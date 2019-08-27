Employment Aug 27, 2019

Wanted Dentist
WANTED DENTIST TO RUN
CLINIC INDEPENDENTLY,
TERMS NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT
7889650003
BETWEEN 10 AM TO 6 PM
VACANCY
Required for a Playway School in Sarwal area.
1. Teacher (F) (N.T.T)
2. Asst. Teacher (F) (Graduation) or (10+2)
3. Helper (F)
For Interview Call 7006439594, 9596937429
between 10.00 am to 1.30 pm
Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.
Choudhary Tower, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)
Wanted
2 Nos. – Surveyor, Diploma in Civil, having proficient in handling of total station and complete knowledge of Surveys and quantity assessment.
Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photograph on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post / Dasti.
Contact No: 0191-2477241
EARN EXTRA INCOME
An opportunity that’s Rocks!!!! BE YOUR OWN BOSS
*STUDENTS- Earns extra pocket money.
*HOUSEWIFE’S- Earn more than your Husband.
*UNEMPLOYED- Be YOUR own BOSS.
*EMPLOYED- Use spare Time To Earn More.
*RETIRED- Earn & be Independent.
WORK PART TIME / FULL TIME .
INTERNATIONAL BUISNESS OPPORTUNITIES
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT-
(WORK LOCALLY, EARN GLOBALLY)
HARISH KUMAR- @88375-55614,@97813-95065
JOBS@ In’t MNC’s!
1. Tele-Sales Associates (M/F)
Salary: 12K to 20K + Cab + Meal
Shift: 6 am to 2 pm (Fixed)
2. Backend/Operation Associates (Female only)
Shift: 10 am to 6 pm (Fixed)
Salary: 12K to 25K + incentives
Excellent hold over Spoken & Written English!
No Registration Fees
394A Nr. Lakshmi Narayan Mandir
Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033, 9086177334
Wanted
Choudhary Tower, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)
Wanted
1 No. – Planning Engg. Civil Engg. Graduate having Experience in Planning, quality, Survey, Billing and knowledge of Autocad, STADD proficients will be preferred.
Interested shall submit their resume and two latest phogotraph on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post / Dasti.
Contact No: 0191-2477241
VACANCY
SALES EXECUTIVE – 10 (POSTS)
TELECALLER/SALES FOR SHOWROOM (FEMALE) – 2
Experience 1 to 3 years fresher can also apply
Executive must have knowledge of automobile industry.
Salary : 6 to 10 thousand
Your resume should reach our office at above.
Interview date is : 26-8-2019 to 27-8-2019
(10.30 am onwards)
Address : STAR SUZUKI Rehari Chungi B C Road Jmu Mobile No. 94192-20072
Wanted
Choudhary Tower, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)
Wanted
1 No. – Draftsman Civil Diploma in Draftsman Course having 5 yrs. Experience (Retire person having project work experience shall be prefferred).
Interested shall submit their resume and two latest phogotraph on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post / Dasti.
Contact No: 0191-2477241
Dewan Devi Hr. Sec. School
Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu
Teachers REquired
Commerce Teacher for Class 11th & 12th with 3-5 years experience.
Urdu Teacher (Female)
Computer Trained Teacher: Degree in Computer Science with DTP knowledge & E-Learning experience.
Contact Immediately along with
certificate and Bio-Data
Attractive Salary Package
Urgently Required
Female tellecallers
Field Boy
Handsome Salary + Incentives
MYRAA HOSPITALITY GROUP
Add. Janipur, near Saugat
9906941292, 9682556518
Urgently Required IT Consultant
Qual:- CSE, B.Tech / Diploma IT, BCA, MCA.
Exp:- Fresher & Experience. both can apply
Salary: Negotiable
Candidate should have good comm. skills & must have knowledge of : Networking, Hardware & Software support.
Email: hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Contact: 9086085474, 9086485474
Urgently Required for MNC’s
1. Accountant/ Sr. Accountant -5 Nos -10K-40K
2. Sales/Marketing -10 Nos-8K-20K.
3. Office Co-ordinator -10 Nos-8K-12K.
4. Teacher’s with B.Ed-10 Nos-14K-16K.
5. Sales Manager -5 Nos -22K-25K.
on spot interview
Skyline placement services
Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Phone No: 7006111894, 7006221627, 9086930655
CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD.
Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor
Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)
Wanted
1 No. Project Manager, Civil Engg: Graduate having 10 yrs experience in Roads & Bridges Const.
Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photographs on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post/ dasti.
Contact No: 0191-2477241
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. registered firm required boys & girls for official & non-official staff in Jammu & in all distts of J&K State.
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above
Fresher can also apply
Income: 10000 – 18000 P/M (As per Co. Rule)
Hostel & Accommodation free
So come with your detail in mentioned address:
Gummat Vivekanand Chowk
Opp. Aggarwal Dharamshalla Jammu
Contact No: 9622562691, 9622356303
CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD.
Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor
Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)
Wanted
3 Nos. Site Engineer (Graduate/ Diploma in Civil Engg:) having 10 yrs experience for Graduate Engg: & five yrs experience for diploma holders well versed in const. of Highways.
Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photographs on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post/ dasti.
Contact No: 0191-2477241
Required Female Computer Instructor to train students
2.30 pm – 3.30 pm daily.
Salary negotiable
Contact
9419261582
CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD.
Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor
Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)
Wanted
1 No. Foreman, Electrician – 2 Nos and Mechanics – 2 Nos, ITI Trained having sufficient experience of operation and maintenance of heavy earth moving machines, Hot Mixing Plant and Batching Plant shall only apply.
Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photographs on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post/ dasti.
Contact No: 0191-2477241
Requires
Female Teachers to teach L.K.G U.K.G Classes. Also required maid. Teachers prefer New Plot, Rehari and Sarwal areas.
Contact: 248C (New Plot)
Puran Nagar, Jammu.
Ring Us: 7006338701, 9797486403
