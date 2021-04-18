Employment April 18, 2021

Hiring for

Health and Wellness Company!

Looking for

content writers and video editors

Share your CV@

stayfit@fjunction.com

9906084954 (Whatsapp)

Required

SHOP BOY/ HELPER For Grocery Store

Qualification: 10th Pass

Greater Kailash Jammu

Cont: 9988969797, 7006193213

Required

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES for a Reputed Air Conditioning Company

1. Project Engineer/ Site Engineer : ITI / Diploma/ Degree (Electrical /Mech./ Refrigeration) Understanding of Drawings

2.Technicians- ITI / Diploma/ Mechanical/ AC/Electrical, Experience in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Preferred, Fresher’s may also apply as Trainees

Salary Negotiable Contact:

yathaservices111@gmail.com,

Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949

REQUIRED

Computer Operator cum Manager

Candidate must be aware of s/w like Busy/Marg.

Excel knowledge

Good communication skills

Location : Narwal Bypass

Send resume to

orkanenergy@gmail.com

6006-419964

REQUIRED

A Business Development Manager by a Solar Power Project Company for Marketing & Sales of Solar Products & Solutions.

Pleasing personality & good communcation skills are must.

Experience of marketing in Govt. & Corpoarate Sector will be preferred.

Package :

Approx 3.5 to 4 lakhs PA

HQ: Jammu

Send resume to

orkanenergy@gmail.com

Ansari trucking

(AUTH. DEALER FOR BHARATBENZ FOR J&K)

REQUIRES

Receptionist – 1 No

IT – Executive – 1 No

(Hardware & Software knowing)

Freshers apply

Walk-In for an interview from 19-4- to 25/4

Salary Negotiable

admin.jmu@ansaritrucking.com

Contact: 6006750718

Required Part Time Candidates

1. Required a content writer for a lifestyle blog with knowledge of Seo.

2. Required a candidate who knows digital marketing, Seo, social media management, online advertising.

3. Required a candidate with knowledge of process of e-commerce working, website creation and handling.

Knowledge of doing business through Amazon, Flipkart

Working days 3-4 days (negotiable)

Salary – negotiable.

Address:- NATURAL’S

Contact No. 9149963208

Start your own business with

leading delivery service platform

Looking for area partners

1. Kathua

2. Akhnoor

3. Samba

4. Vijaypur, etc

Contact – 9596019023

A Multinational construction company wants to hire :

1. One no. experienced Draftsman with least 10 years’ experience (Retired from R&B and CAD knowing is preferred)

2. One no. Graduate Civil Engineer with least 10 experience (Preferred with CAD experience)

Post your CV @ rawabl @gmail.com and tarmatakhnoor@gmail.com phone – 9419170856/7298889900

VACANCY

Helper: Hard working person for a Furnishing Showroom

Urgently Required

Contact: The Furnishing Mall,

Gulab Singh Marg,

Near Big Bazaar

Between 2 PM – 4 PM

FEMALE WARDEN REQUIRED

ASHI requires Female Warden for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Salary 12,000/- pm (negotiable), Graduate with Experience, Boarding Lodging Free. Submit your Resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu (O) 0191-2547059

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Required Staff For Delivery on Bike

Location: Udhampur and Jammu

Driving License is Must

Handsome Salary

Contact:- 8716047193, 8968696492, 9780404092

Staff required

For BAHU PLAZA

ACCOUNTANTS 4

Retired Bank Staff for Concurrent Audits

Driver cum Office Boy

9419186298/ CANEERAJRS@GMAIL.COM

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience of Retail Departmental Manager Job Role (RASCI) for the position of Retail Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

Wanted

Accountant- 2 Nos (Knowledge of Tally)

B.Sc- 2 Nos.

Driver- 1 No. (Car Driver)

Whatsapp Resume on

M No. 9419119987

JOB VACANCY

1. Manager (Female/Male)

2. Receptionist (Female)

At The Swiss Laundry,

Akhnoor Road, Opp. Toph Pully,

Below Mahindra Showroom, Jammu

Salary upto Rs.10000 to 15000 per month as per experience.

Walk in Interview on Monday 19th April from 10 am to 2 pm. Call 9419901606

Beautician required

One trained Female Beautician is required for Beauty Parlor GO’s Mess Jammu. She should be a Diploma Holder from any Recognized Institution having Minimum 2 year’s Experience. Salary will be negotiable. Willing person may submit her willingness on the prescribed application form which can be had from the office of Incharge Police Welfare Centre Jammu on all working days from 10.00 hrs to 15.30 hrs.

Last date for submission of application will be 30-04-2021.

Contact No. 9697507727

KC international school

Requires TGT (S.ST), PGT

(Pol Science / History).

Send Bio Data/Resume at

kcisvision@gmail.com

within 7 days.

Sunrise public school

(Institute of Education)

Channi Himmat Jammu

REQUIRES

TEACHERS- 5 (Exp) Nursery to 5th

TELECALLERS – 5 Full/Part Time (Exp)

COMPUTER OPERATOR -1 Part Time (Exp)

Apply those who really interested and need of a job. Salary as per exp.

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

Required

EXPERIENCED OR

D PHARMA PHARMACISTS REQUIRED AT APNI PHARMACY GADIGARH JAMMU.

Salary depend upon your experience and interview

Salary: 7500 to 11000 per month

Contact details 9796003600

Required

PEON (MALE/FEMALE)

IN

BAHU PLAZA

Prepare

(tea,coffee etc.)

9419222011, 7780844391