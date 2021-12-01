Employment Dec 1, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales
Profile In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30K/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
8899408151, 7006223526
www.quickerjob.in
JOBS
1. PVT. BANK JOBS 50 – 15+SALARY
2. INDUSTRY JOBS 20 – 20+SALARY
3. IT JOBS 100 – 25+SALARY
4. TELLECALLERS – BPO JOBS -100 – 10+SALARY
5. MKT. & SALES JOBS 50 – 10+SALARY
6. PEON, HELPER, EXE. JOBS 100 – 8+SALARY
7. DRIVER, MAID, HOTEL JOBS 50 – 10+SALARY
8. RECEP, CASHIER, ACCOUNTANT 50 – 10+SALARY
VENUE : SEEMA JOB DOT COM REGD.
H.NO. 142/6, MODEL TOWN GANGYAL, JAMMU
MOB. 7006723093
Urgently Required
FEMALE TELE CALLERS – 12
1 YR CALLING EXPERIENCE
SALARY – 7000 TO 15000
AKSA HOSPITALITY
6006866010, 9682341394
Required
Urgently required one male/female Drafter, fully computer knowledge, good communication skills in English
Address House No 36/1 Sanjay Nagar Shastri Nagar Jammu first floor near Baba Fateh Singh Gurudwara.
Contact timing 11 am to 2 pm
9484114326
Staff required
Ph 9086193986
Total Post….50
1. Team leader exp garments job for mall & showroom
2. Accountant m/f exp.computer operator
3. Floor executive 10 male
4. Receptionist.counseloor..pizza order front desk female.
100% placement
Visit office location Jammu City.
Wanted
Salesman
at Petrol Pump
Bantalab Road, Jammu
Phone: 9419642220
WANTED ACCOUNTANT
Wanted Accountant with experience in Excel and Tally. Education Diploma or Degree. Experience 1 years minimum. WhatsApp resume at 8082043060. Appointments will be held upon receipt of resume.
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
Required a Sales and Marketing Person for REPUTED Diamond Jewellery Brand KISNA for Bishnah outlet.
Candidate with two wheelers Prefered
Good salary with Incentives for desirable candidate
INTERVIEW on 30/11/2021 & 01/12/2021
Contact MK Ornaments Bishnah
Mob. 8491030147
CARE TAKER REQUIRED
Looking for a 12hour/ 24 hour care taker/ companion for an elderly lady. Location Canal Road, Jammu. Female care taker preferred. Handsome salary in 5 digits will be provided monthly. Interested persons may Contact at 9958093118.
Urgent Required Faculty
CHEMISTRY, MATHEMATICS, HISTORY GEOGRAPHIC POLITICAL SCIENCE, ECONOMICS, ENGLISH, PHYSICS, UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT
** HOME TUTOR, M/F 100 NOs.
** FEMALE RECEPTIONIST
COUNSELOR, 100 NOS
SHINE TUTORIAL
EXCHANGE ROAD
NEAR s.p. SMART SCHOOL JAMMU
MOB 7889747922, 7889410595
REQUIRED
An Accountant (Male/Female)
for a construction company at Channi Himmat, having good knowledge in Tally/GST/TDS.
Experience :- Minimum 5 years
Contact : 9906301664
Email:- Hr@mccsinfra.com
Tek Infotree Pvt Ltd
Hiring young and dynamic individuals
With Exemplary Communication Skills
Shift timings:
9.30 AM to 6.30 PM
Send your resume to Savinash@infotreeglobal.com
REQUIRED
NURSING CARE STAFF
MALE/FEMALE
DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS
HANDSOME SALARY
Contact 8715866444
Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd
5, Red Cross Building Kachi Chhawni Jammu
Home visit available
for Physiotherapy
services by
experienced
physiotherapist with
latest equipments
For appointment Contact
7006347454 whatsapp
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Telly Caller Female – 2
2. Marketing Sales Girl – 5
3. Helper Female – 1
Interview only 4 Days
122/AD , Green Belt,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
88035-35088
Required
Job for cook, waiter and helper for franchise restaurant in Dogra Hall.
Contact : 9419194016, 8793718151
Dogra Hall Near Petrol Pump
REQUIRED
JOB FOR FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT & OFFICE BOY FOR FINANCE COMPANY SIDHRA
ADDRESS :
SHARUN SALES FINANCE COMPANY
Sidhra Highway Near Palm Appartment.
Contact : 9419194016, 8793718151
Urgent Required
1. 10 heavy license Driver – 18000 + Acc + food – location – Chenani.
2. Computer Operator – 2 – 12000.
3. Data Entry Operator – 10,000+.
4. Marketing Executive – (On Roll) Dairy Milk FMCG Exp – 18000+.
5. Accountant – 18000+.
6. Telecaller – 12000 (M)
Contact: 9906300427
Opp ITI College, Shakti Nagar
