Employment April 22, 2021

Required

TELECALLER (Female)

Location: Canal Road (10-6)

WhatsApp: 8716812937

Only WhatsApp

Strictly No Calls

Job Openings

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. IT Project Supervisor

(B.E/ B.Tech/ MCA/ M.Tech with experience).

2. MS Excel Expert

3. Network Administrator.

Contact: 7006432163, 9419281110, 7051196489

Urgent Required

M.Sc. Chemistry: 16,000+ fresher

B.Sc. Chemistry: 12-14,000+

B.Tech./ITI Mechanical Jawa Language: (20,000+)

Store Keeper: 14,000+

Accountant (M): 25,000+

Packing Boys/Courier Boy 12,000+

Opp. ITI Colg. Near Parshotam

Rice Mills.

Contact No. 8717095271, 9906300427

REQUIRED

Office Coordinator

Telle callers

Teachers

Sales Executive

Receptionist

Security Guard

Driver

Send Resume on WhatsApp 8595712578.

Required

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES for a Reputed Air Conditioning Company

1. Project Engineer/ Site Engineer : ITI / Diploma/ Degree (Electrical /Mech./ Refrigeration) Understanding of Drawings

2.Technicians- ITI / Diploma/ Mechanical/ AC/Electrical, Experience in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Preferred, Fresher’s may also apply as Trainees

Salary Negotiable Contact:

yathaservices111@gmail.com,

Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949

Required

Female Tele-caller-3 No.

Experience-Min 1 year in tele-calling.

Salary-7,000-10,000 based on experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or

call at 8010574712

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Tellecaller

(Fixed Salary & Incentives)

Add: Janipur Main Stop

Cont.: 9906941292 /

9682398831