Employment Aug 7, 2021

JOB OPPURTUNITIES
A leading Construction Company engaged in construction of GIS/AIS Sub-Stations, Transmission Lines etc requires Civil, Electrical Engineers having sufficient experience in construction works and Experienced Account Assistants for various Projects in J&K/Ladakh.
Interested Candidates can post their
CV/Resume at projectsjammu21@gmail.com
within 3 days.
Manager
REQUIRED
Computer Operator/Typist having knowledge of working with MS office and Good command over English.
Should know basic office tasks like printing, formatting letters, making excel tables etc.
Preferred Qualification – English (Hons.)
Salary: 8,000 – 11,000
Location: Gangyal
Phone No: +91 90551 40106
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualifications
1. Lecturer in Physics MSc Physics + B.Ed
2. Lecturer in Commerce M.Com + B.Ed
3. Lecturer in Pol Science M.A Pol. Science + B.Ed
4. Hindi teacher M.A Hindi + B.Ed
5. History Teacher MA History+ B.Ed
6. Science Teacher B.Sc + B.Ed
7. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA
Salary negotiable
Date of Interview 10-08-2021
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Edu.
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib
Required
(female) teacher only
for Class- 8 girl (CBSE)
Salary – 3500
Ph. 9086719061, 9858955250
Address :
H No. 46, Sec-1 Phase II
Rajinder Nagar Bantalab
Jammu
Urgently Required
Open Positions – 25
Designation – Contact Center Executives
Campaign – Outbound Sales
Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.
{Fresher’s who want to do career in sales are also welcome}
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd,
Greater Kailash Lane No – 17,
Near Central Bank , Jammu – INDIA.
Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed ( 7006176140 / 7208487317 / 8433900679 )
Required Teachers
– Physics
– Mathematics
– For 11th & 12th
Minimum 2 year Experience
Canal Road, Jammu
(M) 9018197076, 7006904382
WANTED
An Male Accountant at least 12th for our Jammu Office. Must have knowledge of accounts. Salary five figures. Contact Rajesh at 9149634112 between 11 to 1.30 and from 4 to 6 pm. Sawhney Verma and Co. Chartered Accountants 31 Friends Colony Satyam Road, Trikuta Nagar Extn.
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Location: Canal Road
WhatsApp 8716812937
Only WhatsApp, No Calls
REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF FOR COACHING INSTITUTE
* Teachers for offline & online classes
6th to 10th All Subjects
11th & 12th All Streams
* Female for home tuitions Classes 6th to 12th
* Education Counsellor
* Official Coordinator
* Head Incharge
* Marketing Executive
Full Time / Part Time only Female
Handsome Salary + Incentives
Venue: Talab Tillo & Gandhi Nagar
L&W : 9596885205