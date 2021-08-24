Employment Aug 24, 2021

HSCFORTUNE

Private Limited

Authorized Distributor of Tata Tiscon, Jammu

requires the following Staff:

1. Business Managers:

Qualification:- Engineering / MBA having 5 to 7 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.

2. Area Sales officers:

Qualification:- Graduation

1 Post for Rajouri District

1 Post for Udhampur District

1 Post for Ramban District

1 Post for Samba District

2 Post for Jammu District

having 3 to 5 years experience in selling of TMT Rebars (Saria) will be given preference.

Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is must for the above mentioned posts.

Salary Negotiable

Interested Candidates can send their resume to below mention E-mail I’d.

Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com

Vacancy

Salesman Person Required

For Furnishing Showroom

Curtain Section should be

hard working & honest.

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

opp Ramada Hotel

Contact between 2 pm-4 pm

Job Vacancy

Required Female Administrator for

Godown cum Sales Office at

Marble Market.

Having Basic Computer knowledge

& Fluent English Speaking..

Timings 10 am to 6 pm

Starting 10 k Salary

Minimum 3 yrs Contract

Call : 7006193009

between 12-3 pm only

JOB JOB JOB

Urgently Required:

Worker for Masala Grinding Factory

Salary : 7000 to 10000

Preference will be given to experienced person who have already worked in Masala Factory

Freshers can also apply

Send your resume at Whatsapp : 9682534673, 9906024349

Address : Sainik Colony, Jammu

Required

Job profile: Delivery Boy, at least 8th pass, with a scooty.

Call: 70519 60408 (PhotonXpress)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Mechanical / Electrical Diploma exp, Fresher (10no) 12k to 15k

GNM / B.sc Nursing (5no) 10k to 15k

Civil Dip/Degree (5no) 10k to 20k

Receptionist (5no) 8k

Delivery Boys for Jammu, Rajouri, Bhaderwah (20no) 10k fixed + petrol.

Mob.7051531025

Gandhi Nagar

Job Opportunity

Sales Executive 1 Male Qual 10+2

Office boy 1 Male Salary 7000/mth

Kashmir Watch House

1st Floor, 420/A, Near BSNL Office, Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar,Jammu

9419015612, 01913510579

HIRING FOR EUROPE – MALTA

Civil Engineers,

Min Experience 5 Years,

Salary: 1200 Euros (INR/- 1,05,000)

A Candidate should have Basic Knowledge of Site Execution &

Tests of Raw Materials.

Contact No: 9419202819

Business OPPORTUNITY

WE ARE LOOKING FOR, SELF MOTIVATED, DISCIPLINED, AMBITIOUS, PEOPLE OF ALL BACKGROUNDS WITH A BURNING DESIRE TO BE SUCCESSFULL, USA BASED MNC, WELLNESS INDUSTRY, JOINING FREE, CLICK TO REGISTER bit.ly/DBOFORM

OR CALL

YUSUF AHMED #9871955884

POOJA JOSHI # 9560288844