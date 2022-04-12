Employment Apr 12, 2022

Vacancy
Required Qualified & Professional BAMS Doctor’s
HMV Licensed Driver
Cook for Canteen
Contact:- Raksha Kidney Centre
near State Guest House,
Talab Tillo, Jammu.
Contact: 7889923524
REQUIRED
1). English Teacher
2). Science Teacher
(For classes 6th to 10th)
Contact: 7889401322
Required
Marketing Person
FMCG Products
Classic Rusk
For Retaling
Jammu Provision
ASM – 70061-14701
Pankaj & Bros
9796843252
Job requirement urgently
# Computer operater female 2 nos
# Computer operater. male 02 nos
# Technician. 2nos
# Salesman 10 nos
From.
Authorized service center
Aquaguard kunjwani
7006524426, 9419169756
URGENTLY REQUIRED
TWO DRIVERS FOR CARS HAVING VALID DRIVING LICENCE, AND HAVING THEIR OWN BIKE/SCOOTY.
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONGWITH ALL NECESSARY DOCUMENTS ON 12-04-2022 (TUESDAY) AT 11 AM AT 306/B-2 SOUTH BLOCK BAHU PLAZA JAMMU.
CONTACT : 9149701899
REQUIRED
Required sales and marketing executives in Jammu.
Experience/fresher
can apply.
CLASSIC PACKERS
Phase II PLOT NO-125/126 INDUSRIAL AREA GANGYAL JAMMU
CONT NO-7006501922, 7006175856
V.K. SURI & CO.
Chartered Accountants
6-7, Dry Fruit Market, Jewel Jammu – 180001
Required Staff
Computer Operator 2 Male / Female
Knowledge of MS Office
Audit Asst 2 Nos
Office Boy 1 Nos
For Interview come on
13-4-2022 at 10 am Sharp
REQUIRED
20 Delivery Boys for e-commerce Delivery in Jammu city
Two vehicle must
Salary – 10000 + Petrol + Incentives
Contact: 9018544004, 9906076095
Staff Required
Lect in Physics – M.Sc Physics
Lect in Chemistry – Ms Chemistry
Science Tr. – MSc/Bsc, B.Ed
S.St Tr. – MA History
Hindi Tr. – MA Hindi
Computer Tr. – BCA
Urdu Tr – MA Urdu
Gate Man – 1
Driver -1
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School
Bantalab, Jammu
Ph. No: 7298107471, 8492012304
Interview Date: 12, 13, 14th April 2022
11 AM to 1 PM
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested Candidates may
WhatsApp their Resume/CV
@
9055580001
KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
REQUIRES
DRIVERS & CONDUCTORS
Dvr & Conductor Age between 30-45 Years. Drivers must having PSV License. Salary- Negotiable.
Contact Nos: 9469526530 & 9797585620, 8825035700.
Can also apply via email at
kcisvision@gmail.com
Urgent Vacancy
Position –
Cashier for Restaurant
Vacancies- 2
Experienced candidates only. Only Male candidates
Call on 9311972333, 8800604800
Here ends your job hunting
h r executive
ABN Personnel Network
Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Ph. 01912478081
Email: abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com
REQUIRED
Required 6 persons for loading & unloading of edible items weighing between 1 kg to 50 kg on salary or per item packing rate basis at Jammu.
Guaranted income range is Rs 15000 to 30000 per month per person.
Free accomodation for all persons
Contact Mob 9596519319
JOB VACANCY
MARKETING PERSON REQUIRED
MARKETING Experience
( food sector ) : 2-3 years
Area : Jammu
On Interview Basis
Salary + Incentives (Negotiable )
+917889648484
NUTGIRRI Namkeen
Daily Rising Sun
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement-
Female Teachers
Conveyance facility is available from Jammu
Contact No.-9419118111,9419169851
Required
ACCOUNTANT
AS STAFF
IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE
Min. Qualification :
10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)
Contact : 91032-80307
Address (O) :
Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
Requirement of CADD and GIS Persons
Requirement of CADD and GIS mapping personal with 1-2 years experience for K.S. Construction survey and GIS Mapping company. Interested candidates can walk on interview @ 245B, New Plot, Puran Nagar, Post Office Lane, Jammu.
Contact: 9419182533, 9304307511
@ Sunil Sinha
R N Tutorial
“Empowering the Education”
Required Faculty
Physics, Chemistry, Bio
For 11th & 12th
Math’s & Science for 10th
Contact Details:-
Address: Patoli Brahamana Akhnoor, Road, Jammu
Ph. No.: 7889971416, 8493829708
Required
FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE
* Critical Care Nurses
* Nursing Care Staff
* Patient Care Attendants
* Elderly Care Attendants
* Day/Night/24×7
* Male/Female
Competitive Packages
CONTACT : 8715866444
Medivista HealthCare
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni
Jammu
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL THATHAR, PALOURA (JAMMU)
teachers required
1. MA English having teaching experience to teach Eng to 9th to 12th – (1)
2. B.A B.Ed (General Line Teacher upto 8th Standard – (02)
3. B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed- (01)
4. MSc Chemistry – 01
Retired teachers can apply also below the age of 70 yrs
Apply with in 05 days along with the required testimonials in the school office from 8 to 2 PM
O S Manhas (M.D)
Cont No.
94191-96150
7006485954
9018159211
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.