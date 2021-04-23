Employment April 23, 2021

Required
Female Tele-caller-3 No.
Experience-Min 1 year in tele-calling.
Salary-7,000-10,000 based on experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or
call at 8010574712
Required
An HR for a Construction Company at Channi
Experience :-
Minimum (4-5 years)
Contact :-
9906905658
REQUIRED
Required Permanent Worker at Dairy Farm and Poultary Farm at Miran Sahib, Jammu. Full time stay at Farm House, Food & Accommodation is Free at Farm House. Expected Salary – 8000/- negotiable.
Ph. No. 9086161817, 9086003537
STAFF WANTED
90 POSTS ( JOB JAMMU)
1. Salesman, Showroom M/F
2 Billing Operator.
3 Moblizer, 50 Person M/F Job work from home
4 Security Guard, Helper
5 Tally caller, Receptionst
Ph. 9086193986
Interview 2 days
REQUIRED
Female Candidate
for Front Desk having
minimum 3 yrs experience in billing.
Contact: 0191-2451622/ 9018383101