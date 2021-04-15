Employment April 15, 2021

Nurses (m/f)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Required
For a Reputed Construction Company at Jammu
1. Purchase Manager – 01 Nos.
(With relevant experience)
2. Accounts Manager – 02 Nos.
(With relevant experience)
3. Accountants – 06 Nos
(Fresher can also apply)
Kindly mail your Resume/ CV at
‘rsraju9632@gmail.com’ within a week.
Note: Salary not a constraint for
deserving candidates.
URGENT REQUIREMENT
FOR ON ROLL JOBS , DIRECT JOININGS,
WALK IN INTERVIEW
1. HR Manager: 10K – 16K
2. Computer Operator : 7K – 10K
3.Office Assistant : 7K – 9K
4. Work Visa with Work permit
(UAE, Portugal, Canada)
Study Visa with ielts
(Above 5.5 Band Score required)
5. Banks and Insurance Jobs : 12K – 25K
So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC
Interview Date : 14 – 20 April of 2021
Address: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,
Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu
9146996228/9541897001
AVAILABLE
NURSES
DRIVERS
COOKS
HELPERS
SECURITY GUARD
For care of Home & other Org.
WONDERS NURSING CARE
Nr. UCO Bank, Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jmu.
Mob: 9419153855, 9086933072
REQUIRED
A Painter for Wall Painting
All over Jammu Province
area: 3 Lakh to 5 Lakh Sq.ft approx
Genuine & Experienced Painter can contact us with genuine rates
Mob: 9622052999,
Email ID: htc_he@yahoo.com
REQUIRED
SALES EXECUTIVE &
SERVICE ENGINEERS
FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW
ON 14&15 APRIL 2021
BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM
AT
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
Satwari Chowk, Jammu
PH : 0191-2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638
R N Tutorial
Required Teachers
walk in interview
Timing: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
Class: 8th, 9th and 10th
Subject: Math, Science, S.St. and English
Class: 11th and 12th
Subject: Chemistry
Address: Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.
Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. Academic Counselor
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
3.Academic Coordinator
4.Cook for hostel (preferebly who can cook non veg)
For more info please call: 8715823064
REQUIRED
Opening for 3 qualified Chartered Accountants with minimum experience of 2 years or above preferred Contact Mr. Gurvinder Singh Prop. G.S. & Associates.
Address: Hall No 211 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu.
Mobile: 9419199442
Job opportunity
Showroom Sales Executive
Marketing Sales Executive
Job Location:
Gangyal, Jammu
Godrej interio – NFC
Contact: 9419200777
nfc@live.in
Hiring for
sales executives
US Logistics Process
Night Shift
Should have Good Communication Skills.
Call : 9596195599, 9906388160
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Executives/
Order Coordinator
Education Qual: 10+2
2 Wheeler (Scooty) MUST
For M/S Staples India
Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 8000 + FUEL + INCENTIVES
Hiring for Area Sales Manager
* Description: Supervision of footwear and apparel stores
* Experience: 5+ years of prior experience of managing retail outlets
* Qualification: Graduation (min.)
* Location: Jammu
* Contact No.: 8716088999, 9419183881
REQUIRED
Applications are invited from qualified candidates for the following positions with complete bio-data along with relevant documents. Retired person can also apply.
1. Office Assistant 2). Computer Operator 3). Peon cum Chowkidar
Interested candidates may send their resume within a week via-email/post/by hand at Dogra Sadar Sabha, Dogra Hall, Jammu.
Telephone: 0191-2543589, Mob: 7051875492
E-mail: dograsadarsabha1904@gmail.com
Handsome salary for deserving candidates.
Apply immediately
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR JOBS
· Teachers for Home Tution — 20
· Receptionist — 10
· Co-Ordinators/Office Incharge — 10
· Sales Executives — 20
· House Keeper — 20
· Delivery Boy With Licence — 30
· Cashier — 10
Contact With Resume along With One Photograph and I D Card.
Contact: 8595712578
URGENT REQUIRED
1. QC/QA/Production (BSc, MSc, Chemistry, B Pharma)
2. HR (MBA)(F) Freshers 05
3. ITI Diploma (Turner, Fitter, Welder, Mech, Elec.)
4. Gun Man/Security Guard 07
5. Sales & Mkt. Executives M/F (Different Sectors)
6. Accountant/Receptionist/Supervisors
7. B.Tech (Biotech,Foodtech,Mech)
Contact: MyTrust Placement Solutions
Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana
Mobile No: 7051189622, 7006971434, 8716032000
Email: hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com
Staff Required
1) Tutor- BPT, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, B.Sc. (Nursing) GNM with Teaching Experience
2) Receptionist: Graduate with Good Communication Skills.
3) Marketing Executive: 10
4) Tele-Callers – 10
Contact: 9018163875
(350/8, Ekta Vihar, Kunjwani)