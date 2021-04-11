Employment April 11, 2021

REQUIRED INTERN
LOOKING FOR AN INTERN HAVING EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS, SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT SKILLS, EFFICIENT WEBSITE
MANAGEMENT (SHOPIFY) FOR AN UPCOMING STARTUP.
PRIOR EXPERIENCE PREFERRED.
CONTACT : 9419878282
chiinarventures@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Computer teacher-2 (f)
Hardware Teacher – 2(M)
MOSFET COMPUTECH CENTER
MAIN STOP JANIPUR JAMMU
Ph No. 9086991273
Required
Male/ Female
Graduate/ Under graduate, with basic computer knowledge for Smart School Education
Office at Sainik Colony
Contact 9419755324
CAMBRIDGE MONTESSORI JUNIOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL, ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Urgently Required Class Teacher for Playway School.
Candidates should have fluency in English & good teaching experience.
Freshers can also apply.
Please send your CV to cmpsjmu@gmail.com
Contact No:
9845014916, 9541087798
Required
Steward
Room Boy
Dish washer
Bell Boy
For a reputed Hotel Situated at Residency Road, Jammu.
Contact : 094191-26534, 097974-10312
Required BEAUTICIANS
For Yes Madam: At Home Salon, Jammu.
Salary: 12000/- plus incentives.
Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.
Contact: 7780984677
JOB OPPORTUNITY
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Operators and Assistant
Contact: 9596746771, 9936876342
JOB VACANCY
Female Tellecaller – 2
Eligibility – Graduation
Salary – Negotiable
Good communication skills required
Experienced candidates preferred.
Contact:
Parul University, Jammu Office
Exchange Road,
Kachi Chowni, Jammu
Mb. 9316732695, 7006927575
CHETAN ACADEMY BAJALTA JAMMU
Required teaching staff upto Primary Classes (Nursery to 5th Class).
Contact Number: 7006048917, 9541416824, 7780914373
Required
PEON (MALE/FEMALE)
IN
BAHU PLAZA
Prepare (Tea, Coffee etc.)
9419222011, 7780844391
Urgently Required
Front Office/ Receptionist and Room Boy for a hotel in Trikuta Nagar area.
Contact 7006632123
URGENTLY REQUIRED TUTORS FOR
3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th (CBSE & JKBOSE) – 100 Nos.
11th, 12th (Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts), NEET, AIMS, JEE (Mains & Advance) – 100 Nos.
JKSSB, SSC, Banking, PO/Clerk, Spoken English, Typing & Short Hand, Fashion Designing, Cutting & Tailoring, Beautician, Receptionist – 100 Nos.
Home Tutors also apply
Free of Cost
Mob/Whatsapp: 9149505059
URGENTLY
REQUIRED
1) 30 (Civil Security Guards) for Bari Brahmana
Salary: 9000+ Accomodation
Contact: 8082062994, 8082991724
Urgent hiring requirement
for RedTape store
Location – Raghunath Bazar, Janipur, Gandhi Nagar
Position – Salesman
Experience – Prior footwear or apparel experience
Contact after 12 Noon
9419183881, 8716088999
EVER GREEN HR. SEC SCHOOL
(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
* For teaching Hindi Upto 9th Class – 2
* General Line Teacher for middle classes – 2
* General Line Teacher for Primary Classes – 4
Come with Photo copies of documents
for interview on 12-04-2021 or 14-04-2021 from 9 am to 1.30 pm.
REQUIRED
Opening for 3 qualified Chartered Accountants with minimum experience of 2 years or above preferred Contact Mr. Gurvinder Singh Prop. G.S. & Associates.
Address: Hall No 211 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu.
Mobile: 9419199442
Job opening
Wanted experienced Sales & Marketing professionals for Atta, Maida, Sooji for entire Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.
1. Sales & Marketing Executives
2. Sales Officer
Experience- Minimum 3+ Years
Candidates having own vehicle will be preferred.
Salary as per Industry Standards.
Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu
Mob. – 9622044437
Email- info.sstradersindia@gmail.com
JOB JOB JOB
Required a Young and Smart Candidate for the Post of Customer Relation Manager.
Candidates (Male/ Female) having Managerial Degree with Good Communication skills and 1year work Experience can Apply.
Call us at : 7006940311
Recruitment
A leading Agrochemicals Company in J&K is looking for Regional Manager, Area Sales Manager, Sr. Sales Executive to expand/establish it’s Insecticide, Pesticide, Weedicide, Fungicide business in the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Only Persons with Experience in this line of Business can send CV: info@sclagro.com
Required Staff
* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank.
Contact at: 9419193224
Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Reva Electrical & Refrigeration Services
Technician – 2 No.
Helper – 4 No.
Address : Shakti Nagar near Jagat Resort
Mob: 9596838479, 9797089888
Required Accountant
With minimum experience of 5 Plus year in busy and knowledge of GST.
For Revant Communication
Contact: 9796008888
Contact from 10 AM to 5 PM
VACANCY
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP
EXECUTIVE
Candidate should essentially have
fluency in English speaking.
Salary no bar.
For Appointment Call : 0191-2481000, 9419851409
Visit : Plot No. 65, Phase-III Industrial Area Gangyal
Required Accountant
Name of Post: Accountant
Qualification: M.Com
Fully knowledge of Tally and other accounting package.
Salary: Negotiable.
Email: imtsjmu@gmail.com
Mobile No: 7006530426
Plot No 37A, Yard No. 6,
Transport Nagar, Jammu Narwal
Wanted
1. ACCOUNT ASSISTANT (KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY) -F
2. OFFICE ASSISTANT (10+2) – F
3. MARKETING PERSON (10+2)- M
INTERVIEW TIMING
10 AM TO 5 PM
ELTRONICS 44A SOUTH BLOCK
BAHU PLAZA JAMMU
M. NO. 9419119944, 6005187687
Call Center Agent
Urgently Required.
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/ 8433900679,
Required
Chief Executive Officer
Male with Experience
Salary 20,000/+ Incentives
Anmol Shakti Farmer Producer
Company Ltd Kalibari Kathua
Contact within five days & send
Bio data on Mob. No. &
WhatsApp No. 94191-52369
Wanted Staff
1) Lab technician
2) Security Guard
3) Nursing Staff (B.Sc) (GNM)
with experience
4) X-Ray technician
Contact –
9149495487, 9419614466
Required
Sales Executive minimum qualification MBA
Accountant minimum qualification BCom
Computer knowledge is must.
Freshers can also apply
For details contact
Rashi peripherals
(IT Company HO Mumbai)
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Ph : 9419797280, 9419781499
Staff Required
For BAHU PLAZA
ACCOUNTANTS 4
Retired Bank Staff for Concurrent Audits
Driver cum Office Boy
9419186298/ CANEERAJRS@GMAIL.COM
JOB
Telecaller and Receptionist
Clinic Bahu Plaza.
6006801818