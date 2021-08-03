Employment Aug 3, 2021

!!Urgently Required!!

Open Positions – 25

Designation – Contact Center Executives

Campaign – Outbound Sales

Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.

{Fresher’s who want to do carrier in sales are also welcome}

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No.- 17, Near Central Bank, Jammu – INDIA.

Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed (7006176140/7208487317/9004445559)

Required

REQUIRED A DOMESTIC full time SERVANT WHO KNOWS BASIC COOKING FOR A SMALL FAMILY OF 3…contact VIJAY TANDON, 47 SHOPPING CENTRE, BAKSHI NAGAR, JAMMU

MOBILE 94191 87143

Urgent Required

(Fresher)

Boy Candidate

Work as CCTV, Networking, Intercom & IT related work.

Fresher also apply

R. Technologies

Near High Court Chowk Opp. Power

House Main Road Janipur, Jammu

Mob: 9419131306

Cook Required

Cook required for Home at Shakti Nagar. Must know Veg & Non-Veg both. Preference for the one who can stay 24×7, will provide room and bathroom.

9086000438, 9086000436

Requirement

Required Tailor Master for Boutique at Kishtwar

Six Seasons Boutique

Minimum Experience -2 Yrs

Salary: Negotiable

Contact No.

7889915287, 9797065287

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Location: Canal Road

WhatsApp 8716812937

Only WhatsApp, No Calls

Urgently Required

1, Computer Teacher

2. Office Helper

MALE/FEMALE

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD).

197-DURGA BHAWAN, OPP. PEER BABA, DISCO ROAD, JANIPUR JAMMU

PH NO. 0191-2533623,

M NO. +91-9419117933, +91-9622135313

Send your’s resume on mail Id:

blskjammu78@gmail.com

Required

Delivery Boys with own conveyance

Salary : Rs 7500-10,000

Contact

7006180373

44, A-2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Required Candidate

80-A, opposite Gurdwara Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Executive -20

Survey – 15

Interview date :

01-08-21 to 03-08-21

for details Contact – 8899338422

REQUIRED

Accountant – (30,000+)

Sales Exe – (15000+)

Hardware Eng – (12000+)

Computer Opr. – (8000+)

Receptionist – (7000+)

Service Eng – (10,000+) Maid – (10,000+)

Office Cord – (8000+) Helper – (8000+)

Contact: Mehar Services

23-A, Ext, Gandhi Nagar,

Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk

Ph: 0191-2439541

REQUIRED

X-RAY TECHNICIAN

(min. experience of TWO years)

&

LAB TECHNICIANS

at

NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS

GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU.

WhatsApp your resume at 8899501300

Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com