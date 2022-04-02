Employment Apr 2, 2022

Required teachers

For Institute (Satwari)

Home Tutors (All Area)

Ist to 5th All Subjects 15 No.

6th to 8th All Subjects 10 No.

11th & 12th All Subjects 10 No

Communication Skills – 5 No

Contact No:-

7006458695, 7889715827

Required

1. Sales executive – 10

Minimum Experience -3 years in retail.

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

2. Sales Trainee – 5

Minimum Experience 0-1 years in retail.

(Freshers can also apply)

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

3. Cashier/ Computer Operator – 3

Minimum Experience -1 years in retail billing.

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd

Send us your resumes on hr@tallajewellers.com

Or whatsapp on 6006802004

Required

1. Accountant – 1

Minimum Experience – 1 year

Qualification: Min. Graduation.

2. Operation Executive – 1

Minimum Experience – 2 yrs in Retail.

Qualification: Minimum 12th.

Company-Talla Jewellers Pvt ltd

Whatsapp your resumes on

6006802004 or email us on

hr@tallajewellers.com

Required delivery staff in

Blue Dart Express Ltd

Location – Narwal

Salary Gross – 12000 + petrol

Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply

Requirement-

Driving license, Own bike

Office boy

Salary – 10000

Contact No. 7051837275

REQUIRED STAFF FOR COMPANY

Inside Staff 5

Delivery Staff 10

Qalification 10th pass

Driving License must for delivery & inside staff. Good salary & insurance, PF, ESIC etc.

Contact : 9780404092, 8968696492

Bhartiya Shiksha Kender

Akalpur Ph. No. 9622355584

Teachers Required

To teach upto 10th class (State Board)

Teacher No. of Posts Qualification

English 02 M.A./B.Ed.

Science 02 B.Sc./B.Ed.

Social Science 02 M.A./B.Ed.

Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio Data w.e.f. 1st of April to 5th of April between 10 am to 1 pm in school office.

Principal

Pre-school

Requires

Driver with VANs..

At Domana

9797922717

REQUIRED

Teachers (Female) for Play School

Contact:

Foster Kids Play School

Talab Tillo, Jammu

Mob: 7006636261,

7889675499

BOMBAY COFFEE BEANS PATNITOP

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED FOR FOLLOWING POSITIONS AT PATNITOP.

1. Steward Services 02 females and one male.

2. Indian Chef ( Experienced min 3 years) -01

3. Bakery Chef (Experienced min 3 years) – 01

Walk in interview on 02-04-2022 at 11 am at 306/B-2 South Block Bahu Plaza alongwith all necessary documents

For any further query please call 9990109714.

CV/Resume should be sent at email bcbpatnitop@gmail.com before the interview.

REQUIRED

An HR for a

construction company at

Channi Himmat

Contact:- 9622278677

Required

Required Trained female teacher to teach LKG and UKG classes. Come along with resume on Monday between 10 Am to 12 Noon.

Contact us at 248,

New Plot Jammu

7006338701, 7006601073

(M) 94191-36255, 9596658993

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

For Teaching Bio-Science upto 12th Class – 1

For Teaching Math & Science upto 10th Class – 2

Gen-Line Teachers for Middle Classes – 2

Gen – Line Teachers for Primary Class – 2

Come with photo copies of documents for

interview on 2-4-2022 or 4-4-2022

Requirement

Required Accountant cum Data Operator for Tally Prime. Having Good knowledge about GST, & Stock Management on the above mentioned software.

(Interested candidates kindly contact b/w 10 to 3pm)

Email id: Shubamanandsa1994@gmail.com

Contact No: 9622036290

Wanted sales man

Driver for (FMCG) confectionery based company “Perfetti” brand like center fresh, center fruit, happydent for Local Market in Jammu (Gandhi Nagar, Shastri Nagar area). Freshers can also apply Interview schdule 2nd to 3rd April candidate must have two wheeler. Timing 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Bansi traders

Mobile No: 9419128357

H.No 304 A Shastri Nagar, Jammu

KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

REQUIRES

DRIVERS, CONDUCTORS AND SWIMMING COACH (FEMALE)

Dvr & Conductor Age between 30-45 Years. Drivers must having PSV License. Salary-Negotiable.

Contact Nos: 9469526530 & 9797585620, 8825035700

Can also apply via email at

kcisvision@gmail.com

Jammu Based Ayurvedic Company

Requires

BAMS DOCTOR – 1 No.

FIELD EXECUTIVE – 8 Nos. for Punjab

Best Salary Package with HRA, TA, DA and Incentives.

