Employment Aug 7, 2021

JOB OPPURTUNITIES

A leading Construction Company engaged in construction of GIS/AIS Sub-Stations, Transmission Lines etc requires Civil, Electrical Engineers having sufficient experience in construction works and Experienced Account Assistants for various Projects in J&K/Ladakh.

Interested Candidates can post their

CV/Resume at projectsjammu21@gmail.com

within 3 days.

Manager

REQUIRED

Computer Operator/Typist having knowledge of working with MS office and Good command over English.

Should know basic office tasks like printing, formatting letters, making excel tables etc.

Preferred Qualification – English (Hons.)

Salary: 8,000 – 11,000

Location: Gangyal

Phone No: +91 90551 40106

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualifications

1. Lecturer in Physics MSc Physics + B.Ed

2. Lecturer in Commerce M.Com + B.Ed

3. Lecturer in Pol Science M.A Pol. Science + B.Ed

4. Hindi teacher M.A Hindi + B.Ed

5. History Teacher MA History+ B.Ed

6. Science Teacher B.Sc + B.Ed

7. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA

Salary negotiable

Date of Interview 10-08-2021

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Edu.

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Required

(female) teacher only

for Class- 8 girl (CBSE)

Salary – 3500

Ph. 9086719061, 9858955250

Address :

H No. 46, Sec-1 Phase II

Rajinder Nagar Bantalab

Jammu

Urgently Required

Open Positions – 25

Designation – Contact Center Executives

Campaign – Outbound Sales

Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.

{Fresher’s who want to do career in sales are also welcome}

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd,

Greater Kailash Lane No – 17,

Near Central Bank , Jammu – INDIA.

Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed ( 7006176140 / 7208487317 / 8433900679 )

Required Teachers

– Physics

– Mathematics

– For 11th & 12th

Minimum 2 year Experience

Canal Road, Jammu

(M) 9018197076, 7006904382

WANTED

An Male Accountant at least 12th for our Jammu Office. Must have knowledge of accounts. Salary five figures. Contact Rajesh at 9149634112 between 11 to 1.30 and from 4 to 6 pm. Sawhney Verma and Co. Chartered Accountants 31 Friends Colony Satyam Road, Trikuta Nagar Extn.

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Location: Canal Road

WhatsApp 8716812937

Only WhatsApp, No Calls

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF FOR COACHING INSTITUTE

* Teachers for offline & online classes

6th to 10th All Subjects

11th & 12th All Streams

* Female for home tuitions Classes 6th to 12th

* Education Counsellor

* Official Coordinator

* Head Incharge

* Marketing Executive

Full Time / Part Time only Female

Handsome Salary + Incentives

Venue: Talab Tillo & Gandhi Nagar

L&W : 9596885205