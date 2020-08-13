Employment Aug 13, 2020

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION
SNO CATEGORY NUMBERS
1 ACCOUNTANT( YRS EXPERIENCE) 4
2 SALE PERSON(ELECTRICAL 2
BACKGROUND) BATTERY LINE
3 TEHNICIAN FOR BATTERY LINE 2
(EXPERIENCED)
4 SALE PERSON FOR BITUMEN 2
(EXPERIENCED)
5 ACCOUNTANT(FOR INTERNSHIP) 5
ADDRESS- OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM, DIGIANA, JAMMU
PINCODE- 180010
CONTACT NO- 9055500606
REQUIRED STAFF
Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5 PM
Contact at: 9419193224
1 Person Required Full Experience for Accountant/ GST returns for Medical Agency
Wanted
(1) D. Pharmacy candidates
(2) Cook
(3) Staff Nurse
(4) Safai Karamchari
(5) Watchman
Contact
Dr Harsh 9419621455
Sunil 7889807896
100%job
Walk in interview
In Banking Sector Operation Profile
ICICI, HDFC, AXIS,KOTAK BANK, IDFC Etc.
Qual: Graduation min. Salary: 15k-35k/m
Age Limit : 21- 28yrs, Job location : J&k,
www.quickerjob.in,
Quickerjobindia@gmail.com
Mobile 7006223526,
9149890889, 7051131349
URGENT REQUIRED
Courier Boy – 92,00 + Petrol Charge + Mobile Charge+ Incentive.
Area: Kunjwani/ Bantalab/ Mishriwala/ Roop Nagar/ Talab Tillo/ Parade.
Contact: 9906300427
Talab Tillo Near Sai Mandir
Wanted
A female office assitant required at our office at Railway Road , Nanak Nagar. Jammu. Candidate should have knowledge of MS office and tally. Salary according
to experience.
Contact : 88250 47416
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
FOR INDUSTRY
1. Exp. Accountant, Supervisor, Computer Operator, Receptionist, Dip in Mech & Elec., ITI all stream, Packing Boy, Peon, Helper, Security Guard,
Salary (10k to 25k dipand on exp)
All Types Jobs available.
Address:- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 9622365951, 7298663220
Urgently Required
Tele-Caller/ Coordinator
Receptionist
Computer Operator
Marketing Job
Sale (M/F)
Security Guard
9596872368, 7051547050
Editorial
Languishing projects become animated
Another BJP activist killed