Freshers may also apply with good communication skills

Email: devgonresumes@gmail.com

Contact: 9469293786

URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS FOR

4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (Med. Non-Med, Commerce, Arts

NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA

* Whatsapp / Call – 9149505059

* Home Tutors Also Apply

* Class Rooms Available for Tutors on Sharing / Commisison Basis / Rent

ADMISSION OPEN

Pre-Nursery to 10th Class

Cambridge Public High School

Paloura, Jammu Ward No. 38

Contact :

9419124580, 0191-2531770

REQUIRED TEACHERS

Job Vacancy

Required Salesman (Male)

Having good knowledge & experience of Suits, Sarees, Lehenga’s & gowns for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City.

Contact: 9419182096

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

Female Teachers

reqd. for EuroKids Pre School

(Upper Shiv Nagar) Ph: 7006003800 9953811102.

Staff Required

ELITE PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL,

OM NAGAR, UDHYWALLA

Co-coordinator : MSc/ M.Com (Experienced)

PGT : MA/M.Sc/M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)

TGT : MA/ M.Sc M.Com with B.Ed (experienced)

PRT : BA/BSc with B.Ed (experienced)

Kindergarten Teacher: BA/B.Sc with B.Ed (experienced)

PTI-B.P.Ed (experienced)

Driver : 10th passed with D.License, Peon : 10th Pass

Contact in Office Hours

Ph. 8715990888 (SALARY NO BAR)

Required

IELTS/PTE CERTIFIED TRAINERS (FEMALES)

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419222584, 7889532931

Job opening for

international bpo in jammu

Required Qualified candidates for lead generation of on US process. Night Shift.

International BPO experience will be preferred

Fresher are also Welcome

Salary 10 K to 12 K

Eligibility 10+2 to Graduation PG.

Communication Skills. Good communication in English required

Contact : 7889793590/8492920023

Location : Tender Heart School Top Paloura

near Bua Dati Mandir

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:-

infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PTI Teacher Relevant Degree

Dance Teacher Relevant Degree Maids (Female) Middle Pass

Application forms are available in school office on

all working days from 10.00 am-2 pm

And come alongwith two passport size Coloured

photographs

STAFF REQUIREMENT

Office Clerical Job (Male)

For Depot of Pharma company, (Area Channi Ramma)

Salary Rs. 8,000 – 8,500

(Non – Negotiable)

Knowledge of Basic Excel is required.

Working Hours – 10 AM to 6 PM

Call at Mb. 7889772774

Staff Required

1. ONE DRIVER REQUIRED FOR (WHO) WITH VALID LICENCE TO WORK WITH JKESL.

2. CONTACT HOUSE NO. 1 DESHMESH NAGAR DIGIANA (JAMMU) WITH BIO-DATA BY 10 APR 2022.

PHONE NO. 9419250360, 9419829416

FAUJI PUBLIC SCHOOL

RAYA MORH PATTI

REQUIRES

1. Teachers – 04 Nos with qualification B.Sc (Medical/Non Medical)

2.Computer Teachers- 01 (Computer qualified)

3. Lecturer English- 01 (PG English)

4. Salary with EPF facility -Negotiable

5. Apply with Bio Data by 15 Apr 2022

Contact House No. 1

Dashmesh Nagar Digiana (Jammu)

Phone No. 9149564411, 9622215546

JAMMU & KASHMIR EX-SERVICE LEAGUE WELFARE HOUSING ORGANISATION

1. REQUIRES ONE CLERK HAVING COMPUTER TYPING EXPERIENCE IN MS WORD AND MS EXCEL AT LEAST

2. EXPERIENCE CLERK/EX-SERVICE MEN HAVING TALLY KNOWLEDGE SHALL BE PREFERRED.

3. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

4. FWD BIO DATA OR CONTACT PERSONALLY BY 15 APR 22 AT H NO. 1 DASHMESH NAGAR, DIGIANA.

PHONE NO. 9419250360, 9419163402

Vacancy

Profile name : BSC

Chemistry Lab. Assistant

Exp: Fresher

Salary : 10,000

Contact : 9596899988

Email-

abrolnehal7@gmail.com

Address : Sansar Oil Mills

Gangyal

Phase 3, Jammu

Vacancy

Injection Moulding Shift

Incharge

Exp : 3 years (Experience

Should be in the same field)

Salary : 15000 (Negotiable)

Contact : 9596899988

Email-

abrolnehal7@gmail.com

Address : Sahil Plastic

Industries Gangyal

Phase 3, Jammu