Employment Apr 21, 2022

STAFF REQUIRED

1 Sales Manager

2 Service Manager

3 Marketing Executive

4 Mechanic

Application Accepted of those having experience of minimum 2 years in two wheeler automobiles sector

DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

(A Authorised Dealer Of Hero Motocorp. Ltd)

Deeli Kunjwani By Pass

Contact No:- 9086085859/9906081121

URGENTLY required

HSCFortune Pvt Ltd – Authorized distributor for Tata Tiscon TMT rebars, urgently requires Area Sales Officers, Qualification- Graduate with an experience of 5 Years in Sales & Marketing. Preference will be given to the candidates having experience in the same field.

1. Samba 1 Post

2. Phinter / Billawar 1

3. Sunderbani / Nowshera 1

4. Poonch / Rajouri 1

Interested candidates rush your CVs to htc_he@yahoo.co.in or call on

+ 91 88600 07739 for assistance.

Staff Required

FOR UDHAMPUR OFFICE

1. Receptionist (Female)

10+2 / Graduate / FMPHW, GNM First Preference Married

Interview Date:- 21st & 22nd April 22

Interview Timing: 11 am – 3 pm.

Contact with us resume at:

Bharti Agencies

Branch Office: Opposite Ved Mandir

Adarsh Colony, Udhampur (J&K)

8899578488, 9906017701

HIRING

Area Sales Manager

Background- Pharmaceutical

Experience- Min. 5 yrs

Working area- J&K

Share your resume by Mail or Whatsapp.

Jonathanbiocare 9999@gmail.com

Mob :- 9999421629

Yaxon Pharma Care Inc.

Address : Forest Check Post

Sidhra Byepass Jammu

REQUIRED

Required professional vegetarian cook for restaurant in Goa.

Good Salary Boarding-Lodging free.

Contact : 9552571614

Wanted Maid

Need maid to work at home

Timing 7 AM to 3PM

Salary Negotiable Contact No.

9103148151

REQUIRED

Wanted Female Receptionist must be fluent in English

B.B. Institute

H.No. 51, Lane No. 15 Greater Kailash Jammu: 9906113421, 9419211645

URGENT REQUIREMENT

A reputed construction company require the following vehicles on rent at Samba District:

1. 10 Tyre Dumpers : 30

2. JCB Vehicle : 5

For enquiry contact: 7383555555

Address: Kamdhenu Flats, near Best Price, Jammu, J&K

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Required Distributor

in all J&K for

Juices, Water, Soda, Jeera Soda

and many more.

Sales & Marketing Full Support Provide by Company.

Investment : 1 lakh to 3 lakh

Also Required Investor

Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699

Address : 400/A, Gandhi

Nagar, Jammu

Shangrilla Public School

Sarwal, Jammu. Ph: 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

Teacher Required

1. Kindergarten

2. English Primary Teacher

Qualification – Graduate/B. Ed

Walk in interview on all working days

Timing- 9.30 am to 1.00 pm.

REQUIRED

1. Female Teacher for 5th to 7th Class

2. Maid

Timing 2 pm-7pm

For Coaching Institute

Main Stop Janipur

7780887301

REQUIRED

1 Civil Engineer- Structural Designing

1 Draughtsman- CAD Draughting

1 Office boy- Reception, Car Driving

Required at office of “SDF Consultants”

CONTACT at 9796012333

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Maths English SST Urdu Hindi.

Commers and Arts teachers & teachers for prepration for jkssb ias kas Patwri NT.

For NEET 11th 12th

Salary 30k to 1 lkh

& 8th 9th 10th

Salary 10k to 40k

Address 1. Exchange Road Kachi Chawni Jammu.

2. Bathindi morh near Wave Mall.

Call/wtsapp: 6006078592, 7670068686

Job Vacancy

Autocadd Software Operator

Godrej interio

Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

URGENT REQUIRE

Require an Electrician having experience holder in electrical works on own two wheeler vehicle

Monthly salary basis

Salary negotiable

Interview Time on 11 AM to 4PM

Office at Bahu Plaza Jammu

Mob:72985-54435

Urgently Required

STAFF FOR

RESTAURANT/CAFE

1) Helper/Waitor-1

2) Housekeeping/Cleaner-1

3) Cashier-1

Direct Joining

LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD

CALL 9796736420

STAFF REQUIRED FOR RESTAURANT

SERVICE BOYS 8000-12000

COFFEE CHEF/BARISTA 12000-13000

Accommodation Included , Lunch Included , Incentives & Commissions

Perks And Privileges

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

LOCATION : GANDHI NAGAR , JAMMU

Whatsapp CV : +91 6005759128

call: +91 6005759128, +91 6005167948

SOFT KEY INFOTECH

Work from home (Part-Time SALES EXECUTIVE) Who can Work

Housewives, Employees, Students, It Professionals, Business People, Retired People

9697203067