Employment Aug 4, 2021

Required

Peon – 1 No

Office Assistant – M/F

Graduate with good computer

& communication skills

At

Gandhi Nagar

Candiate should be local from Jammu

Call: 7889963334

Required

“One all in one agricultural trainer required”

1. Must be Ph.D in Agriculture (Dr).

2. Must done farming.

3. Must be a consultant.

4. Know all planting ang gardening solutions.

5. 7 days 3 hours/ day training required @ Rs. 10000, Rest regotiable.

6. Maximum age is = 45.

Contact: Mahajan Seeds, 9149528840 for interview.

Required

Computer Operator cum accountant and field salesmen having own two wheeler near airport

7889491876

Required

A tailor master for a boutique at Patta Paloura Jammu.

A girl who can handle all the work of boutique, should have pleasing personality.

Contact : Twesha,

50 Shanti Vihar,

Opp BSF Camp, Patta Paloura Jammu

Mob. 7889735962

Job opening in india or abroad 100% gurantee

Required male /female

candidate for banking,

bannccainsurance, hotels .

malls and pvt companies,

factories,gurds …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

interested candidate cont on: 7889791657/9796669151

Require Tutor

Require ILETS Tutor

For Home Tuition

(Preferably Female)

Contact: 9055500408

TEACHER REQUIRED

YUVA SHAKTI DAY BOARDING SCHOOL

Galwadey Chak, Gajansoo, Marh, Jammu

Requires experienced English Teacher who can teach English upto class 10th B.Ed will be an added advantage. Interested candidates may drop in with their resume in School alongwith testimonials for verification.

Sd/-

Principal

Mobile : 9796873500

Job opportunity

Sales Executive

(Candidate must have Marketing

Sales Experience for 2 years)

Job Location:

Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777

jammugodrej@gmail.com

Dentist

WANTED DENTAL SURGEON

(BDS)

on negotiable terms & conditions

Contact /Whatsapp

CV to

9419150990

Required

Assistant Accountant with good experience & having vast computer knowledge in Tally & Operations in Govt E-Marketplace, for a leading Furniture & Interiors industry. Salary negotiable.

Kindly Contact at:

alliedfurnishers@gmail.com

9796075757

Urgently Required

10 days training after job placement Male & Female

Fresher students can also apply

Appointment call 9086193986

(Official Job)

Location Job Jammu City

Required

Required a salesman with experience for confectionery items for Jammu local and outer

Salary :- `13000 basic

Contact Number :-

9797545650

URGENT REQUIREMENTS IN INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Office Coordinator, Computer operator

2. Supervisor, Diploma in Electrical, ITI Mechanical & Electrical E&C, BSc, QC, QA

3. Receptionist,Telle caller, Packing Boy, Helper

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

Required

Boys for field job

Salary 12000

Qualifications 10+2

Please contact

9419145647

9419279276

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Business opportunity

Earn up to 50,000/Monthly

Companies Required Distributor for

(1) Energy drink/Cold drink/Juices

(2) Milege Increase Product

15% Gurranted.

Save fuel now, ask me HOw

For more details contact us:

9906155071

Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER PLASTIC SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. PLANT HEAD :- 1 post male

2. Accountant CUM DISPACHER 2year experience :- 1 post male

3. Accountant fresher :- 1 post female

Interview Date and Time

Date 04/08/2021, 05/08/2021 to 06/08/2021

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9906044364

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER PLASTIC -1, Sidco Samba

9906044364

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com