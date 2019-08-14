Employment Aug 14, 2019

Required Staff

Need Computer Operator for Medical Shop

1 Person Required full experience for Accountant /GST returns for Medical Agency.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4-5 PM

Contact at: 9419189485

Choudhary Power PCrojects Pvt Ltd

Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Computer Operator = 1 No.

Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)

Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd

Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) Senior Accountant = 1 No.

Experience – Min. 10 years (Complete Knowledge of GST, Tally, TDS, Income Tax & P. Fund)

Salary – Rs 40 K – 50 K

Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.

Contact No. +91-8082307130

Required Staff

Salesman and Storekeeper for Tiles Showroom

Add : Bombay Building Material

Greater Kailash Marble Market

Jammu

M. No. 9419192627

Timing : 12 PM to 5 PM

Preference to Experience Holder

Urgently Required for industry

Quality Chemist : 5 to 6 years Exp. with Agrochemical Industry. Salary 25 to 30 Thousand

Production Supervisor : 5 to 8 years Exp. with Agro Chemical or Pesticide Industry Salary : 25 to 30 Thousand.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgent Required

1. Telecaller

2. Receptionist

3. Counsillor

4. Marketing Executive

5. Lab Technician

6. Computer Operator

7. Sales Boy & Packing Boy

Last Morh Gandhi Ngr

Call- 9682312853, 8082148009