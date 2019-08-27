Employment Aug 27, 2019

Wanted Dentist

WANTED DENTIST TO RUN

CLINIC INDEPENDENTLY,

TERMS NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT

7889650003

BETWEEN 10 AM TO 6 PM

VACANCY

Required for a Playway School in Sarwal area.

1. Teacher (F) (N.T.T)

2. Asst. Teacher (F) (Graduation) or (10+2)

3. Helper (F)

For Interview Call 7006439594, 9596937429

between 10.00 am to 1.30 pm

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Choudhary Tower, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)

Wanted

2 Nos. – Surveyor, Diploma in Civil, having proficient in handling of total station and complete knowledge of Surveys and quantity assessment.

Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photograph on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post / Dasti.

Contact No: 0191-2477241

EARN EXTRA INCOME

An opportunity that’s Rocks!!!! BE YOUR OWN BOSS

*STUDENTS- Earns extra pocket money.

*HOUSEWIFE’S- Earn more than your Husband.

*UNEMPLOYED- Be YOUR own BOSS.

*EMPLOYED- Use spare Time To Earn More.

*RETIRED- Earn & be Independent.

WORK PART TIME / FULL TIME .

INTERNATIONAL BUISNESS OPPORTUNITIES

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT-

(WORK LOCALLY, EARN GLOBALLY)

HARISH KUMAR- @88375-55614,@97813-95065

JOBS@ In’t MNC’s!

1. Tele-Sales Associates (M/F)

Salary: 12K to 20K + Cab + Meal

Shift: 6 am to 2 pm (Fixed)

2. Backend/Operation Associates (Female only)

Shift: 10 am to 6 pm (Fixed)

Salary: 12K to 25K + incentives

Excellent hold over Spoken & Written English!

No Registration Fees

394A Nr. Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033, 9086177334

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Choudhary Tower, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)

Wanted

1 No. – Planning Engg. Civil Engg. Graduate having Experience in Planning, quality, Survey, Billing and knowledge of Autocad, STADD proficients will be preferred.

Interested shall submit their resume and two latest phogotraph on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post / Dasti.

Contact No: 0191-2477241

VACANCY

SALES EXECUTIVE – 10 (POSTS)

TELECALLER/SALES FOR SHOWROOM (FEMALE) – 2

Experience 1 to 3 years fresher can also apply

Executive must have knowledge of automobile industry.

Salary : 6 to 10 thousand

Your resume should reach our office at above.

Interview date is : 26-8-2019 to 27-8-2019

(10.30 am onwards)

Address : STAR SUZUKI Rehari Chungi B C Road Jmu Mobile No. 94192-20072

Choudhary Power Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Choudhary Tower, 3rd Floor Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)

Wanted

1 No. – Draftsman Civil Diploma in Draftsman Course having 5 yrs. Experience (Retire person having project work experience shall be prefferred).

Interested shall submit their resume and two latest phogotraph on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post / Dasti.

Contact No: 0191-2477241

Dewan Devi Hr. Sec. School

Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu

Teachers REquired

Commerce Teacher for Class 11th & 12th with 3-5 years experience.

Urdu Teacher (Female)

Computer Trained Teacher: Degree in Computer Science with DTP knowledge & E-Learning experience.

Contact Immediately along with

certificate and Bio-Data

Attractive Salary Package

Urgently Required

Female tellecallers

Field Boy

Handsome Salary + Incentives

MYRAA HOSPITALITY GROUP

Add. Janipur, near Saugat

9906941292, 9682556518

Urgently Required IT Consultant

Qual:- CSE, B.Tech / Diploma IT, BCA, MCA.

Exp:- Fresher & Experience. both can apply

Salary: Negotiable

Candidate should have good comm. skills & must have knowledge of : Networking, Hardware & Software support.

Email: hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Contact: 9086085474, 9086485474

Urgently Required for MNC’s

1. Accountant/ Sr. Accountant -5 Nos -10K-40K

2. Sales/Marketing -10 Nos-8K-20K.

3. Office Co-ordinator -10 Nos-8K-12K.

4. Teacher’s with B.Ed-10 Nos-14K-16K.

5. Sales Manager -5 Nos -22K-25K.

on spot interview

Skyline placement services

Near Nidesh Apartment, Opposite Bagadi Mandi, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Phone No: 7006111894, 7006221627, 9086930655

CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD.

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor

Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)

Wanted

1 No. Project Manager, Civil Engg: Graduate having 10 yrs experience in Roads & Bridges Const.

Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photographs on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post/ dasti.

Contact No: 0191-2477241

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt. registered firm required boys & girls for official & non-official staff in Jammu & in all distts of J&K State.

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above

Fresher can also apply

Income: 10000 – 18000 P/M (As per Co. Rule)

Hostel & Accommodation free

So come with your detail in mentioned address:

Gummat Vivekanand Chowk

Opp. Aggarwal Dharamshalla Jammu

Contact No: 9622562691, 9622356303

CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD.

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor

Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)

Wanted

3 Nos. Site Engineer (Graduate/ Diploma in Civil Engg:) having 10 yrs experience for Graduate Engg: & five yrs experience for diploma holders well versed in const. of Highways.

Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photographs on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post/ dasti.

Contact No: 0191-2477241

Required Female Computer Instructor to train students

2.30 pm – 3.30 pm daily.

Salary negotiable

Contact

9419261582

CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD.

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor

Trikuta Nagar (Jammu)

Wanted

1 No. Foreman, Electrician – 2 Nos and Mechanics – 2 Nos, ITI Trained having sufficient experience of operation and maintenance of heavy earth moving machines, Hot Mixing Plant and Batching Plant shall only apply.

Interested shall submit their resume and two latest photographs on the above address upto or before 31.08.19 through speed post/ dasti.

Contact No: 0191-2477241

Requires

Female Teachers to teach L.K.G U.K.G Classes. Also required maid. Teachers prefer New Plot, Rehari and Sarwal areas.

Contact: 248C (New Plot)

Puran Nagar, Jammu.

Ring Us: 7006338701, 9797486403