Employment Aug 13, 2020

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

SNO CATEGORY NUMBERS

1 ACCOUNTANT( YRS EXPERIENCE) 4

2 SALE PERSON(ELECTRICAL 2

BACKGROUND) BATTERY LINE

3 TEHNICIAN FOR BATTERY LINE 2

(EXPERIENCED)

4 SALE PERSON FOR BITUMEN 2

(EXPERIENCED)

5 ACCOUNTANT(FOR INTERNSHIP) 5

ADDRESS- OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM, DIGIANA, JAMMU

PINCODE- 180010

CONTACT NO- 9055500606

REQUIRED STAFF

Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5 PM

Contact at: 9419193224

1 Person Required Full Experience for Accountant/ GST returns for Medical Agency

Wanted

(1) D. Pharmacy candidates

(2) Cook

(3) Staff Nurse

(4) Safai Karamchari

(5) Watchman

Contact

Dr Harsh 9419621455

Sunil 7889807896

100%job

Walk in interview

In Banking Sector Operation Profile

ICICI, HDFC, AXIS,KOTAK BANK, IDFC Etc.

Qual: Graduation min. Salary: 15k-35k/m

Age Limit : 21- 28yrs, Job location : J&k,

www.quickerjob.in,

Quickerjobindia@gmail.com

Mobile 7006223526,

9149890889, 7051131349

URGENT REQUIRED

Courier Boy – 92,00 + Petrol Charge + Mobile Charge+ Incentive.

Area: Kunjwani/ Bantalab/ Mishriwala/ Roop Nagar/ Talab Tillo/ Parade.

Contact: 9906300427

Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir

Wanted

A female office assitant required at our office at Railway Road , Nanak Nagar. Jammu. Candidate should have knowledge of MS office and tally. Salary according

to experience.

Contact : 88250 47416

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

FOR INDUSTRY

1. Exp. Accountant, Supervisor, Computer Operator, Receptionist, Dip in Mech & Elec., ITI all stream, Packing Boy, Peon, Helper, Security Guard,

Salary (10k to 25k dipand on exp)

All Types Jobs available.

Address:- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 9622365951, 7298663220

Urgently Required

Tele-Caller/ Coordinator

Receptionist

Computer Operator

Marketing Job

Sale (M/F)

Security Guard

9596872368, 7051547050