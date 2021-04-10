Employment April 10, 2021

Required staff

* Need Office Person well versed in Excel, Marg Software having good speed and writing skills with Minimum 2 years experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4 PM – 1 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank.

Contact at: 9419193224

Email ID: hrsjk2014@gmail.com

EA JOB

Multiple roles job in Barjani SIDCO Bari Brahmana Qual Graduate

Exp 2 years Car & Scooter driving must. Salary Negotiable Interview Sunday 11th Apr 11.30 am.

Mail resume at

thelastingknot@gmail.com

Required

REQUIRED ONE COMPUTER TRAINER FOR COMPUTER INSTITUTE IN TALAB TILLO AREA.

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO PERSON ABLE TO TRAIN TYING STUDENTS AND HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF SHORTHAND

SUVIDHA STUDY CENTRE

TALAB TILOO JAMMU

LL NO 01912506865 M NO 9086083680

Required URGENTLY

1. Accountant – 1 No.

(Known with Tally system)

2. Sales Executives – 1 No.

(Degree/Diploma/Graduate)

3. Receptionist – 1 No.

(Computer Knowing)

Contact: 9419316278, 9086060836

For Authorised CANON Partner

VP Sales & Servicing

5A/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Near Police Station

Required

* Teacher for Commerce Students

(11th, 12th, Graduation)

* 1st to 10th

Contact :

CHIP COMPUTER,

Sarwal Chowk

8492890641, 7889351933

JOB VACANCY

Female Teacher – 2

Eligibility – Graduation

Salary – Negotiable

Good communication skills required

Experienced candidates preferred.

Contact:

Parul University, Jammu Office

Exchange Road,

Kachi Chowni, Jammu

Mb. 9316732695, 7006927575

Required Accountant

Name of Post: Accountant

Qualification: M.Com

Fully knowledge of Tally and other accounting package.

Salary: Negotiable.

Email: imtsjmu@gmail.com

Mobile No: 7006530426

Plot No 37A, Yard No. 6,

Transport Nagar, Jammu Narwal

Vacancy

Customer Relationship

Executive

Candidate should essentially have

fluency in English speaking.

Salary no bar.

For Appointment Call:

0191-2481000, 9419851409

Visit: Plot No. 65, Phase-III Industrial Area Gangyal.

Urgently Required

Reva Electrical & Refrigeration Services

Technician – 2 No.

Helper – 4 No.

Address : Shakti Nagar near Jagat Resort

Mob: 9596838479, 9797089888

Required Accountant

With minimum experience of 5 Plus year in busy and knowledge of GST.

For Revant Communication

Contact: 9796008888

Contact from 10 AM to 5 PM