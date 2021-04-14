Employment April 14, 2021

Immediate Hiring
1. Team Leader – PHP Laravel Developer/CodeIgniter
2. Sales Manager & Sales Consultant – Automobiles
3. Freshers for reputed Bank – Min Graduation
Also call for office jobs.
8899977893, 9070077893
REQUIRED
SALES EXECUTIVE &
SERVICE ENGINEERS
FOR COMPUTER SHOWROOM
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW
ON 14&15 APRIL 2021
BETWEEN 11 AM TO 5 PM
AT
DIGITAL SOLUTIONS
Satwari Chowk, Jammu
PH : 0191-2430013, 9419160068, 9469695638
Job vacancy
Computer Operator with
Knowledge of GeM (M)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Godrej interio – NFC
Contact: 9419200777
nfc@live.in
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience of Retail Departmental Manager Job Role (RASCI) for the position of Retail Trainer for Himayat Project.
Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu
Contact : 8130703131
Email : mpgskills@gmail.com
R N Tutorial
Required Teachers
walk in interview
Timing: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
Class: 8th, 9th and 10th
Subject: Math, Science, S.St. and English
Class: 11th and 12th
Subject: Chemistry
Address: Patoli Brahmana Akhnoor Road Jammu.
Contact: 7889971416, 8493829708, 9796435432, 9086383464
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Office Assistant M/F
2. Office Coordinator & Receptionist Female
3. Accountant M/F exp & Computer Operator/Fresher
4. Room Boy & Cook ,Accomodation provide to company
5. Security Guard, Driver, Teacher Home Tution.
Ph. Number 9086193986
Hurry up
Required
Vacancies in Auegiant Mart located at Airport Road Satwari, Jammu
* Sale girl / boy
* Qualification 12th pass
* Knowledge in sale department
Language known hindi, english, local language
Salary INR 5000/- – 7000/-
Mob. No.: 9419185250, 7051111136
STAFF REQUIRED
Required one store Manager and one billing manager for a cloud kitchen. Both should have good english speaking skills and should be comfortable with computers & softwares. Salary is negotiable and up to industry standard.
Contact No.: Moblie : 9796899893
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. Academic Counselor
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
3.Academic Coordinator
4.Cook for hostel (preferebly who can cook non veg)
For more info please call: 8715823064
Required
Following teaching and Non teaching staff at DEVIKA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PURMANDAL
1 PRT BA/Bsc/ Bcom + B.ed
2 Peon Min 10 Pass
3 Electrician 10 Pass
4 Gatekeeper 12 Pass
5 Physical Instructor BPed
Drop your resume at
devikainternationalschool@gmail.com
OR Principal office from 9am to 2pm within 3 days.
9419795193, 9419199012