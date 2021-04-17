Employment April 17, 2021

VACANCY

Helper: Hard working person for a Furnishing Showroom

Urgently Required

Contact: The Furnishing Mall,

Gulab Singh Marg,

Near Big Bazaar

Between 2 PM – 4 PM

FEMALE WARDEN REQUIRED

ASHI requires Female Warden for Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Salary 12,000/- pm (negotiable), Graduate with Experience, Boarding Lodging Free. Submit your Resume to Secretary, Neha Ghar (Swadhar Greh), Kachi Chawani, Jammu (O) 0191-2547059

Required

Office Secretary

Candidate should have good command in English and Letter Drafting. Candidate must have Computer and Accounts knowledge.

Resume can be send on Whatsapp number : 9419112088 ; 9419183983

Interview : Monday from 3 PM to 6 PM at Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market’s Office Ware House

Contact No. : 0191-2430066

Salary : 13 Thousand only

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Required Staff For Delivery on Bike

Location: Udhampur and Jammu

Driving License is Must

Handsome Salary

Contact:- 8716047193, 8968696492, 9780404092

STAFF WANTED

JOB JAMMU

1. Showroom M/F Floor executive.

2. Office 10 Girls Location Jammu.

3. Accountant , Computer Operator.

4. Office Incharge, Billing Operator.

5. Driver, Security Guard, Packing Boy

Official & Non offical Job.

PH No. 9086193986

REQUIRED

Applications are invited from qualified Candidates for the following positions with complete bio-data with relevant documents.

Post: Part time Computer operator

Qualification: Candidate Should be atleast 12th pass, Preference Graduate or Pursuing Graduation .

must carry photo-id proof and photograph.

Timings : 4PM-7PM

Call: 9086176294

Required

Required field boy and female Office Assistant for office at Sainik Colony.

Accommodation can be provided.

Contact: 9906005222

Required Staff

Salary

Electricians – 3 No’s 6000 to 10,000

Plumber – 4 No’s 6000 to 10,000

Helpers – 4 No’s 5000 to 7000

Eligibility both fresher/non-fresher

Office 431, Jewel Chowk Jammu

Call: 7006175195