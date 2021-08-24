Employment Aug 24, 2021

HSCFORTUNE
Private Limited
Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon, Jammu
requires the following Staff:
1. Business Managers:
Qualification:- Engineering / MBA having 5 to 7 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.
2. Area Sales officers:
Qualification:- Graduation
1 Post for Rajouri District
1 Post for Udhampur District
1 Post for Ramban District
1 Post for Samba District
2 Post for Jammu District
having 3 to 5 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.
Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is must for the above mentioned posts.
Salary Negotiable
Interested Candidates can send their resume to below mention E-mail I’d.
Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com
Vacancy
Salesman Person Required
For Furnishing Showroom
Curtain Section should be
hard working & honest.
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
opp Ramada Hotel
Contact between 2 pm-4 pm
Job Vacancy
Required Female Administrator for
Godown cum Sales Office at
Marble Market.
Having Basic Computer knowledge
& Fluent English Speaking..
Timings 10 am to 6 pm
Starting 10 k Salary
Minimum 3 yrs Contract
Call : 7006193009
between 12-3 pm only
JOB JOB JOB
Urgently Required:
Worker for Masala Grinding Factory
Salary : 7000 to 10000
Preference will be given to experienced person who have already worked in Masala Factory
Freshers can also apply
Send your resume at Whatsapp : 9682534673, 9906024349
Address : Sainik Colony, Jammu
Required
Job profile: Delivery Boy, at least 8th pass, with a scooty.
Call: 70519 60408 (PhotonXpress)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Mechanical / Electrical Diploma exp, Fresher (10no) 12k to 15k
GNM / B.sc Nursing (5no) 10k to 15k
Civil Dip/Degree (5no) 10k to 20k
Receptionist (5no) 8k
Delivery Boys for Jammu, Rajouri, Bhaderwah (20no) 10k fixed + petrol.
Mob.7051531025
Gandhi Nagar
Job Opportunity
Sales Executive 1 Male Qual 10+2
Office boy 1 Male Salary 7000/mth
Kashmir Watch House
1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu
9419015612, 01913510579
HIRING FOR EUROPE – MALTA
Civil Engineers,
Min Experience 5 Years,
Salary: 1200 Euros (INR/- 1,05,000)
A Candidate should have Basic Knowledge of Site Execution &
Tests of Raw Materials.
Contact No: 9419202819
Business OPPORTUNITY
WE ARE LOOKING FOR, SELF MOTIVATED, DISCIPLINED, AMBITIOUS, PEOPLE OF ALL BACKGROUNDS WITH A BURNING DESIRE TO BE SUCCESSFULL, USA BASED MNC, WELLNESS INDUSTRY, JOINING FREE, CLICK TO REGISTER bit.ly/DBOFORM
OR CALL
YUSUF AHMED #9871955884
POOJA JOSHI # 9560288844