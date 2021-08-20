Employment Aug 20, 2021

WANTED

Driver cum runner boy having both 2w and 4w driving license for location Paloura

Salary.Rs 10000

Timing.9.30 am to 7.30 pm

Contact..7006060134

Urgently Required

Documentation Officer 15000/-

(Qualification – graduate / Post graduate must have good command in English reading & writing)

Staff Nurse / Pharmacist- 8000/-

(Diploma experience)

Apply with Complete Bio Data

for project of Ministry of Social Justice

and Empowerment, GOI at:

JKSPYM Centre

Vill: Purkhoo, Post Dumana

Akhnoor Road, Jammu

Ph.: 9596750390

Email Id: jkspym1@gmail.com

Visasmile Requires

Experienced

Visa- Counselor to

handle overseas Educational Placement of Students, Immigration, Permanent Residency & work Visa

Contact – 9682196202, 8492088832

Required

Document manager having good typing speed and Good command over english.

Should know basic office tasks like printing, formatting letters, making excel tables etc.

Preferred Qualification – English (Hons.)

Salary: 8000-11000

Location: Gangyal

Submit Resume through WhatsApp

Phone no: +91 6005733238

Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com

Wanted

Required Salesman for Sale of below FMCG Products Age below 35 yrs.

Contact Mob No: 9622012345

During Office Time

Required female candidate for the post :-

(1) Telle Calling – 3

(2) Receptionist – 1

(3) Computer Operator-1

(4) H.R – 1

Cont No. 9906002068

8899124545

Address : Near Amar Ujala Office,

Vikram Chowk Jammu- 180004

JOB JOB JOB

Required for well established

company following personnels.

1. Sales Cum Service Engineers Salary (10,000+ other Benefits)

2. Sales Executive (Salary 9000+other benefits)

3. Office Boy (Salary: 7500)

Salary Negotiable for right candidate

Please send resume on Sanjayjyoti34@rediffmail.com

or Ring at Ph: 9086666767

Chemi Health Diagnostics

2nd Floor, Chowdhary Building, Sarwal Chowk Jammu

Ph: 01912564452, 9086666767

SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

DOMANA

Requires

Principal: M.A/M.Sc, B.Ed, with at least 10 years of teaching experience.

Science Teacher: M.Sc, B.Ed with teaching experience.

Please apply in confidence onthe given Email

(principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com) along with photograph.

(Salary Negotiable)

Last date to Apply:- 21-08-2021

Date of Interview:- 23-08-2021

For further information contact on the given numbers:-

9596660061, 9596640808

Urgently Required

Posts 50

10th pass 12th pass up to Graduate apply

Interview Friday to Saturday

1. Sales man. Floor executive.

2. Telly caller, Advisor, Receptionist

3. Securty Guard Helper, Caretaker.

Appointment call 9086193986