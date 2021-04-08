Employment April 8, 2021

Required

Receptionist/Tally Caller

with good

communication skills

9797426750

Sec 1 Roop Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Front Office Executive (Male/Female)

2. Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B.Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.

Mob: 9596966168,

9796486384, 7006112791

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

REQUIRED

Female Tutor for Class 8th, CBSE (Trikuta Ngr)

Only Exp. Candidates

9419222011, 7780834391

Urgent Required

1. Production Manager – 20,000+.

2. HR Manager – 25,000+.

3. Computer Operator – 12,000+.

4. Accountant – 40,000+ (Exp).

5. Sales Executive – 14,000+.

6. Tellecaller (F) – 10,000+.

7. ITI Mechanical – 12,000+.

8. B.Sc Chemistry: 15,000+.

9. Packing & Courrier Boys – 10,000+.

Contact: 9906300427

Add: Shakti Nagar Opp ITI College

Work from home

offline (handwritten)

part time/full time

For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person etc.

Timing 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday Closed

Contact : 9596068618

CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA JAMMU

Required teaching staff upto Primary Classes (Nursery to 5th Class).

Contact Number: 7006048917, 9541416824, 7780914373

Mongia Steel Office Jammu

REQUIRED

Required 10 No of Sales Executive.

* Qualification: Graduate

* Must have 2 wheeler.

* Location: Jammu

Contact: 7889838829, 7006954481

Required Staff

* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank.

Contact at: 9419193224

Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Required BEAUTICIANS

For Yes Madam: At Home Salon, Jammu.

Salary: 12000/- plus incentives.

Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.

Contact: 7780984677

RKS Girls Hr. Sec. School Bishnah

Requires Teachers

S. No. Teacher Qualification

1. TGT S.St M.A. History, Pol. Sc,

Geography with B.Ed

2. TGT Science M.Sc/B.Sc Medical/

Non Medical (with B.Ed)

3. TGT Maths M.Sc/B.Sc Mathematics

(with B.Ed)

4. PGT Commerce M.Com with B.Ed

Salary: For S. No. 1 to 3 `15,000/-

For S. No. 4 `20,000/-

Contact: 9419129807

Urgently Required

Coordinator : Female- Graduate or PG

Fresher/Exp. both Salary : 8 to 15 K

CRE-6 month to 3 year of Exp. Salary 8 to 15 K

Computer Operator : 12th/Graduate –

Salary 8 to 15 K

Accounts Assistant – Male/Female-12th or Graduate – Fresher/Exp Both Salary : 10 to 15 K

Charted Accountant : 1 to 3 years of Exp

Salary : 40 to 50 Thousand

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Requirement

M/S R. M. TRADERS

Mohalla Pharian, Jammu

(Shallamar)

Wholesale Shoes Shop

We need a helper, Saleman and one Lady Accountant is also needed.

Mobile No. 9622772760

9697022590

Required

Science Teacher for High Classes

Interview on 10-4-21 Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm in the office of the Principal.

Jagriti Balwadi Sangam

High School, Opp. Dewan Mandir,

Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact :

9596740756

Wanted

A Accountant for office at Sainik Colony

Female preferred

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

9622987700

Work from Home

Part Time / Full Time

15,000/- – 20,000/-

per month

Any body can apply

Download Zoom App for more info.

Contact: 9682656380

URGENTLY REQUIRED GODOWN

Urgently required godown or hall on rent approx 700-1000 sq.ft on National Highway between Jammu and Lakhanpur, anywhere.

Contact: 8305810002

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR JOBS

· Teachers for Home Tution — 20

· Receptionist — 10

· Co-Ordinators/Office Incharge — 10

· Sales Executives — 20

· House Keeper — 20

· Delivery Boy With Licence — 30

· Cashier — 10

Contact With Resume along With One Photograph and I D Card.

Contact: 8595712578

Required

24*7 Female House help required, food and accomodation provided. Good Salary. Location near Miran Sahib

Contact: 9797535863