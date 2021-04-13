Employment April 13, 2021

Required
Required a Sales person for an ethnic Garments Showroom & Design Studio located at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar. Salary 8-12k based on the experience.
Contact No. 7051222639, 9545347360
Hiring for
sales executives
US Logistics Process
Night Shift
Should have Good Communication Skills.
Call : 9596195599, 9906388160
Wanted Staff
1) Lab technician
2) Security Guard
3) Nursing Staff (B.Sc) (GNM)
with experience
4) X-Ray technician
Contact –
9149495487, 9419614466
REQUIRED
Opening for 3 qualified Chartered Accountants with minimum experience of 2 years or above preferred Contact Mr. Gurvinder Singh Prop. G.S. & Associates.
Address: Hall No 211 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu.
Mobile: 9419199442
job openings
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Computer & Data Entry Operators
2. Accounts & HR Executive
Contact :
7006432163, 7051196489, 7006974148
Wanted
SHOP HELPER/SALESMAN
Qual : 8th Pass
Qual: 12th Pass
Contact :-
9988969797, 7006193213
GREATER KAILASH JAMMU
REQUIRED
Applications are invited from trained teachers BA/B.Sc, B.Ed having knowledge of teaching on line and in class rooms. Candidates may appear for interview on 15th April 2021 at 10:00 AM alongwith the testimonials and teaching experience certificate if any.
Principal
M.N.K.G Montessori Public High School
23-C Block C Sector Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 2431984, Mob. 9419121113
JK convent school
Upto-5th
REQUIRED
Primary Tr. (Maths)
Subash Nagar Jmu
9419176202, 7006636187
ADMISSION OPEN upto-5th
job vacancy
Marketing Sales Executive (Must have 2 Wheeler)
(Sales Experience 2-4 years)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
NFC, Gangyal
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
VACANCY
REQUIRED DELIVERY BOY & SALESMAN FOR CITY MARKET. CANDIDATE MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN FMCG & SHOULD HAVE MKT. KNOWLEDGE.
INTERESTED CAN CALL AT : 9419194837
TIMINIGS: 11 AM TO 01 PM
Job Vacancy
Urgently Required
Salesman
Receptionist (F)
Computer Operator
Accountant
Driver
Maid (E.T.C)
Address: Mahavir Job Placement Sec-1 (Near ESI, Jammu)
Contact: 9086775415 or 9797434709