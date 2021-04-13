Employment April 13, 2021

Required

Required a Sales person for an ethnic Garments Showroom & Design Studio located at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar. Salary 8-12k based on the experience.

Contact No. 7051222639, 9545347360

Hiring for

sales executives

US Logistics Process

Night Shift

Should have Good Communication Skills.

Call : 9596195599, 9906388160

Wanted Staff

1) Lab technician

2) Security Guard

3) Nursing Staff (B.Sc) (GNM)

with experience

4) X-Ray technician

Contact –

9149495487, 9419614466

REQUIRED

Opening for 3 qualified Chartered Accountants with minimum experience of 2 years or above preferred Contact Mr. Gurvinder Singh Prop. G.S. & Associates.

Address: Hall No 211 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu.

Mobile: 9419199442

job openings

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Computer & Data Entry Operators

2. Accounts & HR Executive

Contact :

7006432163, 7051196489, 7006974148

Wanted

SHOP HELPER/SALESMAN

Qual : 8th Pass

Qual: 12th Pass

Contact :-

9988969797, 7006193213

GREATER KAILASH JAMMU

REQUIRED

Applications are invited from trained teachers BA/B.Sc, B.Ed having knowledge of teaching on line and in class rooms. Candidates may appear for interview on 15th April 2021 at 10:00 AM alongwith the testimonials and teaching experience certificate if any.

Principal

M.N.K.G Montessori Public High School

23-C Block C Sector Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 2431984, Mob. 9419121113

JK convent school

Upto-5th

REQUIRED

Primary Tr. (Maths)

Subash Nagar Jmu

9419176202, 7006636187

ADMISSION OPEN upto-5th

job vacancy

Marketing Sales Executive (Must have 2 Wheeler)

(Sales Experience 2-4 years)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

NFC, Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

VACANCY

REQUIRED DELIVERY BOY & SALESMAN FOR CITY MARKET. CANDIDATE MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN FMCG & SHOULD HAVE MKT. KNOWLEDGE.

INTERESTED CAN CALL AT : 9419194837

TIMINIGS: 11 AM TO 01 PM

Job Vacancy

Urgently Required

Salesman

Receptionist (F)

Computer Operator

Accountant

Driver

Maid (E.T.C)

Address: Mahavir Job Placement Sec-1 (Near ESI, Jammu)

Contact: 9086775415 or 9797434709