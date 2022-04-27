Employment Apr 27, 2022

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7006223526 7889846668, 8899408151
ACCOUNTANTS REQUIRED
Multiple Positions
Qualification:
12th Pass, B.Com
Experience: 0-1 years
Contact: 9419152323, 8715810000
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Helper at Talab Tillo
for 1 yr Baby Girl
Timing – 10 am to 5 pm
Ph.No: 9484114326
Salary – 5000/- to 6000/-
Depend on Candidate
Machinary for Sale at Jammu
Bulldozers, Excavators, HM Loader 2021, Mechanical Paver Apollo, Transit Mixers, Static Roller, Air Compressor Electrical, Generators, Pumps & Motors of Different capacities, air receiver tanks, mixers 2 bag capacity, crusher
Contact at: 9790423331, 9419124864
REQUIRED
FRENCH LANGUAGE
TRAINER
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT US.
9419117558,
9596897558
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Packing boys Day Shift and Night Shift
Salary 11K, 12K
Computer Operator (2) (F)
Sales Boys (5)
Receptionist (F) (3)
Add:- H.No. 21 Opposite, Suvida Medicos Sanjay Nagar Jammu
Ph. No: 9797675901
STAFF REQUIRED
1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 10
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108,
OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
Wanted
Teacher BSc Medical/Non-Medical
Physical Teacher Trained BPEd.
Attractive Salary
Contact –
Principal
Dashmesh Public High School
Bhour Camp Jammu
Tele. 9419232442, 9906100980
VACANCY
Urgently required a counselor for a reputed IAS/KAS coaching institute.
Note: Candiate should have appeared for KAS/IAS or have knowledge about civil services.
Contact:
8082048324
Urgent
required
* Back office- 1
* Sales officer- 1
* J R Sales Officer-2
* Resume – hr@bhartiworld.in.
Contact us
7889419339
Whatsapp- 8717072905
STAFF REQUIRED
Knowledge Of Digital Marketing Past Experience
Is A Must
Contact :- 9419198111
SGSD INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, DOMANA
REQUIRES
* Physical Education Teacher (BP.Ed, MP.Ed) preferably (ex-serviceman)
* Lab Assistant
* Receptionist (Female, Fluency in English)
* Urdu Teacher (Bachelor’s Degree)
Email: principalsgsdschooljmu@gmail.com
Apply soon, with detailed resume and photographs
Last date to apply : 29 April 2022
Mobile Number : 9041299939, 9596660061
ANGEL NURSING CARE
SERVICE AT HOME
OUR SERVICES
* Skilled Nursing Care for Patients
* Elder Care Communions
* Baby Sitter
* Sterile Dressing
* Physiotherapy at Home
* Blood sample collection at home
* Medicine Delivery at Home
Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal Jammu
Phone No. 8082700484, 7006054154,9622151442
REQUIRED
Accountant for Shop at Mohalla Paharian knowing Busy Software.
Contact: 9796555343, 7889617425
Immediately required
1. Graphic Designer, Sales Coordinator, Driver Job Bari Brahmana.
2. Computer Operator, M/F Telecaller, Job Gandhi Nagar
3.Vice Principal Exp Job Bari Brahmana
4. Electration, Steward.
5. Accountant Exp 3year
6. Office Assistant, Receptionist, Coordintor
7. Packing Boys, Security Guard, Peon
Interview 27 April to 29 April
Call 6006796637
Walk in interview
* RECEPTIONIST (F)
* MEDICAL ASSISTANT
* PEON
* LAB TECHNICIAN
Contact:-
PRIME HEALTH CARE
RP-9 COMPLEX, NEAR EASY DAY, TRIKUTA NAGAR.
+91-8803519008, 9906194005, 01912479008