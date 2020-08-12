Employment Aug 12, 2020

REQUIRED

Required Salesman for Sale of Kirana, Miniyari goods knowing two wheeler, Packing Boys.

Also required Assistant cook for fast food counter.

Phone No: 7889491876

Vacancy

1. Showroom Sales executive (M): Candidate with experience in showroom sales & good communication skill and having computer knowledge. Qualification- Graduate.

2. Store Helper: Candidate having minimum qualification matriculation for handling stores.

Contact at: Hitech Motors

Maharaja Gulab Singh Road, Jammu.

M: 9419195676

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

SNO CATEGORY NUMBERS

1 ACCOUNTANT( YRS EXPERIENCE) 4

2 SALE PERSON(ELECTRICAL 2

BACKGROUND) BATTERY LINE

3 TEHNICIAN FOR BATTERY LINE 2

(EXPERIENCED)

4 SALE PERSON FOR BITUMEN 2

(EXPERIENCED)

5 ACCOUNTANT(FOR INTERNSHIP) 5

ADDRESS- OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM, DIGIANA, JAMMU

PINCODE- 180010

CONTACT NO- 9055500606

Wanted Staff

Staff Nurse

Safai Karamchari

D-Pharmacy

Watch Man

COOK

Contact: Dr. Harsh

9419621455, 9149623839

REQUIRED STAFF

Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5 PM

Contact at: 9419193224

1 Person Required Full Experience for Accountant/ GST returns for Medical Agency

Required

Required a typist with word & excel skill for evening chamber of an advocate at Sainik Colony Jammu. Salary Negotiable.

Contact :

9419118788 : 9796696114

Required

An Accountant having knowledge in Tally, with minimum experience of 5 years for an office at Channi.

Contact : 9622788080

Perfect Perception Media Pvt. Ltd

Requirement

1. Sales Executive

2. Account Executive

3. Graphic Designer for Social Media

4. Telecaller

For more info please call: 9891762095

Wanted

Medical Assistant Cum Manager for Medicare Nursing home Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Send Resume on Navindu1@yahoo.com.

Contact: 94191-96600