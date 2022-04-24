Employment Apr 24, 2022

Aroma foundation
public school
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR
Nursery Class knowing cursive writing – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc
Hindi Teacher – 2 No – B.A/B.Ed
Maid – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 24/4/22 & 26/4/22
Timing : 10 am to 12 am
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
(M) 9596658993
TEACHERS REQUIRED
For Teaching Hindi – 2
For Teaching Bio-Science – 2
General Line Teacher – 2
Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 25-4-2022 or 26-4-2022.
WANTED
Wanted a full time accountant with 3-5 years of experience, salary negotiable
Please contact :-
Shanker General Store
9797372448
WANTED
Mechanic for Operating
3D Wheel Alignment
Wheel Balancing
Tyre Changing
Machines for
Anjan Service Station
Patta Paloura Bohri Jammu
Contact: 9086526557
Required
RKM GYM REQUIRED GYM TRAINNER
6AM -10AM
4PM -10 PM
SALARY 8000 PER MONTH ONLY
Contact: 9419128283
3 A/C Green Belt Gandhi Nagar
URGENTLY REQUIRED
computer
teacher
(Candidate should be knowledge Basics, Tally, Busy GST)
ICP Rani Park Jammu
Contact No. 7889542846
7006001085
Accountant Required
At Satwari
Must know – Use Of
Busy Software
Good Salary
Contact –
9419202642
URGENT REQUIRED
Relationship Manager-5
Male/Female Must qualified and
experience in Sales and Marketing
Salary -12000-15000 PM+TA.
Submit Resume in mail id:
midaslichfl@gmail.com
Call – 9070906851b
STAFF REQUIRED
FOR UDHAMPUR OFFICE
1. Office Assistant (Female)
(Graduation or above)
2. Receptionist cum Helper (F)
(10+2 or above)
“Salary no Bar’’
Contact with your resume at:
BHARTI HEALTHCARE AGENCIES
B.O- Opposite Ved Mandir Adarsh
Colony, Udhampur (J&K)
8899578488 (M)
Interview on Sunday & Monday
“11 AM to 3 PM’’
MODERN PUBLIC SECONDARY
SCHOOL SOBKA
teacher required
1. BSc B.Ed = 01
2. MA Eng = 01
+ B. Ed
3. B.A B. Ed = 02
4. B. Sc = 01
Walk in for interview
from monday to friday
timing 10 am to 1 pm
ph No. 9622370927 & 9419662811
URGENT HIRING
Job Profile:- Sales Executive
Products:- Solar System and Batteries Need experienced candidates only
Salary – 13k onwards
Earn upto 50k incentives per month.
Location: Jammu, Katra, Samba.
Ph.No: 9914896837
Required STAFF
FOR 1)BILLING(BUSY SOFTWARE)
2) SALESMAN (MIN EXPERIENCE 6 MONTHS)
3) EXPERIENCED BEAUTY ADVISORS (MALE/FEMALE)
LOCATION CHANNI HIMMAT
& MARBLE MARKET
For Queries CALL 9018905212 (10 AM TO 5 PM)
Required
125 kv Genset of upper model.
Contact: 9086033232
Urgently Required
1. Busy Operator Cum Manager – 1
2. Marketing Executive for Sale of Legal Web Portal – 1.
3. Office Helper – 1
(Rehari Chungi)
Mob: 9419083739
WE’RE HIRING ACCOUNTANTS
Trained Accountants required for a 32 Years Old CA Firm in Bahu Plaza, Jammu.
Should have Expert knowledge in Filing TDS, GST, Income Tax Returns and Accounting. Candidates having experience in CA Firm will be preferred.
Salary no bar for deserving Candidate.
Trainees and Interns need not apply.
Interested Candidates can Contact at 9796855559
Vacancy
Requires an smart and skilled sales boy for the jewellery showroom.Desiring candidates must have good understanding of salesmanship.
Minimum Qualification –
12th or under graduate
Candidates from near by areas will get preferred.
Rk Chohan Jewellers
252-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
9086055500, 6005952881
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Distributor Sales Executive for Ramban, Doda, Poonch, Reasi & Udhampur
1 Male for each Distt.
Role-Front Line Seller
Qualification : 12th & Graduate
Experience : DSE for at least 1 yrs in FMCG
Salary : 15000+ Incentive (Monthly)
Contact – AM Agencies, Channi, Jammu
Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)
Please share your Resume on
WhatsApp No. 7780870031
Dated 25.04.2022 & 26.04.2022
Time – 11.00 am to 02.00 pm
Contact No. 7780870031
MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
(Affiliated to J&K State Board of School Edu & Recognised by J&K State Govt)
Gangyal, Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENT
OF TEACHING STAFF
1. Math/Science Teacher (to teach middle and high classes) 2 Nos
2. Primary class teacher- 2 Nos
3. Nursary Trained teacher- 2 Nos
Apply within weeks time
Salary negotiable
Contact : 9149657614, 9419131078
Required
Immediately Required Faculty for reputed institute at Gandhi Nagar
for Competitive examination for
Political Science
Sociology
Public administration
Geography
CSAT
Contact. 6006222548
URGENT REQUIRED
COOK 1
HELPER 2
AUTO ACE DRIVER 2
FOR CAFE AT
AMBPHALLA/JANIPUR
CONTACT : 7006653197
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact : 0191-2535337, 4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE
COMPUTER TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE
PTI TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE
Visit the school office on all working days from 10 am – 2 pm with your resume and two colored photos
