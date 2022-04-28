Employment Apr 28, 2022

VACANCY
Required sales persons – 02 in J&K
Salary 12-15K
Resume
ktcjmu@gmail.com
Ph.: 9596035033
7006614770
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
Head Office: 293 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
Branch Office: Opp. Ved Mandir Adarsh Colony Udhampur
7006832169 (Harsh Mahajan)
Wanted
1. Teachers (Nur to 8th) – 10 Nos
2. Computer Operator -1 No
Apply those who are really need a job and staying in Channi Himmat or having own scooty.
9419100331
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
VACANCY
Room boy / waiter (Freshers) – 03
Hotel Receptionist – 01
Computer operator (fresher) – 01
Hotel Raghunath
Hari Market, Jammu
9419360711, 9419133412
Wanted driver
For light commercial vehicle with valid license.
Contact : 9086093194, 9419162893
Required
Ivy Hospital Amritsar
required PRO
*Location: Jammu
*Qualification: Graduation
*Experience: Min.1 year as PRO/Pharma
Salary as per industry norms.
*Interested candidates contact at 9878626924
REQUIRED
Drivers – HMV/LMV
Security Guards
Required in reputed Educational Institutions at Bari Brahmana. ESM can also apply. Apply immediately before 03.05.2022.
Contact No. 7006864524
Email ID- detdogra@gmail.com
Job Opportunity
Tek Infotree (MNC)
Invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills.
Salary: – Best in the industry.
Forward CV:
savinash@infotreeglobal.com
Wanted Staff
for home patient care
1. Patient Care Nurses (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. Patient Care Attendants (M/F)
(Experienced/Fresher)
Shifts Day/Night/24×7
Salary : 8000/- to 10,000 P.M
Bharti Healthcare Agencies
H.O: 293-A, Opp. Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu.
B.O: Opp. Ved Mandir, Adarsh Colony, Udhampur.
8899578488 (Udhampur), 8716949388 (Jammu)
Vacancies
Security guard- 10,000+PF+ESI
Packing labour – 12,000 night/day
Courier company – 10,500+PF
Accountant- 12,000-15,000
Computer operator- 10,000/- M/F
Salesman- 9000-10,000/-
Auto Driver 9-6- 10,000-12,000/-
Office boy – 6000-8,000/-
Exp. Marketing FMCG- 12000- TA/DA 250/-day
Contact: 7780945182
Kachi Chowni near Jain School Rani Park road
REQUIRED
DRIVER
FOR HALF DAY
(3:30 pm – 7:30 pm)
Location – Shastri Nagar
Age : 35 – 50 years
Mob. 9055500405
REQUIRED
Lecturer in Chemistry
For 11th and 12th Class
Salary No bar for deserving candidates
Contact :
9596476488
9622408343
REQUIRED DRIVER
One Driver for light vehicles is urgently required for a Construction Company. He shall possess Valid Driving License and candidate should preferably residing at nearby Talab Tilloo. Please contact 7889811321
JOB OPPORTUNITY
The Pacific Institute of Excellence Bathandi Jammu is in need of the following post for female candidates.
S No. 1 Name of Post Receptionist No. of Posts 2
Salary : Negotiable
Eligibility :-
1. Minimum qualification – Graduation (in any stream)
2. Candidate must have command on English/local language
3. Minimm experience required- 6 months
4. Candidate should possess Dynamic personality
Drop your resume on pacificinstitute01@gmail.com
Contact us on : 9906698016, 7006065148
Wanted
Wanted Male House Helper full time at Nagrota. Young couple can be considered.
Call 9999978925
Wanted
Teacher BSc Medical/Non-Medical
Physical Teacher Trained BPEd.
Attractive Salary
Contact –
Principal
Dashmesh Public High School
Bhour Camp Jammu
Tele. 9419232442, 9906100980