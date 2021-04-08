Employment April 8, 2021

Required
Receptionist/Tally Caller
with good
communication skills
9797426750
Sec 1 Roop Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Front Office Executive (Male/Female)
2. Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B.Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar.
Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.
Mob: 9596966168,
9796486384, 7006112791
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
REQUIRED
Female Tutor for Class 8th, CBSE (Trikuta Ngr)
Only Exp. Candidates
9419222011, 7780834391
Urgent Required
1. Production Manager – 20,000+.
2. HR Manager – 25,000+.
3. Computer Operator – 12,000+.
4. Accountant – 40,000+ (Exp).
5. Sales Executive – 14,000+.
6. Tellecaller (F) – 10,000+.
7. ITI Mechanical – 12,000+.
8. B.Sc Chemistry: 15,000+.
9. Packing & Courrier Boys – 10,000+.
Contact: 9906300427
Add: Shakti Nagar Opp ITI College
Work from home
offline (handwritten)
part time/full time
For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person etc.
Timing 10 am to 5 pm
Sunday Closed
Contact : 9596068618
CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA JAMMU
Required teaching staff upto Primary Classes (Nursery to 5th Class).
Contact Number: 7006048917, 9541416824, 7780914373
Mongia Steel Office Jammu
REQUIRED
Required 10 No of Sales Executive.
* Qualification: Graduate
* Must have 2 wheeler.
* Location: Jammu
Contact: 7889838829, 7006954481
Required Staff
* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank.
Contact at: 9419193224
Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Required BEAUTICIANS
For Yes Madam: At Home Salon, Jammu.
Salary: 12000/- plus incentives.
Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.
Contact: 7780984677
RKS Girls Hr. Sec. School Bishnah
Requires Teachers
S. No. Teacher Qualification
1. TGT S.St M.A. History, Pol. Sc,
Geography with B.Ed
2. TGT Science M.Sc/B.Sc Medical/
Non Medical (with B.Ed)
3. TGT Maths M.Sc/B.Sc Mathematics
(with B.Ed)
4. PGT Commerce M.Com with B.Ed
Salary: For S. No. 1 to 3 `15,000/-
For S. No. 4 `20,000/-
Contact: 9419129807
Urgently Required
Coordinator : Female- Graduate or PG
Fresher/Exp. both Salary : 8 to 15 K
CRE-6 month to 3 year of Exp. Salary 8 to 15 K
Computer Operator : 12th/Graduate –
Salary 8 to 15 K
Accounts Assistant – Male/Female-12th or Graduate – Fresher/Exp Both Salary : 10 to 15 K
Charted Accountant : 1 to 3 years of Exp
Salary : 40 to 50 Thousand
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Requirement
M/S R. M. TRADERS
Mohalla Pharian, Jammu
(Shallamar)
Wholesale Shoes Shop
We need a helper, Saleman and one Lady Accountant is also needed.
Mobile No. 9622772760
9697022590
Required
Science Teacher for High Classes
Interview on 10-4-21 Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm in the office of the Principal.
Jagriti Balwadi Sangam
High School, Opp. Dewan Mandir,
Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact :
9596740756
Wanted
A Accountant for office at Sainik Colony
Female preferred
Salary Negotiable
Contact :
9622987700
Work from Home
Part Time / Full Time
15,000/- – 20,000/-
per month
Any body can apply
Download Zoom App for more info.
Contact: 9682656380
URGENTLY REQUIRED GODOWN
Urgently required godown or hall on rent approx 700-1000 sq.ft on National Highway between Jammu and Lakhanpur, anywhere.
Contact: 8305810002
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR JOBS
· Teachers for Home Tution — 20
· Receptionist — 10
· Co-Ordinators/Office Incharge — 10
· Sales Executives — 20
· House Keeper — 20
· Delivery Boy With Licence — 30
· Cashier — 10
Contact With Resume along With One Photograph and I D Card.
Contact: 8595712578
Required
24*7 Female House help required, food and accomodation provided. Good Salary. Location near Miran Sahib
Contact: 9797535863