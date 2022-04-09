Employment Apr 9, 2022

GIRLS PG
REQUIRES STAFF
OFFICE RECEPTIONIST- 2No.
GIRLS ATTENDANT – 2No.
LADIES COOK – 2No.
SECURITY GUARD – 1No.
TRIKUTA NAGAR.
9103253533
Urgent Required
– Nursery Teacher
– General line teacher (Primary/ Middle Classes)
– Maths/Science teacher upto 10th class only
– Peon
Note: Salary Negotiable (Local Preferred)
Contact: 9419124580, 0191-2531770
Timing: 10 am to 1 pm
Contact before 16th April 2022
Principal
Cambridge Public High School
Paloura, Jammu
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. Faculty(only UPSC/JKAS Mains qualified can apply)
2. Marketing Manager
3. Social Media Manager
4. Graphic Designer
For more info please call: 8715823063
Teachers Required
1) Typing and Steno
2) Spoken English
Contact :
DOEACC/AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE
Opposite Commerce College Canal Road Jammu.
Phone – 7006509070, 7006742354
SK IT HUB
WE ARE HIRING
1) CCTV INSTALLER- 2 NO.
2) OFFICE BOY- 1 NO.
30 COMPUTER OPERATOR -1 NO.
ADDRESS :
11-A SHASTRI NAGAR
JAMMU-180004
MOB NO. 9419777799
REQUIRED
REQUIRED EXPERIENCED IELTS FEMALE TRAINER FOR MARKET LEADERS IN STUDY ABROAD CONSULTANCY.
SALARY IS NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES.
APEX GLOBAL EDUCATION SERVICES
569/A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
9419222584, 7889532931
agesjammu@gmail.com
PRE. SCHOOL
Requires
DRIVER WITH VANS for Rehari And Domana.
9797922717
STAFF REQUIRED
MSc (Nursing)
MSc (Biochemistry)
BMLT
M-E-M Campus
7006783546/9419225567
Required Accountant
Jammu-based accountant with knowledge and experience of Tally.ERP 9 Requirements:
1. Must have 2-3 years of working experience as an accountant
2. Must know how to operate Tally.ERP 9
3. Must know to take initiative
Note:
1. Only male candidates apply
2. The candidate must be from Jammu Municipal Province
Email the resumes with contact numbers on
preikshajain@gmail.com
Contact: 7051021000
Required Office Boy
Jammu-based office boy for Hardware Business.
Requirement:
1. Managing the labour
2. Order dispatching
3. Miscellaneous jobs at the premises.
Note:
1. The candidate must be from Jammu municipal province.
2. Only male candidates apply.
CONTACT: 7051021000
ABIBPL REQUIRED
1) Admin Manager – Salary 13K (own bike must)
(Male/Female) Age 25
Qualification – Graduate/12th
2) Collection Ext. – Salary 10K (own bike must)
Qualification 12th (Male only) Age 22
Walk in interview on date 9th & 10th April (Sat and Sunday).
Address : 92 B/A Gole Market
Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Contact: 7889614596, 8082051850
Required
Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.
2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.
Salary + Incentive as per experience.
Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in
Required Staff
Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
Required
ACCOUNTANT
AS STAFF
IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE
Min. Qualification :
10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)
Contact : 91032-80307
Address (O) :
Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
Yuva shakti model academy
galbadey chack, gajansoo, block marh, tehsil-jammu
(an Innovative, Day Boarding English Medium)
Mob. 94191-38674, 9796873500
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Yuva Shakti Day Boarding School requires teacher who can teach S.St. upto class 10th. Female teacher with PG & B.Ed will be preferred. Teachers for primary classes for all subjects can also apply. School transport available. Salary negotiable. Interested candidates may drop in school with their biodata and testimonials on working days
Sd/
Principal
Urgently Required
Counsellor : Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/
Experience Both can apply. Salary : 10 to 20 K
Office Coordinator : Graduate or MBA- Fresher/ Experience Both can apply. Salary 10 to 20 K
Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp. both
Salary : 8 to 15 K
Computer Operator – Male/Female-12th/
Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.
both Salary : 10 to 15 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Angel Nursing Care
Service at Home
Our Services
Skilled Nursing Care for Patients
Elder Care Communions
Baby Sitter
Sterile Dressing
Physiotherapy at Home
Blood Sample Collection at Home
Medicine Delivery at Home
Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal, Jammu
Phone No: 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
in all J&K for International Brand
Joy Brau (Made in Germany)
Protein Beer Non-Alcoholic
Full Support Provide by Company
Investment- 50,000 to 80,000
for more details
Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
“JOB ALERT
REQUIRE SALESPERSON FOR PHILIPS LIGHTING
Office:-88/1 TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU
8491929797; 9419187577.”
Wanted ITI
diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Referigerat-ion to operate Generator/Water pump and Boilers at AF station Thoise (Leh) for 11 months, min 3 yrs experience. Please mail to ncc203@gmail.com scan copy of resume, diploma certificate and adhaar card.
“Wanted’’
Two Saleman for Marketing of Hardware Goods and Adhesive/Fevicol.
One Account Asst. Male/Female “BUSY’’ KNOWING.
CONTACT : JANDIAL
49-D New Rehari Chungi
Ph. 7006282984, 94191-85128
(Opp Punjab and Sind Bank)
REQUIRED
Sales Marketing Executive
Having experience in the Sales of electrical items (pvc pipes)
Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m
Factory Supervisor
Must have work experience
Must have Mechanical or electrical diploma/ Degree
Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m
Send Your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com
Jandial Plastic Industries
Behind Tata Fair Deal Service Station Gangyal