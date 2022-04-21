Employment Apr 21, 2022

STAFF REQUIRED
1 Sales Manager
2 Service Manager
3 Marketing Executive
4 Mechanic
Application Accepted of those having experience of minimum 2 years in two wheeler automobiles sector
DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES
(A Authorised Dealer Of Hero Motocorp. Ltd)
Deeli Kunjwani By Pass
Contact No:- 9086085859/9906081121
URGENTLY required
HSCFortune Pvt Ltd – Authorized distributor for Tata Tiscon TMT rebars, urgently requires Area Sales Officers, Qualification- Graduate with an experience of 5 Years in Sales & Marketing. Preference will be given to the candidates having experience in the same field.
1. Samba 1 Post
2. Phinter / Billawar 1
3. Sunderbani / Nowshera 1
4. Poonch / Rajouri 1
Interested candidates rush your CVs to htc_he@yahoo.co.in or call on
+ 91 88600 07739 for assistance.
Staff Required
FOR UDHAMPUR OFFICE
1. Receptionist (Female)
10+2 / Graduate / FMPHW, GNM First Preference Married
Interview Date:- 21st & 22nd April 22
Interview Timing: 11 am – 3 pm.
Contact with us resume at:
Bharti Agencies
Branch Office: Opposite Ved Mandir
Adarsh Colony, Udhampur (J&K)
8899578488, 9906017701
HIRING
Area Sales Manager
Background- Pharmaceutical
Experience- Min. 5 yrs
Working area- J&K
Share your resume by Mail or Whatsapp.
Jonathanbiocare 9999@gmail.com
Mob :- 9999421629
Yaxon Pharma Care Inc.
Address : Forest Check Post
Sidhra Byepass Jammu
REQUIRED
Required professional vegetarian cook for restaurant in Goa.
Good Salary Boarding-Lodging free.
Contact : 9552571614
Wanted Maid
Need maid to work at home
Timing 7 AM to 3PM
Salary Negotiable Contact No.
9103148151
REQUIRED
Wanted Female Receptionist must be fluent in English
B.B. Institute
H.No. 51, Lane No. 15 Greater Kailash Jammu: 9906113421, 9419211645
URGENT REQUIREMENT
A reputed construction company require the following vehicles on rent at Samba District:
1. 10 Tyre Dumpers : 30
2. JCB Vehicle : 5
For enquiry contact: 7383555555
Address: Kamdhenu Flats, near Best Price, Jammu, J&K
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
Required Distributor
in all J&K for
Juices, Water, Soda, Jeera Soda
and many more.
Sales & Marketing Full Support Provide by Company.
Investment : 1 lakh to 3 lakh
Also Required Investor
Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699
Address : 400/A, Gandhi
Nagar, Jammu
Shangrilla Public School
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph: 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
Teacher Required
1. Kindergarten
2. English Primary Teacher
Qualification – Graduate/B. Ed
Walk in interview on all working days
Timing- 9.30 am to 1.00 pm.
REQUIRED
1. Female Teacher for 5th to 7th Class
2. Maid
Timing 2 pm-7pm
For Coaching Institute
Main Stop Janipur
7780887301
REQUIRED
1 Civil Engineer- Structural Designing
1 Draughtsman- CAD Draughting
1 Office boy- Reception, Car Driving
Required at office of “SDF Consultants”
CONTACT at 9796012333
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Maths English SST Urdu Hindi.
Commers and Arts teachers & teachers for prepration for jkssb ias kas Patwri NT.
For NEET 11th 12th
Salary 30k to 1 lkh
& 8th 9th 10th
Salary 10k to 40k
Address 1. Exchange Road Kachi Chawni Jammu.
2. Bathindi morh near Wave Mall.
Call/wtsapp: 6006078592, 7670068686
Job Vacancy
Autocadd Software Operator
Godrej interio
Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
URGENT REQUIRE
Require an Electrician having experience holder in electrical works on own two wheeler vehicle
Monthly salary basis
Salary negotiable
Interview Time on 11 AM to 4PM
Office at Bahu Plaza Jammu
Mob:72985-54435
Urgently Required
STAFF FOR
RESTAURANT/CAFE
1) Helper/Waitor-1
2) Housekeeping/Cleaner-1
3) Cashier-1
Direct Joining
LOCATION- JAMMU CANAL ROAD
CALL 9796736420
STAFF REQUIRED FOR RESTAURANT
SERVICE BOYS 8000-12000
COFFEE CHEF/BARISTA 12000-13000
Accommodation Included , Lunch Included , Incentives & Commissions
Perks And Privileges
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
LOCATION : GANDHI NAGAR , JAMMU
Whatsapp CV : +91 6005759128
call: +91 6005759128, +91 6005167948
SOFT KEY INFOTECH
Work from home (Part-Time SALES EXECUTIVE) Who can Work
Housewives, Employees, Students, It Professionals, Business People, Retired People
9697203067