Employment Apr 9, 2022

GIRLS PG

REQUIRES STAFF

OFFICE RECEPTIONIST- 2No.

GIRLS ATTENDANT – 2No.

LADIES COOK – 2No.

SECURITY GUARD – 1No.

TRIKUTA NAGAR.

9103253533

Urgent Required

– Nursery Teacher

– General line teacher (Primary/ Middle Classes)

– Maths/Science teacher upto 10th class only

– Peon

Note: Salary Negotiable (Local Preferred)

Contact: 9419124580, 0191-2531770

Timing: 10 am to 1 pm

Contact before 16th April 2022

Principal

Cambridge Public High School

Paloura, Jammu

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Faculty(only UPSC/JKAS Mains qualified can apply)

2. Marketing Manager

3. Social Media Manager

4. Graphic Designer

For more info please call: 8715823063

Teachers Required

1) Typing and Steno

2) Spoken English

Contact :

DOEACC/AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE

Opposite Commerce College Canal Road Jammu.

Phone – 7006509070, 7006742354

SK IT HUB

WE ARE HIRING

1) CCTV INSTALLER- 2 NO.

2) OFFICE BOY- 1 NO.

30 COMPUTER OPERATOR -1 NO.

ADDRESS :

11-A SHASTRI NAGAR

JAMMU-180004

MOB NO. 9419777799

REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED IELTS FEMALE TRAINER FOR MARKET LEADERS IN STUDY ABROAD CONSULTANCY.

SALARY IS NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES.

APEX GLOBAL EDUCATION SERVICES

569/A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419222584, 7889532931

agesjammu@gmail.com

PRE. SCHOOL

Requires

DRIVER WITH VANS for Rehari And Domana.

9797922717

STAFF REQUIRED

MSc (Nursing)

MSc (Biochemistry)

BMLT

M-E-M Campus

7006783546/9419225567

Required Accountant

Jammu-based accountant with knowledge and experience of Tally.ERP 9 Requirements:

1. Must have 2-3 years of working experience as an accountant

2. Must know how to operate Tally.ERP 9

3. Must know to take initiative

Note:

1. Only male candidates apply

2. The candidate must be from Jammu Municipal Province

Email the resumes with contact numbers on

preikshajain@gmail.com

Contact: 7051021000

Required Office Boy

Jammu-based office boy for Hardware Business.

Requirement:

1. Managing the labour

2. Order dispatching

3. Miscellaneous jobs at the premises.

Note:

1. The candidate must be from Jammu municipal province.

2. Only male candidates apply.

CONTACT: 7051021000

ABIBPL REQUIRED

1) Admin Manager – Salary 13K (own bike must)

(Male/Female) Age 25

Qualification – Graduate/12th

2) Collection Ext. – Salary 10K (own bike must)

Qualification 12th (Male only) Age 22

Walk in interview on date 9th & 10th April (Sat and Sunday).

Address : 92 B/A Gole Market

Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Contact: 7889614596, 8082051850

Required

Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.

2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.

Salary + Incentive as per experience.

Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in

Required Staff

Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

Yuva shakti model academy

galbadey chack, gajansoo, block marh, tehsil-jammu

(an Innovative, Day Boarding English Medium)

Mob. 94191-38674, 9796873500

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Yuva Shakti Day Boarding School requires teacher who can teach S.St. upto class 10th. Female teacher with PG & B.Ed will be preferred. Teachers for primary classes for all subjects can also apply. School transport available. Salary negotiable. Interested candidates may drop in school with their biodata and testimonials on working days

Sd/

Principal

Urgently Required

Counsellor : Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/

Experience Both can apply. Salary : 10 to 20 K

Office Coordinator : Graduate or MBA- Fresher/ Experience Both can apply. Salary 10 to 20 K

Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp. both

Salary : 8 to 15 K

Computer Operator – Male/Female-12th/

Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.

both Salary : 10 to 15 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Angel Nursing Care

Service at Home

Our Services

Skilled Nursing Care for Patients

Elder Care Communions

Baby Sitter

Sterile Dressing

Physiotherapy at Home

Blood Sample Collection at Home

Medicine Delivery at Home

Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal, Jammu

Phone No: 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

in all J&K for International Brand

Joy Brau (Made in Germany)

Protein Beer Non-Alcoholic

Full Support Provide by Company

Investment- 50,000 to 80,000

for more details

Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

“JOB ALERT

REQUIRE SALESPERSON FOR PHILIPS LIGHTING

Office:-88/1 TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

8491929797; 9419187577.”

Wanted ITI

diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Referigerat-ion to operate Generator/Water pump and Boilers at AF station Thoise (Leh) for 11 months, min 3 yrs experience. Please mail to ncc203@gmail.com scan copy of resume, diploma certificate and adhaar card.

“Wanted’’

Two Saleman for Marketing of Hardware Goods and Adhesive/Fevicol.

One Account Asst. Male/Female “BUSY’’ KNOWING.

CONTACT : JANDIAL

49-D New Rehari Chungi

Ph. 7006282984, 94191-85128

(Opp Punjab and Sind Bank)

REQUIRED

Sales Marketing Executive

Having experience in the Sales of electrical items (pvc pipes)

Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m

Factory Supervisor

Must have work experience

Must have Mechanical or electrical diploma/ Degree

Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m

Send Your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com

Jandial Plastic Industries

Behind Tata Fair Deal Service Station Gangyal