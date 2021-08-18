Employment Aug 18, 2021

VACANCY

Rich Harvest requires trained female teachers for Pre-primary and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge computer too.

Contact Immediately

9858179410

Required

One Computer Operator

Female

(Knowing Excel, Busy & MS Office)

Contact No:

9086000768, 94191-00768

JIV Sharma & Associates

Shri Hanuman Building

Beli Charana Jammu

Wanted

Required Marketing Executive

For Outdoor Advertisement Company

Qualification: 10+2

Location: Gandhi Nagar

Experience: 1-2 years (Marketing Experience)

Person should have his own two wheeler

Fix Salary and Incentives

(M): 9622496543

STAFF REQUIRED

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

Fresher students

10th 12th graduation can also apply

1. Showroom m/f floor executive

2. Malls male 10

3. Security guard.caretaker m/f

4.Receptionist. Councellor. Telly Caller.

Ph. 9086193986

REQUIRED

City Career Advisors

in LIC (Jammu Only)

Fixed Monthly Stipend 6000+ Comm + Bonus + many more incentives

Pvt. Teachers/Employees/Sales Persons/Accountants/Housewives/Retd. Persons/Ex-servicemen/Private agents can apply.

For Interview contact:

Jagjit Singh 9419125537 (M)

Required

No charges from candidates. Required Delivery boys for Flipkart in Trikuta Nagar hub. Own 2 wheeler and lisence required. Salary 11000 plus pf esic and petrol.

Contact on 7006553405

Vacancy

– Security Guard: 10

(Civilian/ Ex Man)

Salary” 10500 + EPF + ESIC

Area: Satwari,

Qual: Min 10th Pass.

Contact: 7006051727, 7006395388

VACANCY

in a reputed NGO

for all districts of Jammu Division

Visit: www.ndf.net.in

click Get involved

& see current openings

Required Tutor

Home Tutor for Class 7 G D Goenka Student

@ Subash Nagar Jammu

Preferred time afternoon

Please contact @

7889476367 or 7006611465

Preferably Engineer or Masters Degree Holder

Required

Required a sales person for

marketing in industrial areas of Jammu, Bari Brahmana,

Samba,Kathua and Kashmir

having own conveynience

(preferably) on salary plus

incentive basis.

Email resume to

nitin1987@yahoo.com

Required

at

Luthra Builders

Female Only – 2

(Showroom of Tiles, Sanitary)

Marble Market, Jammu.

Qual: Min. Graduation (Computer Must)

Fluent Spoken English

Time: 10:00 to 6:00 PM

Salary No Bar

Send CV at TVEPLPVTLTD@gmail.com

9906066311

SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

DOMANA

Requires

Principal: M.A/M.Sc, B.Ed, with at least 10 years of teaching experience.

Science Teacher: M.Sc, B.Ed with teaching experience.

Please apply in confidence onthe given Email

(principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com) along with photograph.

(Salary Negotiable)

Last date to Apply:- 21-08-2021

Date of Interview:- 23-08-2021

For further information contact on the given numbers:-

9596660061, 9596640808

Best Deal Mobile Store

Urgently Required

Trained and Experienced Sale

Boy- 2 Post

and also required

Mobile Repairing Boy – 1 Post

(well experienced)

Bathindi opposite (J&K) Bank

9682658886, 9419175721

REQUIRED

NEED 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR JAMMU BASED

PHARMA COMPANY.

MINIMUM TWO YEARS

EXPERIENCE OF FIELD WORK.

SALARY+INCENTIVE+TA

CONTACT: 9419861215, 6005400611

Urgently required

Office Coordinator-Counsellor-Graduate/ PG – Fresher/Exp. Both Salary – 8 to 15K

CRM/CRE-12th/Graduate-Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary: 8 to 15 K.

Receptionist-Tellecaller-12th/Graduate Fresher/Exp. both salary: 7 to 12k.

Computer Operator – Data Entry Operator – 12th Graduate – Fresher/Exp. Both

Salary: Negotiable

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com