Employment Apr 14, 2022

Wanted for Guest House
1. Caretaker
2. Room cleaning
staff.
Call 8492911156
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Whole time Drivers
(Unmarried male) – 3 No.
Having Valid Driving Licence (LMV automatic). Salary Negotiable or to start with 12000
Send resume with in 5 days
Email: drhrsharma009@gmail.com
Mob: 9419143495
VACANCY
Required DSM (Delivery Sales Man) for Petrol pump at Kunjwani.
Minimum Qualification 8th
Female – 2 No.
Male – 2 No.
Contact : 9419648333
Required/Vacancy
Required Boys & Girls (100+)
Sales person/ Waiters/ Packers
Qualification: 10th & above (8th pass).
For Jammu (Salary – 8000 to 10000 CTC)
NCR/ Chandigarh (Salary – 9000 to 15000 CTC) with PF & ESI
Call: 9797632323/ 9797652323
Required
Required Store Manager Male / Female having experience in Retail Sector have done minimum graduation & age 25 to 35 years for Garment Showroom at Wave Mall & Janipur Jammu Candidates can share their resume
at sacred.lifestyle@gmail.com or call at 9810216082
Job Vacancy
Autocadd Software Operator
Godrej interio
Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Wanted attractive female Reporter & Receptionist for a renowned news channel.
Walk in Interview.
Contact on: 9484330070 & 0191-2547999
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh = 7006832169
No.1 in services since from 2016
Sunrise Higher
secondary school
sikanderpur Bishnah
Teacher required
Nursery Teacher – 02
Pickup from Kunjwani
Interested can send resume at elect987@gmail.com
Contact number -8492938339
REQUIRED
Requirement of Sales Executive/Marketing
Having a experience
of 2 to 3 years
in FMCG Goods.
Contact No. 99060-77781,
70063-44394
Job Opportunity
Sales Representative
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience,
Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Jammu
Salary : Rs 14000 p.m.
Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 9419200777
Required
Sales person cum accountant required at tiles shop, Talab Tillo Jammu .
Should be an experience holder .
Ph.7889851114
Required
Video EDITING
PROFESSIONAL
* Freshers can also apply
Kindly mail your resume to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Daily Rising Sun
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement-
Female Teachers
Conveyance facility is available from Jammu
Contact No.-9419118111,9419169851
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
Required
ACCOUNTANT
AS STAFF
IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE
Min. Qualification :
10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)
Contact : 91032-80307
Address (O) :
Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
Required
Required hard working boys for shop at Channi Himmat preference will be given to locals. To outsiders food and accomodation shall be provided Vacancies- 2
Contact no.: 7889554335, 7889871192
Salary Negotiable
M.N.K.G Montessori High School
23 C/C Gandhi Nagar,
Requires Staff
1. Office Co-ordinator with BCA
2. English teacher- BA- B.Ed
3. Hindi teacher- BA- B.Ed
4. Music teacher- B. Muse
Walk in Interview on 15th April 22 at 10 AM alongwith resume and original certificate.
Principal
Mobile 9419121113
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Teacher : Graduation or Master with B.Ed or M.Ed – Male/Female-Fresher/Exp.
Both Salary : 8 to 20 K
Receptionist : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.
Both- Salary : 10 to 15 K
Counsellor : Graduate or MBA-Fresher/Exp
Salary : 10 to 15 K
Admin Executive : 1 to 5 years Exp.
Salary 10 to 20 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
MAHARISHI VIDYA MANDIR SR. SEC. SCHOOL
SECTOR-F SAINIK COLONEY JAMMU
Required
An accountant Male having experience of Talley, Words, Excell, (M. Com or B.Com)
Meet in School Principal office on Saturday 16-04-2022 and Monday 18-04-2022 between 11 AM to PM
REQUIRED
Computer Operator
Male – 2 No.
Female – 2 No.
Qualification: Candidate must have done 12th Effective Communication Skills and good command over computer.
Send your resume on following email
Contact: 7780881994, 6005417210
Email: swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Required
Manager and Salesman having experience of spare parts/ Automobile for shopee at Transport Nagar, Jammu.
May contact @ 9419611666