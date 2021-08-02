Employment Aug 2, 2021

JOB

Job in Multinational Company

Income:- Rs 20000 to 25000 per month

Qualification:- 10th, 12th and

Graducation

House wives and retired person can also apply

Contact No. 9070862222

REQUIRED

1. Receptionist (Female) – 01 Knowledge of Computer (Must)

2. Showroom Executive (To deal with RTO Related work) – 01 Knowledge of Computer (Must).

3. Sales Executive (Field) – 02

4. Driver (With valid Driving Licence) – 01

For details, rush with your CV for Walkin Interview on 02nd Aug, 2021 from 12 Noon to 03 PM at New Style Fabricators (Pvt) Ltd. Satwari Jammu.

0191-2450554, 9419194344

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd)

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66. Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph. 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 1 Post

Sub : Maths

2. MCA/BCA for Classes 1st to 8th 1 Post

Sub : Computers

3.M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 1 Post

Sub : Maths/Sci.

4. B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 2nd 2 Posts

Sub : All

Walkin Interview :- Timings 10 am to 1 pm (Excluding Sundays)

Required

ASM/Marketing executive M/F 5 No. 10+DA+Com North Kashmir, South Kashmir and Central Kashmir Experienced in mobile accessories, electronics etc ITI or machanic experience in electronics, fresher ITI can apply for Jammu office M/F 2 No. 10+

Please send your CV’s via Mail or whatsapp at the Following :

Id:- Bestbuy2983@gmail.com

Ph No. 8825019707

!!Urgently Required!!

Open Positions – 25

Designation – Contact Center Executives

Campaign – Outbound Sales

Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.

{Fresher’s who want to do carrier in sales are also welcome}

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No.- 17, Near Central Bank, Jammu – INDIA.

Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed (7006176140/7208487317/9004445559)

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

URGENT REQUIRED

1. Receptionist : 10,000 + Incentive

2. ITI Electrical : 12,000 + incentive

3. ITI Mechanical – 12,000 + incentive

4. Marketing Boys in FMCG Company 18,000+

5. Courier Boys – 10,000 + Petrol + Mobile Charges

6. Computer Operator – 10,000 +

Contact : 9906300427

Opp. ITI College Shakti Nagar

Required staff for restaurant in bahu plaza

Kitchen Staff 5

Staff for Delivery 10

10th pass, Driving License, Pan card, Adhar card

CTC for Kitchen Staff : 11000

CTC for Delivery staff : 11000+ 7 Rs per delivery

Contact :

8968696492, 9805240024

WANTED

a full time delivery boy for restaurant with valid driving license. Contact on 0191-3568414 or 9419193857 between 10 am to 2 pm.

REQUIRED

City Career Advisor

in LIC

Fixed Monthly Stipend 6000+

Comm+Bonus+ many more incentives

Pvt Teachers/ Employees/ Sales Persons/ Accountants / Housewives / Retd Persons / Ex servicemen / Private agents can apply

For further procedure contact

Jagjit Singh – 9419125537 (M)