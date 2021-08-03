Employment Aug 3, 2021

!!Urgently Required!!
Open Positions – 25
Designation – Contact Center Executives
Campaign – Outbound Sales
Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.
{Fresher’s who want to do carrier in sales are also welcome}
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No.- 17, Near Central Bank, Jammu – INDIA.
Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed (7006176140/7208487317/9004445559)
Required
REQUIRED A DOMESTIC full time SERVANT WHO KNOWS BASIC COOKING FOR A SMALL FAMILY OF 3…contact VIJAY TANDON, 47 SHOPPING CENTRE, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU
MOBILE 94191 87143
Urgent Required
(Fresher)
Boy Candidate
Work as CCTV, Networking, Intercom & IT related work.
Fresher also apply
R. Technologies
Near High Court Chowk Opp. Power
House Main Road Janipur, Jammu
Mob: 9419131306
Cook Required
Cook required for Home at Shakti Nagar. Must know Veg & Non-Veg both. Preference for the one who can stay 24×7, will provide room and bathroom.
9086000438, 9086000436
Requirement
Required Tailor Master for Boutique at Kishtwar
Six Seasons Boutique
Minimum Experience -2 Yrs
Salary: Negotiable
Contact No.
7889915287, 9797065287
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Location: Canal Road
WhatsApp 8716812937
Only WhatsApp, No Calls
Urgently Required
1, Computer Teacher
2. Office Helper
MALE/FEMALE
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE
BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD).
197-DURGA BHAWAN, OPP. PEER BABA, DISCO ROAD, JANIPUR JAMMU
PH NO. 0191-2533623,
M NO. +91-9419117933, +91-9622135313
Send your’s resume on mail Id:
blskjammu78@gmail.com
Required
Delivery Boys with own conveyance
Salary : Rs 7500-10,000
Contact
7006180373
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Required Candidate
80-A, opposite Gurdwara Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Executive -20
Survey – 15
Interview date :
01-08-21 to 03-08-21
for details Contact – 8899338422
REQUIRED
Accountant – (30,000+)
Sales Exe – (15000+)
Hardware Eng – (12000+)
Computer Opr. – (8000+)
Receptionist – (7000+)
Service Eng – (10,000+) Maid – (10,000+)
Office Cord – (8000+) Helper – (8000+)
Contact: Mehar Services
23-A, Ext, Gandhi Nagar,
Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk
Ph: 0191-2439541
REQUIRED
X-RAY TECHNICIAN
(min. experience of TWO years)
&
LAB TECHNICIANS
at
NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS
GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU.
WhatsApp your resume at 8899501300
Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com