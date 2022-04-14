Employment Apr 14, 2022

Wanted for Guest House

1. Caretaker

2. Room cleaning

staff.

Call 8492911156

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Whole time Drivers

(Unmarried male) – 3 No.

Having Valid Driving Licence (LMV automatic). Salary Negotiable or to start with 12000

Send resume with in 5 days

Email: drhrsharma009@gmail.com

Mob: 9419143495

VACANCY

Required DSM (Delivery Sales Man) for Petrol pump at Kunjwani.

Minimum Qualification 8th

Female – 2 No.

Male – 2 No.

Contact : 9419648333

Required/Vacancy

Required Boys & Girls (100+)

Sales person/ Waiters/ Packers

Qualification: 10th & above (8th pass).

For Jammu (Salary – 8000 to 10000 CTC)

NCR/ Chandigarh (Salary – 9000 to 15000 CTC) with PF & ESI

Call: 9797632323/ 9797652323

Required

Required Store Manager Male / Female having experience in Retail Sector have done minimum graduation & age 25 to 35 years for Garment Showroom at Wave Mall & Janipur Jammu Candidates can share their resume

at sacred.lifestyle@gmail.com or call at 9810216082

Job Vacancy

Autocadd Software Operator

Godrej interio

Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Wanted attractive female Reporter & Receptionist for a renowned news channel.

Walk in Interview.

Contact on: 9484330070 & 0191-2547999

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh = 7006832169

No.1 in services since from 2016

Sunrise Higher

secondary school

sikanderpur Bishnah

Teacher required

Nursery Teacher – 02

Pickup from Kunjwani

Interested can send resume at elect987@gmail.com

Contact number -8492938339

REQUIRED

Requirement of Sales Executive/Marketing

Having a experience

of 2 to 3 years

in FMCG Goods.

Contact No. 99060-77781,

70063-44394

Job Opportunity

Sales Representative

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience,

Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Salary : Rs 14000 p.m.

Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 9419200777

Required

Sales person cum accountant required at tiles shop, Talab Tillo Jammu .

Should be an experience holder .

Ph.7889851114

Required

Video EDITING

PROFESSIONAL

* Freshers can also apply

Kindly mail your resume to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Daily Rising Sun

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement-

Female Teachers

Conveyance facility is available from Jammu

Contact No.-9419118111,9419169851

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

Required

Required hard working boys for shop at Channi Himmat preference will be given to locals. To outsiders food and accomodation shall be provided Vacancies- 2

Contact no.: 7889554335, 7889871192

Salary Negotiable

M.N.K.G Montessori High School

23 C/C Gandhi Nagar,

Requires Staff

1. Office Co-ordinator with BCA

2. English teacher- BA- B.Ed

3. Hindi teacher- BA- B.Ed

4. Music teacher- B. Muse

Walk in Interview on 15th April 22 at 10 AM alongwith resume and original certificate.

Principal

Mobile 9419121113

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Teacher : Graduation or Master with B.Ed or M.Ed – Male/Female-Fresher/Exp.

Both Salary : 8 to 20 K

Receptionist : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.

Both- Salary : 10 to 15 K

Counsellor : Graduate or MBA-Fresher/Exp

Salary : 10 to 15 K

Admin Executive : 1 to 5 years Exp.

Salary 10 to 20 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

MAHARISHI VIDYA MANDIR SR. SEC. SCHOOL

SECTOR-F SAINIK COLONEY JAMMU

Required

An accountant Male having experience of Talley, Words, Excell, (M. Com or B.Com)

Meet in School Principal office on Saturday 16-04-2022 and Monday 18-04-2022 between 11 AM to PM

REQUIRED

Computer Operator

Male – 2 No.

Female – 2 No.

Qualification: Candidate must have done 12th Effective Communication Skills and good command over computer.

Send your resume on following email

Contact: 7780881994, 6005417210

Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Required

Manager and Salesman having experience of spare parts/ Automobile for shopee at Transport Nagar, Jammu.

May contact @ 9419611666