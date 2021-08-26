Employment Aug 26, 2021

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Superviser 1 year experience:- 3 post male
Interview Date and Time
Date: 26/08/2021 to 28/08/2021
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM
at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES-1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
VACANCIES
In C A Office
Required persons who can file Income Tax and GST returns.
Students who have cleared CA Inter will be preferred.
Contact No.: 9419188401
REQUIRED (M)
Data Entry Operator &
Having Basic knowledge of Accounts knowing
Busy (Full Time)
Exp. Between: (6 months to 1 yr)
Contact: 9419246006
Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet) Shop
Global Agencies
Driver Required
Required Drivers for four wheeler (Tata Ace) from Bakshi Nagar or near by local areas.
Contact No.
9419108836
7889581124
Required
Required one Computer cum SAP operator having experience of 04-05 years in SAP for Pharmaceuticals /FMCG C&FA, minimum qualification Graduation, having good knowledge of email drafting. at Transport Nagar, Narwal Jammu, please mail your resume at
ssmktg.jammu@gmail. com
Job Vacancy
Candidate required for data entry. 12th pass or any graduate can apply. Should have Basic computer knowledge and typing speed. Good salary. Location Miran sahib. What’s app resume or call on 9797535863.
Work in japan
Work as Nursing Care worker in Japan under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Sponsored Programme (TITP)
Eligibility FM/MMPHW, ANM, GNM, BSc Nursing & 12th Pass can also apply.
For Details :
8899964049/9622015100
REQUIRED
Required 02 boys, one for house specially for a patient 24/7 & one
for shop
Contact : 9906369778
REQUIRED
A liaisoning officer for a construction company at Sawalkot (Distt. Reasi) Jammu.
Contact: 9906301664
Email: hr@mccsinfra.com
