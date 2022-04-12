Employment Apr 12, 2022

Vacancy

Required Qualified & Professional BAMS Doctor’s

HMV Licensed Driver

Cook for Canteen

Contact:- Raksha Kidney Centre

near State Guest House,

Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Contact: 7889923524

REQUIRED

1). English Teacher

2). Science Teacher

(For classes 6th to 10th)

Contact: 7889401322

Required

Marketing Person

FMCG Products

Classic Rusk

For Retaling

Jammu Provision

ASM – 70061-14701

Pankaj & Bros

9796843252

Job requirement urgently

# Computer operater female 2 nos

# Computer operater. male 02 nos

# Technician. 2nos

# Salesman 10 nos

From.

Authorized service center

Aquaguard kunjwani

7006524426, 9419169756

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TWO DRIVERS FOR CARS HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE, AND HAVING THEIR OWN BIKE/SCOOTY.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONGWITH ALL NECESSARY DOCUMENTS ON 12-04-2022 (TUESDAY) AT 11 AM AT 306/B-2 SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU.

CONTACT : 9149701899

REQUIRED

Required sales and marketing executives in Jammu.

Experience/fresher

can apply.

CLASSIC PACKERS

Phase II PLOT NO-125/126 INDUSRIAL AREA GANGYAL JAMMU

CONT NO-7006501922, 7006175856

V.K. SURI & CO.

Chartered Accountants

6-7, Dry Fruit Market, Jewel Jammu – 180001

Required Staff

Computer Operator 2 Male / Female

Knowledge of MS Office

Audit Asst 2 Nos

Office Boy 1 Nos

For Interview come on

13-4-2022 at 10 am Sharp

REQUIRED

20 Delivery Boys for e-commerce Delivery in Jammu city

Two vehicle must

Salary – 10000 + Petrol + Incentives

Contact: 9018544004, 9906076095

Staff Required

Lect in Physics – M.Sc Physics

Lect in Chemistry – Ms Chemistry

Science Tr. – MSc/Bsc, B.Ed

S.St Tr. – MA History

Hindi Tr. – MA Hindi

Computer Tr. – BCA

Urdu Tr – MA Urdu

Gate Man – 1

Driver -1

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School

Bantalab, Jammu

Ph. No: 7298107471, 8492012304

Interview Date: 12, 13, 14th April 2022

11 AM to 1 PM

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested Candidates may

WhatsApp their Resume/CV

@

9055580001

KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

REQUIRES

DRIVERS & CONDUCTORS

Dvr & Conductor Age between 30-45 Years. Drivers must having PSV License. Salary- Negotiable.

Contact Nos: 9469526530 & 9797585620, 8825035700.

Can also apply via email at

kcisvision@gmail.com

Urgent Vacancy

Position –

Cashier for Restaurant

Vacancies- 2

Experienced candidates only. Only Male candidates

Call on 9311972333, 8800604800

Here ends your job hunting

h r executive

ABN Personnel Network

Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Ph. 01912478081

Email: abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

REQUIRED

Required 6 persons for loading & unloading of edible items weighing between 1 kg to 50 kg on salary or per item packing rate basis at Jammu.

Guaranted income range is Rs 15000 to 30000 per month per person.

Free accomodation for all persons

Contact Mob 9596519319

JOB VACANCY

MARKETING PERSON REQUIRED

MARKETING Experience

( food sector ) : 2-3 years

Area : Jammu

On Interview Basis

Salary + Incentives (Negotiable )

+917889648484

NUTGIRRI Namkeen

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement-

Female Teachers

Conveyance facility is available from Jammu

Contact No.-9419118111,9419169851

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

Requirement of CADD and GIS Persons

Requirement of CADD and GIS mapping personal with 1-2 years experience for K.S. Construction survey and GIS Mapping company. Interested candidates can walk on interview @ 245B, New Plot, Puran Nagar, Post Office Lane, Jammu.

Contact: 9419182533, 9304307511

@ Sunil Sinha

R N Tutorial

“Empowering the Education”

Required Faculty

Physics, Chemistry, Bio

For 11th & 12th

Math’s & Science for 10th

Contact Details:-

Address: Patoli Brahamana Akhnoor, Road, Jammu

Ph. No.: 7889971416, 8493829708

Required

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

* Critical Care Nurses

* Nursing Care Staff

* Patient Care Attendants

* Elderly Care Attendants

* Day/Night/24×7

* Male/Female

Competitive Packages

CONTACT : 8715866444

Medivista HealthCare

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni

Jammu

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL THATHAR, PALOURA (JAMMU)

teachers required

1. MA English having teaching experience to teach Eng to 9th to 12th – (1)

2. B.A B.Ed (General Line Teacher upto 8th Standard – (02)

3. B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed- (01)

4. MSc Chemistry – 01

Retired teachers can apply also below the age of 70 yrs

Apply with in 05 days along with the required testimonials in the school office from 8 to 2 PM

O S Manhas (M.D)

Cont No.

94191-96150

7006485954

9018159211

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.