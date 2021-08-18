Employment Aug 18, 2021

VACANCY
Rich Harvest requires trained female teachers for Pre-primary and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge computer too.
Contact Immediately
9858179410
Required
One Computer Operator
Female
(Knowing Excel, Busy & MS Office)
Contact No:
9086000768, 94191-00768
JIV Sharma & Associates
Shri Hanuman Building
Beli Charana Jammu
Wanted
Required Marketing Executive
For Outdoor Advertisement Company
Qualification: 10+2
Location: Gandhi Nagar
Experience: 1-2 years (Marketing Experience)
Person should have his own two wheeler
Fix Salary and Incentives
(M): 9622496543
STAFF REQUIRED
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
Fresher students
10th 12th graduation can also apply
1. Showroom m/f floor executive
2. Malls male 10
3. Security guard.caretaker m/f
4.Receptionist. Councellor. Telly Caller.
Ph. 9086193986
REQUIRED
City Career Advisors
in LIC (Jammu Only)
Fixed Monthly Stipend 6000+ Comm + Bonus + many more incentives
Pvt. Teachers/Employees/Sales Persons/Accountants/Housewives/Retd. Persons/Ex-servicemen/Private agents can apply.
For Interview contact:
Jagjit Singh 9419125537 (M)
Required
No charges from candidates. Required Delivery boys for Flipkart in Trikuta Nagar hub. Own 2 wheeler and lisence required. Salary 11000 plus pf esic and petrol.
Contact on 7006553405
Vacancy
– Security Guard: 10
(Civilian/ Ex Man)
Salary” 10500 + EPF + ESIC
Area: Satwari,
Qual: Min 10th Pass.
Contact: 7006051727, 7006395388
VACANCY
in a reputed NGO
for all districts of Jammu Division
Visit: www.ndf.net.in
click Get involved
& see current openings
Required Tutor
Home Tutor for Class 7 G D Goenka Student
@ Subash Nagar Jammu
Preferred time afternoon
Please contact @
7889476367 or 7006611465
Preferably Engineer or Masters Degree Holder
Required
Required a sales person for
marketing in industrial areas of Jammu, Bari Brahmana,
Samba,Kathua and Kashmir
having own conveynience
(preferably) on salary plus
incentive basis.
Email resume to
nitin1987@yahoo.com
Required
at
Luthra Builders
Female Only – 2
(Showroom of Tiles, Sanitary)
Marble Market, Jammu.
Qual: Min. Graduation (Computer Must)
Fluent Spoken English
Time: 10:00 to 6:00 PM
Salary No Bar
Send CV at TVEPLPVTLTD@gmail.com
9906066311
SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
DOMANA
Requires
Principal: M.A/M.Sc, B.Ed, with at least 10 years of teaching experience.
Science Teacher: M.Sc, B.Ed with teaching experience.
Please apply in confidence onthe given Email
(principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com) along with photograph.
(Salary Negotiable)
Last date to Apply:- 21-08-2021
Date of Interview:- 23-08-2021
For further information contact on the given numbers:-
9596660061, 9596640808
Best Deal Mobile Store
Urgently Required
Trained and Experienced Sale
Boy- 2 Post
and also required
Mobile Repairing Boy – 1 Post
(well experienced)
Bathindi opposite (J&K) Bank
9682658886, 9419175721
REQUIRED
NEED 2 MALE AND 2 FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR JAMMU BASED
PHARMA COMPANY.
MINIMUM TWO YEARS
EXPERIENCE OF FIELD WORK.
SALARY+INCENTIVE+TA
CONTACT: 9419861215, 6005400611
Urgently required
Office Coordinator-Counsellor-Graduate/ PG – Fresher/Exp. Both Salary – 8 to 15K
CRM/CRE-12th/Graduate-Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary: 8 to 15 K.
Receptionist-Tellecaller-12th/Graduate Fresher/Exp. both salary: 7 to 12k.
Computer Operator – Data Entry Operator – 12th Graduate – Fresher/Exp. Both
Salary: Negotiable
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com