Employment Dec 10, 2019

REQUIRED

1. NURSES (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. PATIENT ATTENDENT (F)

(EXPERIENCE/FRESHER)

SALARY: 7000.00 TO 9000.00 PM

Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift

BHARTI AGENCIES (REGD.)

141-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

Ms Rupali 8716949388

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For day or night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Harsh Mahajan 7006832169

(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS

E-mail: (mkt.nishita@gmail.com)

1. BE: Electrical (Fresher 10 No. with 60%)

2. B.Sc/M.Sc (Chemistry/B-Phma) Fresh.

3. Accounts-Officer (GST Exp) 10 No.

4. Production-Sup (Agro Chemical Exp.)

Contact: 9419932026, 7051100781

Venue: 31-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (ZIP-180004).

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

US based MNC expanding in J&k, Launching Skin care in Your city, Ideal for Housewife, Working ladies, College girls, Entrepreneurs.

Call for BUSINESS Meeting

POOJA JOSHI 8082086693

YUSUF Ahmed 9419247583

Urgent Required

Qualification – 12th Above

Age – 18+ to 40 yrs

Documents – Aadhar/Pan Card etc.

Income : 8000 to 28000

Required only ten persons

Recruitment start- 10 Dec to 21 Dec

Address – Rg2 Complex 1st floor

Sector 1st Extension

Satyam Road, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Contact :

9682655271, 7051025085

Required (02)

Spoken English Trainer (M/F)

Receptionist also required for an Institution at Trikuta Nagar.

9070665188, 9797652491

Work from home part time

earn extra income

Install small unit disposal making

Unit at home and earn 30000 to 50000 per month.

Interested person can also apply

Retired Person and Businessman

Note : Raw material provide by company

Timing : 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM

Sunday close

Address : Shastri Nagar

Cont : 9596202336

On roll jobs in mnc’s & banks

1) Desktop Engineer -5 No’s -Qual- B.Tech-Sal- 15K-25K.

2) Sales Officer -10 No’s- Qual- Grad -Sal 18K-20K.

3) Relationship Manager -10 No’s -Qual -MBA, Sal 18K-30K.

4) Computer Operators -5 Nos- Qual -12th/Grad. Sal 10K-15K.

5) Accountant -5 No’s -Qual -Grad. Sal 10K-30K.

Skyline Placement Services

Address: Near Bikaner Sweets,

Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar.

Ph: 9086930655, 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627

FEMALE WORKER’S REQUIRED

ASHI (J&K) requires Female Worker’s:-

1). Labour Skill Oriented Workers for Sanitary Napkin Unit, Age 18-25 Years, Salary Negotiable (LInk with Production).

ii) Helper for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Full Time Job, Boarding & lodging Free, Salary 5000/- PM.

Submit your resume to Secretary, ASHI (J&K), Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawni, Jammu before 15th December, 2019.

(O): 0191-2547059

Opportunity

Want to Earn Good

Income By Just

Using your Communication Skills

Contact: 7889409386, 9797685813

WANTED A

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR PHarMACEUTICAL

COMPANY FOR JAMMU H.Q.

MINIMUM SIX MONTHS EXPERIENCE

DRIVING LICENCE MUST AND WILLING TO TRAVEL

9906074199/7780855895

Vacancy

1) Accountant and Computer Opr – 06

2) Receptionist & Councellor – 04

3) Telecaller – 05

4) Driver, Security Guard – 10

5) Packing, Showroom Vacancy – 05

6) Sale Executive – 02

8082005806, 7051459309

Address:- Gole Market

Gandhi Nagar

Required For News Channel in Jammu

(1) Reporter – 2 no’s – Male/Female

(2) Camera Man cum Editor – 2 no’s

(3) Driver – 1

(4) Computer Operator

Contact For Interview on Tuesday 10th Dec From 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm 2nd Floor RV Tower Narwal Bye Pass Above

Aroma Restaurant Jammu

M.no :- 9086608819 , 9810216082

Urgently Required

Centre Head/Trainer’s/Mobilizer’s (10N)

GNM/Accountant (15 No.) 10K to 15K

Civil Engg/Mechanical/Electrical (10N) 10K to 15K

Driver/Lab Technician (10N) 8K to 12K

Marketing Executive/Supervisor’s (8N) 10K to 12K

Mob. 7051531025

Nanak Nagar Near Gurudwara

Required

Salesman No’s of post : 4

Candidate have two

year experience in Marketing line.

Surinder Sharma

7006114701

JMCT opc private ltd.

Urgently Required Staff

1. Female Telecaller -2 No.

(Min. Graduate with experience & Computer Known)

2. Marketing Executive -10 No.

(10+2, above can apply)

3. Office Boy -2 No.

(Male should have experience of the same)

Candidates who wants to apply can mail their CV’s at jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Contact us: 9797323565, 8493094333

Interview Timings: 11.30 am to 4.30 pm

Venue: F-8C, Ist Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, BC Road Jammu (180007)

Urgently Required for IT Company

I.T. Consultant/IT Call logger – Male/Female

Diploma/B.Tech/M.Tech in CSE (Computer Science)

IT or Hardware & Networking or BCA/MCA

Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible.

Salary 1.2 to 1.8 LPA for Fresher’s

Candidate should be comfortable for

Rotation Shift & 2 years Bond.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com