Employment Apr 24, 2022

Aroma foundation

public school

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHERS FOR

Nursery Class knowing cursive writing – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc

Hindi Teacher – 2 No – B.A/B.Ed

Maid – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 24/4/22 & 26/4/22

Timing : 10 am to 12 am

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

(M) 9596658993

TEACHERS REQUIRED

For Teaching Hindi – 2

For Teaching Bio-Science – 2

General Line Teacher – 2

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 25-4-2022 or 26-4-2022.

WANTED

Wanted a full time accountant with 3-5 years of experience, salary negotiable

Please contact :-

Shanker General Store

9797372448

WANTED

Mechanic for Operating

3D Wheel Alignment

Wheel Balancing

Tyre Changing

Machines for

Anjan Service Station

Patta Paloura Bohri Jammu

Contact: 9086526557

Required

RKM GYM REQUIRED GYM TRAINNER

6AM -10AM

4PM -10 PM

SALARY 8000 PER MONTH ONLY

Contact: 9419128283

3 A/C Green Belt Gandhi Nagar

URGENTLY REQUIRED

computer

teacher

(Candidate should be knowledge Basics, Tally, Busy GST)

ICP Rani Park Jammu

Contact No. 7889542846

7006001085

Accountant Required

At Satwari

Must know – Use Of

Busy Software

Good Salary

Contact –

9419202642

URGENT REQUIRED

Relationship Manager-5

Male/Female Must qualified and

experience in Sales and Marketing

Salary -12000-15000 PM+TA.

Submit Resume in mail id:

midaslichfl@gmail.com

Call – 9070906851b

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR UDHAMPUR OFFICE

1. Office Assistant (Female)

(Graduation or above)

2. Receptionist cum Helper (F)

(10+2 or above)

“Salary no Bar’’

Contact with your resume at:

BHARTI HEALTHCARE AGENCIES

B.O- Opposite Ved Mandir Adarsh

Colony, Udhampur (J&K)

8899578488 (M)

Interview on Sunday & Monday

“11 AM to 3 PM’’

MODERN PUBLIC SECONDARY

SCHOOL SOBKA

teacher required

1. BSc B.Ed = 01

2. MA Eng = 01

+ B. Ed

3. B.A B. Ed = 02

4. B. Sc = 01

Walk in for interview

from monday to friday

timing 10 am to 1 pm

ph No. 9622370927 & 9419662811

URGENT HIRING

Job Profile:- Sales Executive

Products:- Solar System and Batteries Need experienced candidates only

Salary – 13k onwards

Earn upto 50k incentives per month.

Location: Jammu, Katra, Samba.

Ph.No: 9914896837

Required STAFF

FOR 1)BILLING(BUSY SOFTWARE)

2) SALESMAN (MIN EXPERIENCE 6 MONTHS)

3) EXPERIENCED BEAUTY ADVISORS (MALE/FEMALE)

LOCATION CHANNI HIMMAT

& MARBLE MARKET

For Queries CALL 9018905212 (10 AM TO 5 PM)

Required

125 kv Genset of upper model.

Contact: 9086033232

Urgently Required

1. Busy Operator Cum Manager – 1

2. Marketing Executive for Sale of Legal Web Portal – 1.

3. Office Helper – 1

(Rehari Chungi)

Mob: 9419083739

WE’RE HIRING ACCOUNTANTS

Trained Accountants required for a 32 Years Old CA Firm in Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

Should have Expert knowledge in Filing TDS, GST, Income Tax Returns and Accounting. Candidates having experience in CA Firm will be preferred.

Salary no bar for deserving Candidate.

Trainees and Interns need not apply.

Interested Candidates can Contact at 9796855559

Vacancy

Requires an smart and skilled sales boy for the jewellery showroom.Desiring candidates must have good understanding of salesmanship.

Minimum Qualification –

12th or under graduate

Candidates from near by areas will get preferred.

Rk Chohan Jewellers

252-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

9086055500, 6005952881

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Distributor Sales Executive for Ramban, Doda, Poonch, Reasi & Udhampur

1 Male for each Distt.

Role-Front Line Seller

Qualification : 12th & Graduate

Experience : DSE for at least 1 yrs in FMCG

Salary : 15000+ Incentive (Monthly)

Contact – AM Agencies, Channi, Jammu

Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)

Please share your Resume on

WhatsApp No. 7780870031

Dated 25.04.2022 & 26.04.2022

Time – 11.00 am to 02.00 pm

Contact No. 7780870031

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

(Affiliated to J&K State Board of School Edu & Recognised by J&K State Govt)

Gangyal, Jammu

URGENT REQUIREMENT

OF TEACHING STAFF

1. Math/Science Teacher (to teach middle and high classes) 2 Nos

2. Primary class teacher- 2 Nos

3. Nursary Trained teacher- 2 Nos

Apply within weeks time

Salary negotiable

Contact : 9149657614, 9419131078

Required

Immediately Required Faculty for reputed institute at Gandhi Nagar

for Competitive examination for

Political Science

Sociology

Public administration

Geography

CSAT

Contact. 6006222548

URGENT REQUIRED

COOK 1

HELPER 2

AUTO ACE DRIVER 2

FOR CAFE AT

AMBPHALLA/JANIPUR

CONTACT : 7006653197

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact : 0191-2535337, 4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

Visit the school office on all working days from 10 am – 2 pm with your resume and two colored photos

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL JAMMU

Email:-

crescentpublicschoolchakb@gmail.com

Contact : 0191-2535337, 4019424/8803760080

faculty required for chak bhalwal

walk in interview

PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE

URDU TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

Visit at Janipur branch on all working days from 10 am to 2 pm with your resume and two colored photos