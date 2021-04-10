Employment April 10, 2021

Required staff
* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank.
Contact at: 9419193224
Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com
EA JOB
Multiple roles job in Barjani SIDCO Bari Brahmana Qual Graduate
Exp 2 years Car & Scooter driving must. Salary Negotiable Interview Sunday 11th Apr 11.30 am.
Mail resume at
thelastingknot@gmail.com
Required
REQUIRED ONE COMPUTER TRAINER FOR COMPUTER INSTITUTE IN TALAB TILLO AREA.
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO PERSON ABLE TO TRAIN TYING STUDENTS AND HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF SHORTHAND
SUVIDHA STUDY CENTRE
TALAB TILOO JAMMU
LL NO 01912506865 M NO 9086083680
Required URGENTLY
1. Accountant – 1 No.
(Known with Tally system)
2. Sales Executives – 1 No.
(Degree/Diploma/Graduate)
3. Receptionist – 1 No.
(Computer Knowing)
Contact: 9419316278, 9086060836
For Authorised CANON Partner
VP Sales & Servicing
5A/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Near Police Station
Required
* Teacher for Commerce Students
(11th, 12th, Graduation)
* 1st to 10th
Contact :
CHIP COMPUTER,
Sarwal Chowk
8492890641, 7889351933
JOB VACANCY
Female Teacher – 2
Eligibility – Graduation
Salary – Negotiable
Good communication skills required
Experienced candidates preferred.
Contact:
Parul University, Jammu Office
Exchange Road,
Kachi Chowni, Jammu
Mb. 9316732695, 7006927575
Required Accountant
Name of Post: Accountant
Qualification: M.Com
Fully knowledge of Tally and other accounting package.
Salary: Negotiable.
Email: imtsjmu@gmail.com
Mobile No: 7006530426
Plot No 37A, Yard No. 6,
Transport Nagar, Jammu Narwal
Vacancy
Customer Relationship
Executive
Candidate should essentially have
fluency in English speaking.
Salary no bar.
For Appointment Call:
0191-2481000, 9419851409
Visit: Plot No. 65, Phase-III Industrial Area Gangyal.
Urgently Required
Reva Electrical & Refrigeration Services
Technician – 2 No.
Helper – 4 No.
Address : Shakti Nagar near Jagat Resort
Mob: 9596838479, 9797089888
Required Accountant
With minimum experience of 5 Plus year in busy and knowledge of GST.
For Revant Communication
Contact: 9796008888
Contact from 10 AM to 5 PM