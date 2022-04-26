Employment Apr 26, 2022

Required staff in BLUE DART
EXPRESS LIMITED
Delivery staff
SALARY – 10000 + PF, ESIC + Petrol Loaders
Salary 9500 + PF, ESIC
Housekeeping staff
Salary 10000
Ctc. No. 7051837275
Urgently Required
1. Salesman for Electrical & Electronics – 03.
2. Accountant for Office- 01.
3. Electrician for after Sales Service – 01.
Contact Immediately
NSR Traders
1/31, Vikas Nagar, Sarwal, Jammu
7006615501, 8699244451
REQUIRED
Ex Army – AMC
Nursing Assistant
Required at
Bahu Plaza
Call – 6006-801818
Required Security Guards
Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association Toph Sherkhania, Jammu intends to employ security guards in the society. Preference will be given to Ex-servicemen.
Interested Security Agencies may send their quotation in sealed envelope addressed to the President Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association Akhnoor Road, Jammu by 29-4-2022.
REQUIRED
Required Staff for an reputed coaching institute.
S.No. Subject Qualification
1. Pre-primary Graduate, NTT/ B.Ed.
2. PRT Graduate (any stream), B.Ed
3. TGT Graduate (any stream), B.Ed M.A/ M.Sc in relevant subject
4. PGT Graduate (any stream), B.Ed
M.A/ M.Sc in relevant subject
5. Spoken English trainer
6. Art and craft trainer
Venue: Anand Nagar Bohri near Mount Litera Zee School
Contact No: 7006040440
Urgent Required
* Nursery teacher
* General line teacher (Primary/Middle classes)
* Maths/Science teacher upto 10th class only.
* Peon
Note : Salary negotiable (Local preferred)
Contact :
Mob. +91-9419124580, 0191-2531770
Contact on 26th and 27th April 2022 during working hour 9 am to 1 pm
Principal
Cambridge Public High School
Paloura Jammu
MODERN PUBLIC SECONDARY
SCHOOL SOBKA
teacher required
1. BSc B.Ed = 01
2. MA Eng = 01
+ B. Ed
3. B.A B. Ed = 02
4. B. Sc = 01
Walk in for interview
from monday to friday
timing 10 am to 1 pm
ph No. 9622370927 & 9419662811
MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
(Affiliated to J&K State Board of School Edu & Recognised by J&K State Govt)
Gangyal, Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENT
OF TEACHING STAFF
1. Math/Science Teacher (to teach middle and high classes) 2 Nos
2. Primary class teacher- 2 Nos
3. Nursary Trained teacher- 2 Nos
Apply within weeks time
Salary negotiable
Contact : 9149657614, 9419131078
Required
Teacher – Minimum Qualification: Graduation, Minimum Experience: 2 Years
Experienced Driver, Maids/Helpers for Kindergarten School at Bakshi Nagar.
Contact:
RICH HERITAGE SCHOOL, 9469308900
STAFF REQUIRED
1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 10
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108,
OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
HOME TUTORS (No. 1)
Exp : 15 yrs/Best Result
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th-12th Med/Non Med/Commerce
EDUCATION EMPIRE
M : 8491036878
TEACHER REQUIRED
For Best Tutorial Centre/Home Tutor
Salary 5,000- 30,000 (As Per Exp.)
Address : IT Tutorial
Opp Apex Centre Kachi Chawni Jammu
Contact : 8491036878
LIGHT HOUSE PUBLIC SCHOOL (10+2)
Chowk Chabutra, Jammu
Urgently Requires
PGT- English, S.S & Sc for High classes
BCA- Comp. teacher for Primary Classes
Clerk-1 No. Peon -2 No.
Applications along with documents must reach the office by or before 29th April 2022 between 10 am and 1.00 p.m
Ph. 2547292, 2541872 Principal
WANTED
1. Salesman : 1 nos. Experienced
Salesman required for Sainitary Ware Showroom at Channi Himmat.
2. Drivers : 1 Nos. Commercial Drivers for Mahindra Pickup.
Contact : 9469311111
TEACHERS REQUIRED
FOR JKSSB, SSC, BANKING
1. MATHEMATICS – 2
2. GENERAL SCIENCE – 2
3. GENERAL ENGLISH – 3
FOR APPOINTMENT CONTACT
9906187157, 0191-2583256
Add : Rehari Chungi Jammu
Urgently Required
Following persons are required for our manufacturing facility at Bari Brahmana.
1. Store Supervisor
2. Water Treatment Plant/ETP Operator
3. QC Chemist
4. Accountant
5. Machine/Equipment Maintenance
Contact No’s 9906112848, 7006995703
VACANCY
1. PA (Personal Assistant)
Excellent in letter drafting, Computers & Social Media
2. IT Professional (Part Time)
Data Security, Website Management & Excellent knowledge of designing, Location Jammu, Mail resume at:
career@ndf.org.in
For query contact:
Call: 9149472155,
Whatsapp: 8491070082