Employment Aug 2, 2021

JOB
Job in Multinational Company
Income:- Rs 20000 to 25000 per month
Qualification:- 10th, 12th and
Graducation
House wives and retired person can also apply
Contact No. 9070862222
REQUIRED
1. Receptionist (Female) – 01 Knowledge of Computer (Must)
2. Showroom Executive (To deal with RTO Related work) – 01 Knowledge of Computer (Must).
3. Sales Executive (Field) – 02
4. Driver (With valid Driving Licence) – 01
For details, rush with your CV for Walkin Interview on 02nd Aug, 2021 from 12 Noon to 03 PM at New Style Fabricators (Pvt) Ltd. Satwari Jammu.
0191-2450554, 9419194344
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd)
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66. Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph. 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 1 Post
Sub : Maths
2. MCA/BCA for Classes 1st to 8th 1 Post
Sub : Computers
3.M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 1 Post
Sub : Maths/Sci.
4. B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 2nd 2 Posts
Sub : All
Walkin Interview :- Timings 10 am to 1 pm (Excluding Sundays)
Required
ASM/Marketing executive M/F 5 No. 10+DA+Com North Kashmir, South Kashmir and Central Kashmir Experienced in mobile accessories, electronics etc ITI or machanic experience in electronics, fresher ITI can apply for Jammu office M/F 2 No. 10+
Please send your CV’s via Mail or whatsapp at the Following :
Id:- Bestbuy2983@gmail.com
Ph No. 8825019707
!!Urgently Required!!
Open Positions – 25
Designation – Contact Center Executives
Campaign – Outbound Sales
Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.
{Fresher’s who want to do carrier in sales are also welcome}
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No.- 17, Near Central Bank, Jammu – INDIA.
Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed (7006176140/7208487317/9004445559)
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
URGENT REQUIRED
1. Receptionist : 10,000 + Incentive
2. ITI Electrical : 12,000 + incentive
3. ITI Mechanical – 12,000 + incentive
4. Marketing Boys in FMCG Company 18,000+
5. Courier Boys – 10,000 + Petrol + Mobile Charges
6. Computer Operator – 10,000 +
Contact : 9906300427
Opp. ITI College Shakti Nagar
Required staff for restaurant in bahu plaza
Kitchen Staff 5
Staff for Delivery 10
10th pass, Driving License, Pan card, Adhar card
CTC for Kitchen Staff : 11000
CTC for Delivery staff : 11000+ 7 Rs per delivery
Contact :
8968696492, 9805240024
WANTED
a full time delivery boy for restaurant with valid driving license. Contact on 0191-3568414 or 9419193857 between 10 am to 2 pm.
REQUIRED
City Career Advisor
in LIC
Fixed Monthly Stipend 6000+
Comm+Bonus+ many more incentives
Pvt Teachers/ Employees/ Sales Persons/ Accountants / Housewives / Retd Persons / Ex servicemen / Private agents can apply
For further procedure contact
Jagjit Singh – 9419125537 (M)