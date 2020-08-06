Employment Aug 6, 2020

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered firm requires 42 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu with free Hostel facility

Note : Freshers can also apply

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 8000 to 20,000 p/m

(As per Co. Rule)

So, come with your Biodata

at MLCC

Vivekanand Chowk near Sunny Hotel Gummat Jammu

Contact No. 7006014214

Required

Required a typist with word& excel skill for evening chamber of an advocate at Sainik Colony Jammu. Salary Negotiable.

Contact :

9419118788 : 9796696114

Required

CA (INTER) FOR A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY AT

CHANNI HIMMAT

MOBILE :- 9906905658

Job Vacancy

Marketing Sales Executive

(Must have 2 Wheeler) Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Narang Furniture Co.,

Gangyal Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Urgently Required for MNC’s

1. H.R Co-Ordinator -Qual- Grad/ MBA- Sal 10K-15K.

2. Technical Sales Exe- Qual. Grad -Sal 15K-20K.

3. Digital Marketing -Qual. Grad- Sal 15K-20K.

4. CRE/ CRM -Qual Grad -Sal 10K-15K.

5. Tellecallers -Qual- ITI Diploma -Sal 14K-20K.

Skyline Placement Services

Address: Sidco Chowk, Bari-Brahmana, near Old HDFC Bank, Suri Plaza.

Phone: 7006221527, 9086930655, 7051105257

Urgently Required

Computer Operator – 02 Nos

Accountant (Full Time) 1 No

with knowledge of Busy

Salary Negotiable

Sent Resume near Amba Theater Old Janipur Jammu

Contact: 9419237142

Jobs in jammu

Income – 7000 to 15000 (jguk Qzh) Ayurvedic Sector es vko”;Drk gS 150 yMds / yMfd;ksa dhA

Note: 05 Posts Vacant for Ayurvedic Doctor.

(Freshers welcome)

Call: 7006486152

721/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Near Dr S K Gupta Clinic

(Above Sugandh Nutri Kulcha Shop)

JOB IN JAMMU

Tele-caller / Receptionist

Sales Manager / HR Manager

Computer Operator

Delivery boy / Marketing Boy

Maid / Office Boy / Helper

10th 12th and Graduates can apply

7051547050, 9596872368

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

(Opp. PNB National Bank, Gangyal)

1. Math/ Science/ English

(to Teach 6th to 10th Class) = 3

2. S.S.T/ Hindi = 3

3. General Line Tr. = 2

Experienced Teachers

shall be preferred.

Submit your resume within

weeks time in the Principal Office.

Contact No: 9419131078, 9149657614

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Data Collection Executive – 10 M/F

Qualification – 10th, 12th

(Fixed Salary – 10,000 + Bonus)

Age Limit – 18yr to 30 yr

(Fresher’s Can Also Apply)

Interview – Thursday, Friday

(12 pm to 4 pm)

Address – Brilliant, 496/A

Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact No:- 9419224690

REQUIRED

Required Local Female Maid for full day in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 9419182096