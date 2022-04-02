Employment Apr 2, 2022

Required teachers
For Institute (Satwari)
Home Tutors (All Area)
Ist to 5th All Subjects 15 No.
6th to 8th All Subjects 10 No.
11th & 12th All Subjects 10 No
Communication Skills – 5 No
Contact No:-
7006458695, 7889715827
Required
1. Sales executive – 10
Minimum Experience -3 years in retail.
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
2. Sales Trainee – 5
Minimum Experience 0-1 years in retail.
(Freshers can also apply)
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
3. Cashier/ Computer Operator – 3
Minimum Experience -1 years in retail billing.
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd
Send us your resumes on hr@tallajewellers.com
Or whatsapp on 6006802004
Required
1. Accountant – 1
Minimum Experience – 1 year
Qualification: Min. Graduation.
2. Operation Executive – 1
Minimum Experience – 2 yrs in Retail.
Qualification: Minimum 12th.
Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd
Whatsapp your resumes on
6006802004 or email us on
hr@tallajewellers.com
Required delivery staff in
Blue Dart Express Ltd
Location – Narwal
Salary Gross – 12000 + petrol
Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply
Requirement-
Driving license, Own bike
Office boy
Salary – 10000
Contact No. 7051837275
REQUIRED STAFF FOR COMPANY
Inside Staff 5
Delivery Staff 10
Qalification 10th pass
Driving License must for delivery & inside staff. Good salary & insurance, PF, ESIC etc.
Contact : 9780404092, 8968696492
Bhartiya Shiksha Kender
Akalpur Ph. No. 9622355584
Teachers Required
To teach upto 10th class (State Board)
Teacher No. of Posts Qualification
English 02 M.A./B.Ed.
Science 02 B.Sc./B.Ed.
Social Science 02 M.A./B.Ed.
Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio Data w.e.f. 1st of April to 5th of April between 10 am to 1 pm in school office.
Principal
Pre-school
Requires
Driver with VANs..
At Domana
9797922717
REQUIRED
Teachers (Female) for Play School
Contact:
Foster Kids Play School
Talab Tillo, Jammu
Mob: 7006636261,
7889675499
BOMBAY COFFEE BEANS PATNITOP
APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS AT PATNITOP.
1. Steward Services 02 females and one male.
2. Indian Chef ( Experienced min 3 years) -01
3. Bakery Chef (Experienced min 3 years) – 01
Walk in interview on 02-04-2022 at 11 am at 306/B-2 South Block Bahu Plaza alongwith all necessary documents
For any further query please call 9990109714.
CV/Resume should be sent at email bcbpatnitop@gmail.com before the interview.
REQUIRED
An HR for a
construction company at
Channi Himmat
Contact:- 9622278677
Required
Required Trained female teacher to teach LKG and UKG classes. Come along with resume on Monday between 10 Am to 12 Noon.
Contact us at 248,
New Plot Jammu
7006338701, 7006601073
(M) 94191-36255, 9596658993
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
For Teaching Bio-Science upto 12th Class – 1
For Teaching Math & Science upto 10th Class – 2
Gen-Line Teachers for Middle Classes – 2
Gen – Line Teachers for Primary Class – 2
Come with photo copies of documents for
interview on 2-4-2022 or 4-4-2022
Requirement
Required Accountant cum Data Operator for Tally Prime. Having Good knowledge about GST, & Stock Management on the above mentioned software.
(Interested candidates kindly contact b/w 10 to 3pm)
Email id: Shubamanandsa1994@gmail.com
Contact No: 9622036290
Wanted sales man
Driver for (FMCG) confectionery based company “Perfetti” brand like center fresh, center fruit, happydent for Local Market in Jammu (Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar area). Freshers can also apply Interview schdule 2nd to 3rd April candidate must have two wheeler. Timing 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Bansi traders
Mobile No: 9419128357
H.No 304 A Shastri Nagar, Jammu
KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
REQUIRES
DRIVERS, CONDUCTORS AND SWIMMING COACH (FEMALE)
Dvr & Conductor Age between 30-45 Years. Drivers must having PSV License. Salary-Negotiable.
Contact Nos: 9469526530 & 9797585620, 8825035700
Can also apply via email at
kcisvision@gmail.com
Jammu Based Ayurvedic Company
Requires
BAMS DOCTOR – 1 No.
FIELD EXECUTIVE – 8 Nos. for Punjab
Best Salary Package with HRA, TA, DA and Incentives.
