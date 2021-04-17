Employment April 17, 2021

VACANCY
Helper: Hard working person for a Furnishing Showroom
Urgently Required
Contact: The Furnishing Mall,
Gulab Singh Marg,
Near Big Bazaar
Between 2 PM – 4 PM
FEMALE WARDEN REQUIRED
ASHI requires Female Warden for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Salary 12,000/- pm (negotiable), Graduate with Experience, Boarding Lodging Free. Submit your Resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu (O) 0191-2547059
Required
Office Secretary
Candidate should have good command in English and Letter Drafting. Candidate must have Computer and Accounts knowledge.
Resume can be send on Whatsapp number : 9419112088 ; 9419183983
Interview : Monday from 3 PM to 6 PM at Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market’s Office Ware House
Contact No. : 0191-2430066
Salary : 13 Thousand only
JOBS JOBS JOBS
Required Staff For Delivery on Bike
Location: Udhampur and Jammu
Driving License is Must
Handsome Salary
Contact:- 8716047193, 8968696492, 9780404092
STAFF WANTED
JOB JAMMU
1. Showroom M/F Floor executive.
2. Office 10 Girls Location Jammu.
3. Accountant , Computer Operator.
4. Office Incharge, Billing Operator.
5. Driver, Security Guard, Packing Boy
Official & Non offical Job.
PH No. 9086193986
REQUIRED
Applications are invited from qualified Candidates for the following positions with complete bio-data with relevant documents.
Post: Part time Computer operator
Qualification: Candidate Should be atleast 12th pass, Preference Graduate or Pursuing Graduation .
must carry photo-id proof and photograph.
Timings : 4PM-7PM
Call: 9086176294
Required
Required field boy and female Office Assistant for office at Sainik Colony.
Accommodation can be provided.
Contact: 9906005222
Required Staff
Salary
Electricians – 3 No’s 6000 to 10,000
Plumber – 4 No’s 6000 to 10,000
Helpers – 4 No’s 5000 to 7000
Eligibility both fresher/non-fresher
Office 431, Jewel Chowk Jammu
Call: 7006175195