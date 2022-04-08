Employment Apr 8, 2022

Urgently Required

Female Teacher

Home Tutor

3rd and 5th Class (CBSE)

Spoken English Trainer for Institution (Female)

Candidate should having good communication skills. Smart Punctual, Confident.

Location – Santra Morh Guru Nanak, Vihar

Contact : 9682613530

Job vacancies

20 boys & 20 girls

Only fresher 100% placement

Eligibility 8th pass 10pass 12th pass & graduate

1. jobs hotels sector

2. jobs medical sector

3. jobs showroom & agency wholesale sector

4. jobs industry sector

5. jobs malls sector

Appointment call 9086193986

If any fresher person who is searching the job is contact us ije employment consultancy

PRE. SCHOOL

Requires

DRIVER WITH VANS for Rehari And Domana

9797922717

Required Teachers

Phy, Che, Maths & Bio

Receptionist

2 yrs of Experience with Knowledge of Computer

(M) 7006978552, 7006904382

Canal Road, Jammu

WANTED

Wanted sales man, Driver for (FMCG) confectionery based company “Perfetti” brand like center fresh, center fruit, happy dent for local market in Jammu (Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar area). Freshers can also apply candidate must have two wheeler. Timing 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Bansi traders

Mobile No: 9419128357

H.NO. 304 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

URGENT REQUIRED

Staff with good communication skill required at Doctor’s Clinic

Front Desk Manager

(Female) -1 No.

Housekeeping (M/F) – 2 Nos.

Beautician (Female) – 1 No.

Call us: 9987781587

Urgent Requirement

Computer Operator – 2

Salesman for marketing of

Dhoop & Agarbatti – 2

Location – Bari Brahmana

Salary negotiable for suitable

candidate. Only interested

candidates should apply

9990011643

Teachers Required

1. HINDI TEACHER

2. PRIMARY TEACHER

ARYA PUBLIC SCHOOL

TANGEWALI GALI

KACHI CHAWNI, JAMMU

7006620554

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Faculty(only UPSC/JKAS Mains qualified can apply)

2. Marketing Manager

3. Social Media Manager

4. Graphic Designer

For more info please call: 8715823063

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU – 8 Nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151

Urgently required

Female Maid

for a play way school

Experience will be

preferred

Location: – Shastri Nagar

Contact:- 7780855895/7006142521

REQUIRED TUTOR

Female Home Tutor for Class 8th (CBSE) in Patoli Magotrian Area Jammu.

Contact :

7006887737c

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh: 7006832169

No. 1 in services since from 2016

Required

Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.

2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.

Salary + Incentive as per experience.

Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in

Required Staff

Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

HIRING NOW

1. Social Media Manager

2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)

3. Operations Manager

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823

Urgent requirement

la bracing vibes, spaloon

(Spa & Saloon) Pvt Ltd

Following Staff Required :-

1. Personal Secretary – Female Salary – 20-25 K

2. Salon Manager- Female Salary- 15-20 K

3. Front Office Manager- Female

Salary – 15-20 K

4. Beautician -Female Salary -10-15 K

5. Receptionist – Female Salary – 10-15 K

6. Housekeeping-Male/Female (Office Boy/Girl)

Salary – 8-12 K

Contact : Ph No. 9596345888, 0191-3510174

Job @ banking sector

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 20k /Female

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS:

JAMMU, SAMBA – 3 No, AKHNOOR, R.S. PURA, KATRA,NAGROTA.

8082398377, 9419503331

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Machine Operator: ITI or Diploma in all stream. Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20 K.

Production Engineer: Diploma/ B.Tech in E&C/ Electrical/ Mechanical- Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 12 to 20 K.

Sales/ Marketing Executive: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. Both Salary: 15 to 20 K.

Accounts Executive: 1 to 5 year exp. Salary: 12 to 20 K.

9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

1) Trainer.

2) Counsellor.

For IELTS and communication skills.

Salary- No bar for deserving

candidate.Handsome perks.

NEON byThe Officers’

19A/D Green Belt Park Gandhinagar- 9596937031,7006935610

Staff requirement

Office Clerical Job (Male)

For Depot of Pharma company,

(Area Channi Ramma)

Salary Rs. 8,000 – 8,500

(Non – Negotiable)

Knowledge of Basic Excel is required.

Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM

Call at Mb. 7889772774

Staff Required

Teaching Staff is required for newly open school as under:-

1. Teacher

Qualification : Graduation

Preference shall be given to B.Ed/M.Sc send your Biodata on Whatsapp No. Immediately.

94191-53701, 7006597161

Chenab Public School, Kot-Sanasar Distt. Ramban