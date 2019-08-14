Employment Aug 14, 2019

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Required Staff
Need Computer Operator for Medical Shop
1 Person Required full experience for Accountant /GST returns for Medical Agency.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4-5 PM
Contact at: 9419189485

Choudhary Power PCrojects Pvt Ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Computer Operator = 1 No.
Experience – 2-3 years (Complete Knowledge of MS Office, typing speed 40-50 WPM)
Salary – Rs 12 K – 15 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130

Choudhary power projects pvt ltd
Choudhary towers, 3rd Floor, Sec-1 A Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) Senior Accountant = 1 No.
Experience – Min. 10 years (Complete Knowledge of GST, Tally, TDS, Income Tax & P. Fund)
Salary – Rs 40 K – 50 K
Send your resume at career@cpppl.org or your resume should reach our office at above mentioned address before 20th August, 2019.
Contact No. +91-8082307130

Required Staff
Salesman and Storekeeper for Tiles Showroom
Add : Bombay Building Material
Greater Kailash Marble Market
Jammu
M. No. 9419192627
Timing : 12 PM to 5 PM
Preference to Experience Holder

Urgently Required for industry
Quality Chemist : 5 to 6 years Exp. with Agrochemical Industry. Salary 25 to 30 Thousand
Production Supervisor : 5 to 8 years Exp. with Agro Chemical or Pesticide Industry Salary : 25 to 30 Thousand.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgent Required
1. Telecaller
2. Receptionist
3. Counsillor
4. Marketing Executive
5. Lab Technician
6. Computer Operator
7. Sales Boy & Packing Boy
Last Morh Gandhi Ngr
Call- 9682312853, 8082148009

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR