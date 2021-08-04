Employment Aug 4, 2021

Required
Peon – 1 No
Office Assistant – M/F
Graduate with good computer
& communication skills
At
Gandhi Nagar
Candiate should be local from Jammu
Call: 7889963334
Required
“One all in one agricultural trainer required”
1. Must be Ph.D in Agriculture (Dr).
2. Must done farming.
3. Must be a consultant.
4. Know all planting ang gardening solutions.
5. 7 days 3 hours/ day training required @ Rs. 10000, Rest regotiable.
6. Maximum age is = 45.
Contact: Mahajan Seeds, 9149528840 for interview.
Required
Computer Operator cum accountant and field salesmen having own two wheeler near airport
7889491876
Required
A tailor master for a boutique at Patta Paloura Jammu.
A girl who can handle all the work of boutique, should have pleasing personality.
Contact : Twesha,
50 Shanti Vihar,
Opp BSF Camp, Patta Paloura Jammu
Mob. 7889735962
Job opening in india or abroad 100% gurantee
Required male /female
candidate for banking,
bannccainsurance, hotels .
malls and pvt companies,
factories,gurds …etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
interested candidate cont on: 7889791657/9796669151
Require Tutor
Require ILETS Tutor
For Home Tuition
(Preferably Female)
Contact: 9055500408
TEACHER REQUIRED
YUVA SHAKTI DAY BOARDING SCHOOL
Galwadey Chak, Gajansoo, Marh, Jammu
Requires experienced English Teacher who can teach English upto class 10th B.Ed will be an added advantage. Interested candidates may drop in with their resume in School alongwith testimonials for verification.
Sd/-
Principal
Mobile : 9796873500
Job opportunity
Sales Executive
(Candidate must have Marketing
Sales Experience for 2 years)
Job Location:
Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777
jammugodrej@gmail.com
Dentist
WANTED DENTAL SURGEON
(BDS)
on negotiable terms & conditions
Contact /Whatsapp
CV to
9419150990
Required
Assistant Accountant with good experience & having vast computer knowledge in Tally & Operations in Govt E-Marketplace, for a leading Furniture & Interiors industry. Salary negotiable.
Kindly Contact at:
alliedfurnishers@gmail.com
9796075757
Urgently Required
10 days training after job placement Male & Female
Fresher students can also apply
Appointment call 9086193986
(Official Job)
Location Job Jammu City
Required
Required a salesman with experience for confectionery items for Jammu local and outer
Salary :- `13000 basic
Contact Number :-
9797545650
URGENT REQUIREMENTS IN INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Office Coordinator, Computer operator
2. Supervisor, Diploma in Electrical, ITI Mechanical & Electrical E&C, BSc, QC, QA
3. Receptionist,Telle caller, Packing Boy, Helper
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
Required
Boys for field job
Salary 12000
Qualifications 10+2
Please contact
9419145647
9419279276
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Business opportunity
Earn up to 50,000/Monthly
Companies Required Distributor for
(1) Energy drink/Cold drink/Juices
(2) Milege Increase Product
15% Gurranted.
Save fuel now, ask me HOw
For more details contact us:
9906155071
Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER PLASTIC SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. PLANT HEAD :- 1 post male
2. Accountant CUM DISPACHER 2year experience :- 1 post male
3. Accountant fresher :- 1 post female
Interview Date and Time
Date 04/08/2021, 05/08/2021 to 06/08/2021
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9906044364
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER PLASTIC -1, Sidco Samba
9906044364
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com