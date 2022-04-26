Employment Apr 26, 2022

Required staff in BLUE DART

EXPRESS LIMITED

Delivery staff

SALARY – 10000 + PF, ESIC + Petrol Loaders

Salary 9500 + PF, ESIC

Housekeeping staff

Salary 10000

Ctc. No. 7051837275

Urgently Required

1. Salesman for Electrical & Electronics – 03.

2. Accountant for Office- 01.

3. Electrician for after Sales Service – 01.

Contact Immediately

NSR Traders

1/31, Vikas Nagar, Sarwal, Jammu

7006615501, 8699244451

REQUIRED

Ex Army – AMC

Nursing Assistant

Required at

Bahu Plaza

Call – 6006-801818

Required Security Guards

Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association Toph Sherkhania, Jammu intends to employ security guards in the society. Preference will be given to Ex-servicemen.

Interested Security Agencies may send their quotation in sealed envelope addressed to the President Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association Akhnoor Road, Jammu by 29-4-2022.

REQUIRED

Required Staff for an reputed coaching institute.

S.No. Subject Qualification

1. Pre-primary Graduate, NTT/ B.Ed.

2. PRT Graduate (any stream), B.Ed

3. TGT Graduate (any stream), B.Ed M.A/ M.Sc in relevant subject

4. PGT Graduate (any stream), B.Ed

M.A/ M.Sc in relevant subject

5. Spoken English trainer

6. Art and craft trainer

Venue: Anand Nagar Bohri near Mount Litera Zee School

Contact No: 7006040440

Urgent Required

* Nursery teacher

* General line teacher (Primary/Middle classes)

* Maths/Science teacher upto 10th class only.

* Peon

Note : Salary negotiable (Local preferred)

Contact :

Mob. +91-9419124580, 0191-2531770

Contact on 26th and 27th April 2022 during working hour 9 am to 1 pm

Principal

Cambridge Public High School

Paloura Jammu

MODERN PUBLIC SECONDARY

SCHOOL SOBKA

teacher required

1. BSc B.Ed = 01

2. MA Eng = 01

+ B. Ed

3. B.A B. Ed = 02

4. B. Sc = 01

Walk in for interview

from monday to friday

timing 10 am to 1 pm

ph No. 9622370927 & 9419662811

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

(Affiliated to J&K State Board of School Edu & Recognised by J&K State Govt)

Gangyal, Jammu

URGENT REQUIREMENT

OF TEACHING STAFF

1. Math/Science Teacher (to teach middle and high classes) 2 Nos

2. Primary class teacher- 2 Nos

3. Nursary Trained teacher- 2 Nos

Apply within weeks time

Salary negotiable

Contact : 9149657614, 9419131078

Required

Teacher – Minimum Qualification: Graduation, Minimum Experience: 2 Years

Experienced Driver, Maids/Helpers for Kindergarten School at Bakshi Nagar.

Contact:

RICH HERITAGE SCHOOL, 9469308900

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 10

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108,

OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

HOME TUTORS (No. 1)

Exp : 15 yrs/Best Result

1st – 10th (All Subjects)

11th-12th Med/Non Med/Commerce

EDUCATION EMPIRE

M : 8491036878

TEACHER REQUIRED

For Best Tutorial Centre/Home Tutor

Salary 5,000- 30,000 (As Per Exp.)

Address : IT Tutorial

Opp Apex Centre Kachi Chawni Jammu

Contact : 8491036878

LIGHT HOUSE PUBLIC SCHOOL (10+2)

Chowk Chabutra, Jammu

Urgently Requires

PGT- English, S.S & Sc for High classes

BCA- Comp. teacher for Primary Classes

Clerk-1 No. Peon -2 No.

Applications along with documents must reach the office by or before 29th April 2022 between 10 am and 1.00 p.m

Ph. 2547292, 2541872 Principal

WANTED

1. Salesman : 1 nos. Experienced

Salesman required for Sainitary Ware Showroom at Channi Himmat.

2. Drivers : 1 Nos. Commercial Drivers for Mahindra Pickup.

Contact : 9469311111

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR JKSSB, SSC, BANKING

1. MATHEMATICS – 2

2. GENERAL SCIENCE – 2

3. GENERAL ENGLISH – 3

FOR APPOINTMENT CONTACT

9906187157, 0191-2583256

Add : Rehari Chungi Jammu

Urgently Required

Following persons are required for our manufacturing facility at Bari Brahmana.

1. Store Supervisor

2. Water Treatment Plant/ETP Operator

3. QC Chemist

4. Accountant

5. Machine/Equipment Maintenance

Contact No’s 9906112848, 7006995703

VACANCY

1. PA (Personal Assistant)

Excellent in letter drafting, Computers & Social Media

2. IT Professional (Part Time)

Data Security, Website Management & Excellent knowledge of designing, Location Jammu, Mail resume at:

career@ndf.org.in

For query contact:

Call: 9149472155,

Whatsapp: 8491070082