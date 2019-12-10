Employment Dec 10, 2019

REQUIRED
1. NURSES (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. PATIENT ATTENDENT (F)
(EXPERIENCE/FRESHER)
SALARY: 7000.00 TO 9000.00 PM
Shifts: Day Shift/Night Shift
BHARTI AGENCIES (REGD.)
141-A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
Ms Rupali 8716949388
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For day or night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Harsh Mahajan 7006832169
(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS
E-mail: (mkt.nishita@gmail.com)
1. BE: Electrical (Fresher 10 No. with 60%)
2. B.Sc/M.Sc (Chemistry/B-Phma) Fresh.
3. Accounts-Officer (GST Exp) 10 No.
4. Production-Sup (Agro Chemical Exp.)
Contact: 9419932026, 7051100781
Venue: 31-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu (ZIP-180004).
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
US based MNC expanding in J&k, Launching Skin care in Your city, Ideal for Housewife, Working ladies, College girls, Entrepreneurs.
Call for BUSINESS Meeting
POOJA JOSHI 8082086693
YUSUF Ahmed 9419247583
Urgent Required
Qualification – 12th Above
Age – 18+ to 40 yrs
Documents – Aadhar/Pan Card etc.
Income : 8000 to 28000
Required only ten persons
Recruitment start- 10 Dec to 21 Dec
Address – Rg2 Complex 1st floor
Sector 1st Extension
Satyam Road, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Contact :
9682655271, 7051025085
Required (02)
Spoken English Trainer (M/F)
Receptionist also required for an Institution at Trikuta Nagar.
9070665188, 9797652491
Work from home part time
earn extra income
Install small unit disposal making
Unit at home and earn 30000 to 50000 per month.
Interested person can also apply
Retired Person and Businessman
Note : Raw material provide by company
Timing : 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM
Sunday close
Address : Shastri Nagar
Cont : 9596202336
On roll jobs in mnc’s & banks
1) Desktop Engineer -5 No’s -Qual- B.Tech-Sal- 15K-25K.
2) Sales Officer -10 No’s- Qual- Grad -Sal 18K-20K.
3) Relationship Manager -10 No’s -Qual -MBA, Sal 18K-30K.
4) Computer Operators -5 Nos- Qual -12th/Grad. Sal 10K-15K.
5) Accountant -5 No’s -Qual -Grad. Sal 10K-30K.
Skyline Placement Services
Address: Near Bikaner Sweets,
Opp. Bagri Mandi, Trikuta Nagar.
Ph: 9086930655, 7006111894, 9682567904, 7006221627
FEMALE WORKER’S REQUIRED
ASHI (J&K) requires Female Worker’s:-
1). Labour Skill Oriented Workers for Sanitary Napkin Unit, Age 18-25 Years, Salary Negotiable (LInk with Production).
ii) Helper for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Full Time Job, Boarding & lodging Free, Salary 5000/- PM.
Submit your resume to Secretary, ASHI (J&K), Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawni, Jammu before 15th December, 2019.
(O): 0191-2547059
Opportunity
Want to Earn Good
Income By Just
Using your Communication Skills
Contact: 7889409386, 9797685813
WANTED A
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR PHarMACEUTICAL
COMPANY FOR JAMMU H.Q.
MINIMUM SIX MONTHS EXPERIENCE
DRIVING LICENCE MUST AND WILLING TO TRAVEL
9906074199/7780855895
Vacancy
1) Accountant and Computer Opr – 06
2) Receptionist & Councellor – 04
3) Telecaller – 05
4) Driver, Security Guard – 10
5) Packing, Showroom Vacancy – 05
6) Sale Executive – 02
8082005806, 7051459309
Address:- Gole Market
Gandhi Nagar
Required For News Channel in Jammu
(1) Reporter – 2 no’s – Male/Female
(2) Camera Man cum Editor – 2 no’s
(3) Driver – 1
(4) Computer Operator
Contact For Interview on Tuesday 10th Dec From 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm 2nd Floor RV Tower Narwal Bye Pass Above
Aroma Restaurant Jammu
M.no :- 9086608819 , 9810216082
Urgently Required
Centre Head/Trainer’s/Mobilizer’s (10N)
GNM/Accountant (15 No.) 10K to 15K
Civil Engg/Mechanical/Electrical (10N) 10K to 15K
Driver/Lab Technician (10N) 8K to 12K
Marketing Executive/Supervisor’s (8N) 10K to 12K
Mob. 7051531025
Nanak Nagar Near Gurudwara
Required
Salesman No’s of post : 4
Candidate have two
year experience in Marketing line.
Surinder Sharma
7006114701
JMCT opc private ltd.
Urgently Required Staff
1. Female Telecaller -2 No.
(Min. Graduate with experience & Computer Known)
2. Marketing Executive -10 No.
(10+2, above can apply)
3. Office Boy -2 No.
(Male should have experience of the same)
Candidates who wants to apply can mail their CV’s at jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Contact us: 9797323565, 8493094333
Interview Timings: 11.30 am to 4.30 pm
Venue: F-8C, Ist Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, BC Road Jammu (180007)
Urgently Required for IT Company
I.T. Consultant/IT Call logger – Male/Female
Diploma/B.Tech/M.Tech in CSE (Computer Science)
IT or Hardware & Networking or BCA/MCA
Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible.
Salary 1.2 to 1.8 LPA for Fresher’s
Candidate should be comfortable for
Rotation Shift & 2 years Bond.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
