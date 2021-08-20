Employment Aug 20, 2021

WANTED
Driver cum runner boy having both 2w and 4w driving license for location Paloura
Salary.Rs 10000
Timing.9.30 am to 7.30 pm
Contact..7006060134
Urgently Required
Documentation Officer 15000/-
(Qualification – graduate / Post graduate must have good command in English reading & writing)
Staff Nurse / Pharmacist- 8000/-
(Diploma experience)
Apply with Complete Bio Data
for project of Ministry of Social Justice
and Empowerment, GOI at:
JKSPYM Centre
Vill: Purkhoo, Post Dumana
Akhnoor Road, Jammu
Ph.: 9596750390
Email Id: jkspym1@gmail.com
Visasmile Requires
Experienced
Visa- Counselor to
handle overseas Educational Placement of Students, Immigration, Permanent Residency & work Visa
Contact – 9682196202, 8492088832
Required
Document manager having good typing speed and Good command over english.
Should know basic office tasks like printing, formatting letters, making excel tables etc.
Preferred Qualification – English (Hons.)
Salary: 8000-11000
Location: Gangyal
Submit Resume through WhatsApp
Phone no: +91 6005733238
Email: jammurohan74@gmail.com
Wanted
Required Salesman for Sale of below FMCG Products Age below 35 yrs.
Contact Mob No: 9622012345
During Office Time
Required female candidate for the post :-
(1) Telle Calling – 3
(2) Receptionist – 1
(3) Computer Operator-1
(4) H.R – 1
Cont No. 9906002068
8899124545
Address : Near Amar Ujala Office,
Vikram Chowk Jammu- 180004
JOB JOB JOB
Required for well established
company following personnels.
1. Sales Cum Service Engineers Salary (10,000+ other Benefits)
2. Sales Executive (Salary 9000+other benefits)
3. Office Boy (Salary: 7500)
Salary Negotiable for right candidate
Please send resume on Sanjayjyoti34@rediffmail.com
or Ring at Ph: 9086666767
Chemi Health Diagnostics
2nd Floor, Chowdhary Building, Sarwal Chowk Jammu
Ph: 01912564452, 9086666767
SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
DOMANA
Requires
Principal: M.A/M.Sc, B.Ed, with at least 10 years of teaching experience.
Science Teacher: M.Sc, B.Ed with teaching experience.
Please apply in confidence onthe given Email
(principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com) along with photograph.
(Salary Negotiable)
Last date to Apply:- 21-08-2021
Date of Interview:- 23-08-2021
For further information contact on the given numbers:-
9596660061, 9596640808
Urgently Required
Posts 50
10th pass 12th pass up to Graduate apply
Interview Friday to Saturday
1. Sales man. Floor executive.
2. Telly caller, Advisor, Receptionist
3. Securty Guard Helper, Caretaker.
Appointment call 9086193986