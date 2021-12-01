Employment Dec 1, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales

Profile In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

8899408151, 7006223526

www.quickerjob.in

JOBS

1. PVT. BANK JOBS 50 – 15+SALARY

2. INDUSTRY JOBS 20 – 20+SALARY

3. IT JOBS 100 – 25+SALARY

4. TELLECALLERS – BPO JOBS -100 – 10+SALARY

5. MKT. & SALES JOBS 50 – 10+SALARY

6. PEON, HELPER, EXE. JOBS 100 – 8+SALARY

7. DRIVER, MAID, HOTEL JOBS 50 – 10+SALARY

8. RECEP, CASHIER, ACCOUNTANT 50 – 10+SALARY

VENUE : SEEMA JOB DOT COM REGD.

H.NO. 142/6, MODEL TOWN GANGYAL, JAMMU

MOB. 7006723093

Urgently Required

FEMALE TELE CALLERS – 12

1 YR CALLING EXPERIENCE

SALARY – 7000 TO 15000

AKSA HOSPITALITY

6006866010, 9682341394

Required

Urgently required one male/female Drafter, fully computer knowledge, good communication skills in English

Address House No 36/1 Sanjay Nagar Shastri Nagar Jammu first floor near Baba Fateh Singh Gurudwara.

Contact timing 11 am to 2 pm

9484114326

Staff required

Ph 9086193986

Total Post….50

1. Team leader exp garments job for mall & showroom

2. Accountant m/f exp.computer operator

3. Floor executive 10 male

4. Receptionist.counseloor..pizza order front desk female.

100% placement

Visit office location Jammu City.

Wanted

Salesman

at Petrol Pump

Bantalab Road, Jammu

Phone: 9419642220

WANTED ACCOUNTANT

Wanted Accountant with experience in Excel and Tally. Education Diploma or Degree. Experience 1 years minimum. WhatsApp resume at 8082043060. Appointments will be held upon receipt of resume.

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

Required a Sales and Marketing Person for REPUTED Diamond Jewellery Brand KISNA for Bishnah outlet.

Candidate with two wheelers Prefered

Good salary with Incentives for desirable candidate

INTERVIEW on 30/11/2021 & 01/12/2021

Contact MK Ornaments Bishnah

Mob. 8491030147

CARE TAKER REQUIRED

Looking for a 12hour/ 24 hour care taker/ companion for an elderly lady. Location Canal Road, Jammu. Female care taker preferred. Handsome salary in 5 digits will be provided monthly. Interested persons may Contact at 9958093118.

Urgent Required Faculty

CHEMISTRY, MATHEMATICS, HISTORY GEOGRAPHIC POLITICAL SCIENCE, ECONOMICS, ENGLISH, PHYSICS, UPTO 10TH ALL SUBJECT

** HOME TUTOR, M/F 100 NOs.

** FEMALE RECEPTIONIST

COUNSELOR, 100 NOS

SHINE TUTORIAL

EXCHANGE ROAD

NEAR s.p. SMART SCHOOL JAMMU

MOB 7889747922, 7889410595

REQUIRED

An Accountant (Male/Female)

for a construction company at Channi Himmat, having good knowledge in Tally/GST/TDS.

Experience :- Minimum 5 years

Contact : 9906301664

Email:- Hr@mccsinfra.com

Tek Infotree Pvt Ltd

Hiring young and dynamic individuals

With Exemplary Communication Skills

Shift timings:

9.30 AM to 6.30 PM

Send your resume to Savinash@infotreeglobal.com

REQUIRED

NURSING CARE STAFF

MALE/FEMALE

DAY/NIGHT/24X7 SHIFTS

HANDSOME SALARY

Contact 8715866444

Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd

5, Red Cross Building Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Home visit available

for Physiotherapy

services by

experienced

physiotherapist with

latest equipments

For appointment Contact

7006347454 whatsapp

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Telly Caller Female – 2

2. Marketing Sales Girl – 5

3. Helper Female – 1

Interview only 4 Days

122/AD , Green Belt,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

88035-35088

Required

Job for cook, waiter and helper for franchise restaurant in Dogra Hall.

Contact : 9419194016, 8793718151

Dogra Hall Near Petrol Pump

REQUIRED

JOB FOR FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT & OFFICE BOY FOR FINANCE COMPANY SIDHRA

ADDRESS :

SHARUN SALES FINANCE COMPANY

Sidhra Highway Near Palm Appartment.

Contact : 9419194016, 8793718151

Urgent Required

1. 10 heavy license Driver – 18000 + Acc + food – location – Chenani.

2. Computer Operator – 2 – 12000.

3. Data Entry Operator – 10,000+.

4. Marketing Executive – (On Roll) Dairy Milk FMCG Exp – 18000+.

5. Accountant – 18000+.

6. Telecaller – 12000 (M)

Contact: 9906300427

Opp ITI College, Shakti Nagar