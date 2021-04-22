Employment April 22, 2021

Required
TELECALLER (Female)
Location: Canal Road (10-6)
WhatsApp: 8716812937
Only WhatsApp
Strictly No Calls
Job Openings
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. IT Project Supervisor
(B.E/ B.Tech/ MCA/ M.Tech with experience).
2. MS Excel Expert
3. Network Administrator.
Contact: 7006432163, 9419281110, 7051196489
Urgent Required
M.Sc. Chemistry: 16,000+ fresher
B.Sc. Chemistry: 12-14,000+
B.Tech./ITI Mechanical Jawa Language: (20,000+)
Store Keeper: 14,000+
Accountant (M): 25,000+
Packing Boys/Courier Boy 12,000+
Opp. ITI Colg. Near Parshotam
Rice Mills.
Contact No. 8717095271, 9906300427
REQUIRED
Office Coordinator
Telle callers
Teachers
Sales Executive
Receptionist
Security Guard
Driver
Send Resume on WhatsApp 8595712578.
Required
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES for a Reputed Air Conditioning Company
1. Project Engineer/ Site Engineer : ITI / Diploma/ Degree (Electrical /Mech./ Refrigeration) Understanding of Drawings
2.Technicians- ITI / Diploma/ Mechanical/ AC/Electrical, Experience in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Preferred, Fresher’s may also apply as Trainees
Salary Negotiable Contact:
yathaservices111@gmail.com,
Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949
Required
Female Tele-caller-3 No.
Experience-Min 1 year in tele-calling.
Salary-7,000-10,000 based on experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or
call at 8010574712
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female Tellecaller
(Fixed Salary & Incentives)
Add: Janipur Main Stop
Cont.: 9906941292 /
9682398831