Qual- B.Tech-Sal- 15K-25K.
2) Sales Officer -10 No’s- Qual- Grad -Sal 18K-20K.
3) Relationship Manager -10 No’s -Qual -MBA, Sal 18K-30K.
4) Computer Operators -5 Nos- Qual -12th/Grad. Sal 10K-15K.
5) Accountant -5 No’s -Qual -Grad. Sal 10K-30K.
Skyline Placement Services
Address: Near Bikaner Sweets,
Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar.
Ph: 9086930655, 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627
STAFF REQUIRED
For advertising agency
1) Relationship Manager – 3 No (F)
(MBA experience will be preferred)
2) Marketing Executive – 6 Nos. (M/F)
(Graduation must)
(Experience or fresher can apply)
4) Field boys and girls – 12 No
Interview on 18 and 19th of Dec.
Salary best in the Industry
7006138062
NO REG. FEE / NO HALF SALARY
*Retail trainer (MBA) .12K to 15K
*Sales Boy/Girl exp. or fresher15k to 18k
*chem./phy./urdu/Eng teachers
*Housekeeping supervisor 12 to 15k
*IT trainer (MCA BCA)
*Telecllrs/ recep. councellor .8k to 1ok
*Domestic helpers/maids , steward,driver
Contact : 9796810479
Urgently Required
1. Diploma/Degree in Mechanical Engg.
2. Diploma / Degree in Electrical Engg
3. Accountant
4. Counseller
5. Receptionist
6. Driver
7. Computer Operator/Packing Boy
8. Event Manager
Fresher and Exp can also apply.
Contact us: 8082085474
Email id: hrrecruitercolours@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIRED
REQUIRE LIMITED CANDIDATES FOR ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR AT OFFICE AT VARIOUS LEVELS
VACANCIES -LIMITED (04)
QUALIFICATION- GRADUATION AND ABOVE (UNDER GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY)
INCOME- 12200 TO 25500
AGE 18 TO 40
FOR MORE CONTACT
7006867192 (ANIL)
7006592060 (PRIYA)
PRIME HEALTHCARE
Opp. Baghad Mandi, Adjoining Bikaner Sweets, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. SAMPLE COLLECTION BOY: 2
2. X-RAY TECHNICIAN: 1
3. LAB TECHNICIAN: 2
4. MARKETING EXECUTIVE : 1
5. RECEPTION (F): 2
NOTE: No fresher candidates. Experienced candidates are required for all the vacancies.
Visit office for interview with resume and
one passport size photograph.
Visiting Hours: 10:00 am – 06:00 pm
Contact: 8803519008, 9906194005
Urgently Required
Job Location Jammu
(Visit Office -apply-100 vacancy)
8082731368, 9086193986- Interview 18, 19 Dec.
10th, 12th Pass & all Graduates apply
(Official & non-official jobs)
Opportunity to unemployment.
Hurry up
