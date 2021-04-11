Employment April 11, 2021

REQUIRED INTERN

LOOKING FOR AN INTERN HAVING EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS, SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT SKILLS, EFFICIENT WEBSITE

MANAGEMENT (SHOPIFY) FOR AN UPCOMING STARTUP.

PRIOR EXPERIENCE PREFERRED.

CONTACT : 9419878282

chiinarventures@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Computer teacher-2 (f)

Hardware Teacher – 2(M)

MOSFET COMPUTECH CENTER

MAIN STOP JANIPUR JAMMU

Ph No. 9086991273

Required

Male/ Female

Graduate/ Under graduate, with basic computer knowledge for Smart School Education

Office at Sainik Colony

Contact 9419755324

CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI JUNIOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL, ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Urgently Required Class Teacher for Playway School.

Candidates should have fluency in English & good teaching experience.

Freshers can also apply.

Please send your CV to cmpsjmu@gmail.com

Contact No:

9845014916, 9541087798

Required

Steward

Room Boy

Dish washer

Bell Boy

For a reputed Hotel Situated at Residency Road, Jammu.

Contact : 094191-26534, 097974-10312

Required BEAUTICIANS

For Yes Madam: At Home Salon, Jammu.

Salary: 12000/- plus incentives.

Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.

Contact: 7780984677

JOB OPPORTUNITY

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Operators and Assistant

Contact: 9596746771, 9936876342

JOB VACANCY

Female Tellecaller – 2

Eligibility – Graduation

Salary – Negotiable

Good communication skills required

Experienced candidates preferred.

Contact:

Parul University, Jammu Office

Exchange Road,

Kachi Chowni, Jammu

Mb. 9316732695, 7006927575

CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA JAMMU

Required teaching staff upto Primary Classes (Nursery to 5th Class).

Contact Number: 7006048917, 9541416824, 7780914373

Required

PEON (MALE/FEMALE)

IN

BAHU PLAZA

Prepare (Tea, Coffee etc.)

9419222011, 7780844391

Urgently Required

Front Office/ Receptionist and Room Boy for a hotel in Trikuta Nagar area.

Contact 7006632123

URGENTLY REQUIRED TUTORS FOR

3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th (CBSE & JKBOSE) – 100 Nos.

11th, 12th (Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts), NEET, AIMS, JEE (Mains & Advance) – 100 Nos.

JKSSB, SSC, Banking, PO/Clerk, Spoken English, Typing & Short Hand, Fashion Designing, Cutting & Tailoring, Beautician, Receptionist – 100 Nos.

Home Tutors also apply

Free of Cost

Mob/Whatsapp: 9149505059

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

1) 30 (Civil Security Guards) for Bari Brahmana

Salary: 9000+ Accomodation

Contact: 8082062994, 8082991724

Urgent hiring requirement

for RedTape store

Location – Raghunath Bazar, Janipur, Gandhi Nagar

Position – Salesman

Experience – Prior footwear or apparel experience

Contact after 12 Noon

9419183881, 8716088999

EVER GREEN HR. SEC SCHOOL

(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

* For teaching Hindi Upto 9th Class – 2

* General Line Teacher for middle classes – 2

* General Line Teacher for Primary Classes – 4

Come with Photo copies of documents

for interview on 12-04-2021 or 14-04-2021 from 9 am to 1.30 pm.

REQUIRED

Opening for 3 qualified Chartered Accountants with minimum experience of 2 years or above preferred Contact Mr. Gurvinder Singh Prop. G.S. & Associates.

Address: Hall No 211 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu.

Mobile: 9419199442

Job opening

Wanted experienced Sales & Marketing professionals for Atta, Maida, Sooji for entire Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

1. Sales & Marketing Executives

2. Sales Officer

Experience- Minimum 3+ Years

Candidates having own vehicle will be preferred.

Salary as per Industry Standards.

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

Mob. – 9622044437

Email- info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

JOB JOB JOB

Required a Young and Smart Candidate for the Post of Customer Relation Manager.

Candidates (Male/ Female) having Managerial Degree with Good Communication skills and 1year work Experience can Apply.

Call us at : 7006940311

Recruitment

A leading Agrochemicals Company in J&K is looking for Regional Manager, Area Sales Manager, Sr. Sales Executive to expand/establish it’s Insecticide, Pesticide, Weedicide, Fungicide business in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Only Persons with Experience in this line of Business can send CV: info@sclagro.com

Required Staff

* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank.

Contact at: 9419193224

Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Reva Electrical & Refrigeration Services

Technician – 2 No.

Helper – 4 No.

Address : Shakti Nagar near Jagat Resort

Mob: 9596838479, 9797089888

Required Accountant

With minimum experience of 5 Plus year in busy and knowledge of GST.

For Revant Communication

Contact: 9796008888

Contact from 10 AM to 5 PM

VACANCY

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP

EXECUTIVE

Candidate should essentially have

fluency in English speaking.

Salary no bar.

For Appointment Call : 0191-2481000, 9419851409

Visit : Plot No. 65, Phase-III Industrial Area Gangyal

Required Accountant

Name of Post: Accountant

Qualification: M.Com

Fully knowledge of Tally and other accounting package.

Salary: Negotiable.

Email: imtsjmu@gmail.com

Mobile No: 7006530426

Plot No 37A, Yard No. 6,

Transport Nagar, Jammu Narwal

Wanted

1. ACCOUNT ASSISTANT (KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY) -F

2. OFFICE ASSISTANT (10+2) – F

3. MARKETING PERSON (10+2)- M

INTERVIEW TIMING

10 AM TO 5 PM

ELTRONICS 44A SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA JAMMU

M. NO. 9419119944, 6005187687

Call Center Agent

Urgently Required.

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/ 8433900679,

Required

Chief Executive Officer

Male with Experience

Salary 20,000/+ Incentives

Anmol Shakti Farmer Producer

Company Ltd Kalibari Kathua

Contact within five days & send

Bio data on Mob. No. &

WhatsApp No. 94191-52369

Wanted Staff

1) Lab technician

2) Security Guard

3) Nursing Staff (B.Sc) (GNM)

with experience

4) X-Ray technician

Contact –

9149495487, 9419614466

Required

Sales Executive minimum qualification MBA

Accountant minimum qualification BCom

Computer knowledge is must.

Freshers can also apply

For details contact

Rashi peripherals

(IT Company HO Mumbai)

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Ph : 9419797280, 9419781499

Staff Required

For BAHU PLAZA

ACCOUNTANTS 4

Retired Bank Staff for Concurrent Audits

Driver cum Office Boy

9419186298/ CANEERAJRS@GMAIL.COM

JOB

Telecaller and Receptionist

Clinic Bahu Plaza.

6006801818