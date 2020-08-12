Employment Aug 12, 2020

REQUIRED
Required Salesman for Sale of Kirana, Miniyari goods knowing two wheeler, Packing Boys.
Also required Assistant cook for fast food counter.
Phone No: 7889491876
Vacancy
1. Showroom Sales executive (M): Candidate with experience in showroom sales & good communication skill and having computer knowledge. Qualification- Graduate.
2. Store Helper: Candidate having minimum qualification matriculation for handling stores.
Contact at: Hitech Motors
Maharaja Gulab Singh Road, Jammu.
M: 9419195676
GOYAL SALES CORPORATION
SNO CATEGORY NUMBERS
1 ACCOUNTANT( YRS EXPERIENCE) 4
2 SALE PERSON(ELECTRICAL 2
BACKGROUND) BATTERY LINE
3 TEHNICIAN FOR BATTERY LINE 2
(EXPERIENCED)
4 SALE PERSON FOR BITUMEN 2
(EXPERIENCED)
5 ACCOUNTANT(FOR INTERNSHIP) 5
ADDRESS- OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM, DIGIANA, JAMMU
PINCODE- 180010
CONTACT NO- 9055500606
Wanted Staff
Staff Nurse
Safai Karamchari
D-Pharmacy
Watch Man
COOK
Contact: Dr. Harsh
9419621455, 9149623839
REQUIRED STAFF
Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5 PM
Contact at: 9419193224
1 Person Required Full Experience for Accountant/ GST returns for Medical Agency
Required
Required a typist with word & excel skill for evening chamber of an advocate at Sainik Colony Jammu. Salary Negotiable.
Contact :
9419118788 : 9796696114
Required
An Accountant having knowledge in Tally, with minimum experience of 5 years for an office at Channi.
Contact : 9622788080
Perfect Perception Media Pvt. Ltd
Requirement
1. Sales Executive
2. Account Executive
3. Graphic Designer for Social Media
4. Telecaller
For more info please call: 9891762095
Wanted
Medical Assistant Cum Manager for Medicare Nursing home Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Send Resume on Navindu1@yahoo.com.
Contact: 94191-96600
