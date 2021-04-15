Employment April 15, 2021

Nurses (m/f)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Required

For a Reputed Construction Company at Jammu

1. Purchase Manager – 01 Nos.

(With relevant experience)

2. Accounts Manager – 02 Nos.

(With relevant experience)

3. Accountants – 06 Nos

(Fresher can also apply)

Kindly mail your Resume/ CV at

‘rsraju9632@gmail.com’ within a week.

Note: Salary not a constraint for

deserving candidates.

URGENT REQUIREMENT

FOR ON ROLL JOBS , DIRECT JOININGS,

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1. HR Manager: 10K – 16K

2. Computer Operator : 7K – 10K

3.Office Assistant : 7K – 9K

4. Work Visa with Work permit

(UAE, Portugal, Canada)

Study Visa with ielts

(Above 5.5 Band Score required)

5. Banks and Insurance Jobs : 12K – 25K

So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC

Interview Date : 14 – 20 April of 2021

Address: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,

Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu

9146996228/9541897001

AVAILABLE

NURSES

DRIVERS

COOKS

HELPERS

SECURITY GUARD

For care of Home & other Org.

WONDERS NURSING CARE

Nr. UCO Bank, Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jmu.

Mob: 9419153855, 9086933072

REQUIRED

A Painter for Wall Painting

All over Jammu Province

area: 3 Lakh to 5 Lakh Sq.ft approx

Genuine & Experienced Painter can contact us with genuine rates

Mob: 9622052999,

Email ID: htc_he@yahoo.com

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE &

SERVICE ENGINEERS

FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW

ON 14&15 APRIL 2021

BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM

AT

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Satwari Chowk, Jammu

PH : 0191-2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638

R N Tutorial

Required Teachers

walk in interview

Timing: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Class: 8th, 9th and 10th

Subject: Math, Science, S.St. and English

Class: 11th and 12th

Subject: Chemistry

Address: Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Academic Counselor

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3.Academic Coordinator

4.Cook for hostel (preferebly who can cook non veg)

For more info please call: 8715823064

REQUIRED

Opening for 3 qualified Chartered Accountants with minimum experience of 2 years or above preferred Contact Mr. Gurvinder Singh Prop. G.S. & Associates.

Address: Hall No 211 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu.

Mobile: 9419199442

Job opportunity

Showroom Sales Executive

Marketing Sales Executive

Job Location:

Gangyal, Jammu

Godrej interio – NFC

Contact: 9419200777

nfc@live.in

Hiring for

sales executives

US Logistics Process

Night Shift

Should have Good Communication Skills.

Call : 9596195599, 9906388160

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executives/

Order Coordinator

Education Qual: 10+2

2 Wheeler (Scooty) MUST

For M/S Staples India

Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 8000 + FUEL + INCENTIVES

Hiring for Area Sales Manager

* Description: Supervision of footwear and apparel stores

* Experience: 5+ years of prior experience of managing retail outlets

* Qualification: Graduation (min.)

* Location: Jammu

* Contact No.: 8716088999, 9419183881

REQUIRED

Applications are invited from qualified candidates for the following positions with complete bio-data along with relevant documents. Retired person can also apply.

1. Office Assistant 2). Computer Operator 3). Peon cum Chowkidar

Interested candidates may send their resume within a week via-email/post/by hand at Dogra Sadar Sabha, Dogra Hall, Jammu.

Telephone: 0191-2543589, Mob: 7051875492

E-mail: dograsadarsabha1904@gmail.com

Handsome salary for deserving candidates.

Apply immediately

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR JOBS

· Teachers for Home Tution — 20

· Receptionist — 10

· Co-Ordinators/Office Incharge — 10

· Sales Executives — 20

· House Keeper — 20

· Delivery Boy With Licence — 30

· Cashier — 10

Contact With Resume along With One Photograph and I D Card.

Contact: 8595712578

URGENT REQUIRED

1. QC/QA/Production (BSc, MSc, Chemistry, B Pharma)

2. HR (MBA)(F) Freshers 05

3. ITI Diploma (Turner, Fitter, Welder, Mech, Elec.)

4. Gun Man/Security Guard 07

5. Sales & Mkt. Executives M/F (Different Sectors)

6. Accountant/Receptionist/Supervisors

7. B.Tech (Biotech,Foodtech,Mech)

Contact: MyTrust Placement Solutions

Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana

Mobile No: 7051189622, 7006971434, 8716032000

Email: hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com

Staff Required

1) Tutor- BPT, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, B.Sc. (Nursing) GNM with Teaching Experience

2) Receptionist: Graduate with Good Communication Skills.

3) Marketing Executive: 10

4) Tele-Callers – 10

Contact: 9018163875

(350/8, Ekta Vihar, Kunjwani)