Freshers may also apply with good communication skills
Email: devgonresumes@gmail.com
Contact: 9469293786
URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS FOR
4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (Med. Non-Med, Commerce, Arts
NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA
* Whatsapp / Call – 9149505059
* Home Tutors Also Apply
* Class Rooms Available for Tutors on Sharing / Commisison Basis / Rent
ADMISSION OPEN
Pre-Nursery to 10th Class
Cambridge Public High School
Paloura, Jammu Ward No. 38
Contact :
9419124580, 0191-2531770
REQUIRED TEACHERS
Job Vacancy
Required Salesman (Male)
Having good knowledge & experience of Suits, Sarees, Lehenga’s & gowns for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City.
Contact: 9419182096
Requirements
DAILY RISING SUN
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement: Female Teachers
Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu
Contact No:
9419118111, 9419169851
Female Teachers
reqd. for EuroKids Pre School
(Upper Shiv Nagar) Ph: 7006003800 9953811102.
Staff Required
ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,
OM NAGAR, UDHYWALLA
Co-coordinator : MSc/ M.Com (Experienced)
PGT : MA/M.Sc/M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)
TGT : MA/ M.Sc M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)
PRT : BA/BSc with B.Ed (experienced)
Kindergarten Teacher: BA/B.Sc with B.Ed (experienced)
PTI-B.P.Ed (experienced)
Driver : 10th passed with D.License, Peon : 10th Pass
Contact in Office Hours
Ph. 8715990888 (SALARY NO BAR)
Required
IELTS/PTE CERTIFIED TRAINERS (FEMALES)
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
9419222584, 7889532931
Job opening for
international bpo in jammu
Required Qualified candidates for lead generation of on US process. Night Shift.
International BPO experience will be preferred
Fresher are also Welcome
Salary 10 K to 12 K
Eligibility 10+2 to Graduation PG.
Communication Skills. Good communication in English required
Contact : 7889793590/8492920023
Location : Tender Heart School Top Paloura
near Bua Dati Mandir
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:-
infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
PTI Teacher Relevant Degree
Dance Teacher Relevant Degree Maids (Female) Middle Pass
Application forms are available in school office on
all working days from 10.00 am-2 pm
And come alongwith two passport size Coloured
photographs
STAFF REQUIREMENT
Office Clerical Job (Male)
For Depot of Pharma company, (Area Channi Ramma)
Salary Rs. 8,000 – 8,500
(Non – Negotiable)
Knowledge of Basic Excel is required.
Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM
Call at Mb. 7889772774
Staff Required
1. ONE DRIVER REQUIRED FOR (WHO) WITH VALID LICENCE TO WORK WITH JKESL.
2. CONTACT HOUSE NO. 1 DESHMESH NAGAR DIGIANA (JAMMU) WITH BIO-DATA BY 10 APR 2022.
PHONE NO. 9419250360, 9419829416
FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL
RAYA MORH PATTI
REQUIRES
1. Teachers – 04 Nos with qualification B.Sc (Medical/Non Medical)
2.Computer Teachers- 01 (Computer qualified)
3. Lecturer English- 01 (PG English)
4. Salary with EPF facility -Negotiable
5. Apply with Bio Data by 15 Apr 2022
Contact House No. 1
Dashmesh Nagar Digiana (Jammu)
Phone No. 9149564411, 9622215546
JAMMU & KASHMIR EX-SERVICE LEAGUE WELFARE HOUSING ORGANISATION
1. REQUIRES ONE CLERK HAVING COMPUTER TYPING EXPERIENCE IN MS WORD AND MS EXCEL AT LEAST
2. EXPERIENCE CLERK/EX-SERVICE MEN HAVING TALLY KNOWLEDGE SHALL BE PREFERRED.
3. SALARY NEGOTIABLE
4. FWD BIO DATA OR CONTACT PERSONALLY BY 15 APR 22 AT H NO. 1 DASHMESH NAGAR, DIGIANA.
PHONE NO. 9419250360, 9419163402
Vacancy
Profile name : BSC
Chemistry Lab. Assistant
Exp: Fresher
Salary : 10,000
Contact : 9596899988
Email-
abrolnehal7@gmail.com
Address : Sansar Oil Mills
Gangyal
Phase 3, Jammu
Vacancy
Injection Moulding Shift
Incharge
Exp : 3 years (Experience
Should be in the same field)
Salary : 15000 (Negotiable)
Contact : 9596899988
Email-
abrolnehal7@gmail.com
Address : Sahil Plastic
Industries Gangyal
Phase 3, Jammu