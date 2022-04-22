Employment Apr 22, 2022

Staff Required
For Udhampur Office
10 Receptionist (Female)
“10+2/Graduate/FMPHW, GNM”
(First Preference Married)
Interview Date : 21st & 22nd April 2022
Interview Timing : 11 AM – 3 PM (Sharp)
Contact with your resume at :-
Bharti Agencies
Branch Office: Opposite Ved Mandir Adarsh Colony, Udhampur (J&K)
8899578488, 9906017701
Candidate should be near by to Udhampur
Urgently Required
1. Telecaller 10 to 15 automobile sector
2. Salesman, receptionist
3. Accountant, electrician
4. Counselor, salesman for footwear showroom
5. Office coordinator (qual. graduate fluent in english)
6.floor executive.coordinator
Interview call Friday to Saturday
6006796637
Required
Full Time Maid / Cook for a small family in Channi Himmat
Contact 9419193252
Immediately Required Faculty
For Reputed Institute at Gandhi Nagar for Competitive Examination for Political Science
Sociology
Public Administration
Geography
CSAT
Contact: 6006222548
WANTED
PHYSICS TEACHER
for 11th/12th
Social Science Teacher
for 9th/10th
Biology Teacher for 9th/10th
for Coaching Centre
at Channi near Wave Mall
C No. 9419131067, 9797710709
Urgently Required
STAFF FOR RESTAURANT/CAFE
1) Helper/Waitor-1
2) Housekeeping/Cleaner-1
3) Cashier-1
Direct Joining
LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD
CALL 9796736420
Crescent public school
CHAK BHALWAL JAMMU
Email:- crescentpublicschoolchakb@gmail.com
Contact: 0191-2535337, 4019424/8803760080
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE
URDU TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE
Visit at Janipur branch on all working days from
10 am-2 pm
your resume and two colored photos
STAFF REQUIRED
1 Sales Manager
2 Service Manager
3 Marketing Executive
4 Mechanic
Application Accepted of those having experience of minimum 2 years in two wheeler automobiles sector
DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES
(A Authorised Dealer Of Hero Motocorp. Ltd)
Deeli Kunjwani By Pass
Contact No:- 9086085859/9906081121
May fair international school
LAXMIPURAM CHINORE BANTALAB,
9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Academic Coordinator for higher classes with min. 3 yrs experience.
2. PGT Eng B.Ed for Higher Classes
3. PGT SCI & MATHS for 10th 11th & 12th Classes
4. TGT English for Middle and Primary Classes
5. NTT Teacher Trained
APPLY ON OR BEFORE 30TH OF APRIL 22
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact: 0191-2535337, 4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PRT ALL SUBJECTS RELEVANT DEGREE
COMPUTER TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE
PTI TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE
Visit the school office on all working days
from 10 am-2pm with your
resume and two colored photos
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
WANTED
TEACHER
for a Playway School
152-F, Doordarshan
Lane, Janipur
Aglow Kids School
Contact 9.00 am – 12 Noon
REQUIRED
PEON
Salary : 10,000
Candidate should be
Local From Jammu
Call: 9070970222
Required Urgently
Principal for Play Way School
(Bari Brahmna Smailpur)
Minimum Qualification:
B.A. & B.Ed + 5 year Experience.
Salary in between (10000 to 15000)
(Market + Office Boy) for School
Teacher’s for Playway Schools School Timing is (8:30 to 2:00 PM)
Contact: 7889715827
Required
FOR AUTOMOBILE COMPANY
20 SALES EXECUTIVE
(Having own Bike)
05 Telecaller (Having Computer Knowledge)
(Salary + Incentive+ TA + Mobile)
Contact No: 9149786516, 7889955425
Required
Wanted Experienced Mechanical Staff :- 2 Nos.
Electrician-2 Nos.
Full time For manufacturing unit at Bari -Brahmana .
Good salary .
Contact: 7006234184
Required
Sales Executive (3 persons)
(Qual 10+2) Computer knowing
Visit with resume at:-
420, Near BSNL office Apsara Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
(Between 10 AM to 1 PM)
Contact: 9419171332, 9419008765
NAVEEN SHIKSHA ACADEMY (HIGH SCHOOL) NARWAL BALA, JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED
1. B.A. BEd (Urdu Knowing)
2. B.A. BEd (General)
3. BSc BEd (Science Stream)
Contact No.:
9419644438, 9419146066
KIDS KUDOSE PUBLIC SCHOOL
Lower Shiv Nagar (Near Govt. Women Polytechnic College) Behind A.G. Office
Invites applications for the posts of
PGT – English, Hindi, S.St
TGT – All subjects
Nursery Trained Teacher
Computer Teacher
Contact with your testimonials in school during 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Ph.No.: 9682327957
REQUIRED
Hiring staff for Dr. Lal Path Labs for its locations at Mubarak Mandi & Subash Nagar, Jammu
* FMPHW (Females)
* GNM (Females)
* Lab Technicians (Males)
Contact : 7006427351
for interview.
WANTED OFFICE BOY
Energetic Local Boy for Office in Channi Himmat, Jammu with driving license of two wheeler.
Contact: 7889799829, 9419194151