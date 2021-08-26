Employment Aug 26, 2021

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Superviser 1 year experience:- 3 post male

Interview Date and Time

Date: 26/08/2021 to 28/08/2021

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM

at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES-1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

VACANCIES

In C A Office

Required persons who can file Income Tax and GST returns.

Students who have cleared CA Inter will be preferred.

Contact No.: 9419188401

REQUIRED (M)

Data Entry Operator &

Having Basic knowledge of Accounts knowing

Busy (Full Time)

Exp. Between: (6 months to 1 yr)

Contact: 9419246006

Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet) Shop

Global Agencies

Driver Required

Required Drivers for four wheeler (Tata Ace) from Bakshi Nagar or near by local areas.

Contact No.

9419108836

7889581124

Required

Required one Computer cum SAP operator having experience of 04-05 years in SAP for Pharmaceuticals /FMCG C&FA, minimum qualification Graduation, having good knowledge of email drafting. at Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu, please mail your resume at

ssmktg.jammu@gmail. com

Job Vacancy

Candidate required for data entry. 12th pass or any graduate can apply. Should have Basic computer knowledge and typing speed. Good salary. Location Miran sahib. What’s app resume or call on 9797535863.

Work in japan

Work as Nursing Care worker in Japan under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Sponsored Programme (TITP)

Eligibility FM/MMPHW, ANM, GNM, BSc Nursing & 12th Pass can also apply.

For Details :

8899964049/9622015100

REQUIRED

Required 02 boys, one for house specially for a patient 24/7 & one

for shop

Contact : 9906369778

REQUIRED

A liaisoning officer for a construction company at Sawalkot (Distt. Reasi) Jammu.

Contact: 9906301664

Email: hr@mccsinfra.com