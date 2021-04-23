Employment April 23, 2021

Required

Female Tele-caller-3 No.

Experience-Min 1 year in tele-calling.

Salary-7,000-10,000 based on experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or

call at 8010574712

Required

An HR for a Construction Company at Channi

Experience :-

Minimum (4-5 years)

Contact :-

9906905658

REQUIRED

Required Permanent Worker at Dairy Farm and Poultary Farm at Miran Sahib, Jammu. Full time stay at Farm House, Food & Accommodation is Free at Farm House. Expected Salary – 8000/- negotiable.

Ph. No. 9086161817, 9086003537

STAFF WANTED

90 POSTS ( JOB JAMMU)

1. Salesman, Showroom M/F

2 Billing Operator.

3 Moblizer, 50 Person M/F Job work from home

4 Security Guard, Helper

5 Tally caller, Receptionst

Ph. 9086193986

Interview 2 days

REQUIRED

Female Candidate

for Front Desk having

minimum 3 yrs experience in billing.

Contact: 0191-2451622/ 9018383101