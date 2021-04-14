Employment April 14, 2021

Immediate Hiring

1. Team Leader – PHP Laravel Developer/CodeIgniter

2. Sales Manager & Sales Consultant – Automobiles

3. Freshers for reputed Bank – Min Graduation

Also call for office jobs.

8899977893, 9070077893

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE &

SERVICE ENGINEERS

FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW

ON 14&15 APRIL 2021

BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM

AT

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Satwari Chowk, Jammu

PH : 0191-2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638

Job vacancy

Computer Operator with

Knowledge of GeM (M)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Godrej interio – NFC

Contact: 9419200777

nfc@live.in

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience of Retail Departmental Manager Job Role (RASCI) for the position of Retail Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

R N Tutorial

Required Teachers

walk in interview

Timing: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Class: 8th, 9th and 10th

Subject: Math, Science, S.St. and English

Class: 11th and 12th

Subject: Chemistry

Address: Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Office Assistant M/F

2. Office Coordinator & Receptionist Female

3. Accountant M/F exp & Computer Operator/Fresher

4. Room Boy & Cook ,Accomodation provide to company

5. Security Guard, Driver, Teacher Home Tution.

Ph. Number 9086193986

Hurry up

Required

Vacancies in Auegiant Mart located at Airport Road Satwari, Jammu

* Sale girl / boy

* Qualification 12th pass

* Knowledge in sale department

Language known hindi, english, local language

Salary INR 5000/- – 7000/-

Mob. No.: 9419185250, 7051111136

STAFF REQUIRED

Required one store Manager and one billing manager for a cloud kitchen. Both should have good english speaking skills and should be comfortable with computers & softwares. Salary is negotiable and up to industry standard.

Contact No.: Moblie : 9796899893

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Academic Counselor

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3.Academic Coordinator

4.Cook for hostel (preferebly who can cook non veg)

For more info please call: 8715823064

Required

Following teaching and Non teaching staff at DEVIKA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PURMANDAL

1 PRT BA/Bsc/ Bcom + B.ed

2 Peon Min 10 Pass

3 Electrician 10 Pass

4 Gatekeeper 12 Pass

5 Physical Instructor BPed

Drop your resume at

devikainternationalschool@gmail.com

OR Principal office from 9am to 2pm within 3 days.

9419795193, 9419199012