Employment Apr 11, 2022

Job Vacancies
100% placement
Eligibility 8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate
1. Computer Operator m/f
2. office assistant.telly caller.coordinator
3. showroom m/f 10 post
4 waiters.helper resturant staff
5. teacher primary class &up to 5th to 10th class
6 hotels & industry.fresher person m/f
Appointment call 6006796637
If any fresher person who is searching the job is contact us ije employment consultancy
Requirement of CADD and GIS Persons
Requirement of CADD and GIS mapping personal with 1-2 years experience for K.S. Construction survey and GIS Mapping company. Interested candidates can walk on interview @ 245B, New Plot, Puran Nagar, Post Office Lane, Jammu.
Contact: 9419182533, 9304307511
@ Sunil Sinha
Required
For New industry at Bari Brahmana, B-Tech, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Com. Well versed in M.S Office, Public School Pass Out, Local , Send your resume to
7006394935 (Pawan Sharma) (Whatsapp)
Mail: copperfoils@gmail.com
HOME TUTOR REQUIRED
Female home tutor required for teaching 6th class CBSE student at Roop Nagar Jammu. Only experienced and competent need to contact.
Mob. 9682658844
JSM IT solutions
Urgent requirement supervisior, Bsc, computer oprators, Accoutant, data entry oprators, office admin, telle caller, electrician, Btech Msc fresher, Msc, B Pharma, Sales Executive, Receptionist.
Call 9055055628
address Gangyal near HDFC Bank
Required
A Sales Executive at Victoria Car Hub Sainik Coloney
Contact 9419369926
Wanted
1. Cook
2. Housemaid
To apply Call
8492911156
Career Opportunities
Instassure Solutions Ltd.
Working with
PNB METLIFe Insurance
1) Relationship Manager – 10 F
Salary – 8500 +Bonus
2) Tele Execuitve – 10 Female
Salary – 8000 + Bonus
3) Survey Executive – 10 M/F
Salary – 9000 + Convience + Bonus
Age – (18 yr – 35 yrs)
Min Qualification – 12th
Address- Jammu – 496/A Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gole Market Gandhi Nagar 180004
Contact No: 9419224690, 7006019797, 9149789388
Interview Timing – 12 PM to 4 PM
REQUIRED
Marketing Executives
Salary : 15000
Plus Incentives,TA & DA
Graduate with good
communication, Presentation
& Computer Skills.
Call for appointment
9070970222
Required
Sales Man – 2
Peon – 2
Account – 1
At Modern Furniture Trikuta Nagar
Akgold780@gmail.com
LIMITED VACANCIES
Pharmacist – 10,000 – 15,000/-
Gunman – 13,000 – 14000/-
Security Guard – 9000 – 13,000/-
Driver – 10,000/- Personal Care
Shop Boy – 8,000- 9000+ Accommodation.
Packing Labour – 12,000/- Day/Night
Courier Boy – 10,000+ Petrol
Office Boy – 7000/-
Accountant – 12,000-15,000/-
7780945182
Kachi Chawni Near J&K Bank
REQUIRED
Quality Manager / Experience having knowledge of conducting of all the Civil Engineering Tests i.e Cement Test, Aggregate Tests, Steel Tests, Design Mix and Soil Testing with SPT & PLT for Bearing Capacity of Soil.
Location: ICMH Pvt Ltd. (NABL Lab.) Lane No: 08 Birpur Complex Bari Brahmana Jammu
Salary: 20000/Month
Contact:
Er. K.K. Saini (Director): 9682384208
Er. Rohit Kundal: 9682339280
Job Opportuntiy
With Divine Placement Talab Tillo
Mob: 9419575555
Teachers, Reception, Tele Callers, Marketing, Sales, Team Leader’s, Office Incharge, Driver, Account Assistance, Insurance, Bank.
Daily Rising Sun
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement-
Female Teachers
Conveyance facility is available from Jammu
Contact No.-9419118111,9419169851
Required
ACCOUNTANT
AS STAFF
IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE
Min. Qualification :
10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)
Contact : 91032-80307
Address (O) :
Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
Required for
Junior DPS 561, Subash Nagar, Jammu, J&K
1) Teacher (Kindergarten) -Female
2) Counsellor- Female
3) Maid/Helper – Female
Walk Interview on 11th & 12th April 2022
Mobile : 7006123627
Required
Required Marketing Sales Executive for Gold and Business Loan (Shri Ram City Union Finance Ltd) Address 13-B Shastri Nagar Jammu experience/fresher can apply location (Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban) Interview date is
11-04-22 & 12-04-22 Timing 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.
Mob.: 9070000046, 9796238121
R N Tutorial
“Empowering the Education”
Required Faculty
Physics, Chemistry, Bio
For 11th & 12th
Math’s & Science for 10th
Contact Details:-
Address: Patoli Brahamana Akhnoor, Road, Jammu
Ph. No.: 7889971416, 8493829708
Urgent Requirement
la bracing vibes, spaloon
(Spa & Saloon) Pvt Ltd
Following Staff Required :-
1. Personal Secretary – Female Salary – 20-25 K
2. Salon Manager- Female Salary- 15-20 K
3. Front Office Manager- Female
Salary – 15-20 K
4. Beautician -Female Salary -10-15 K
5. Receptionist – Female Salary – 10-15 K
6. Housekeeping-Male/Female (Office Boy/Girl)
Salary – 8-12 K
Contact : Ph No. 9596345888, 0191-3510174
urgently required
Counsellor : Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/
Experience Both can apply. Salary : 10 to 20 K
Office Coordinator : Graduate or MBA- Fresher/ Experience Both can apply. Salary 10 to 20 K
Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp. both
Salary : 8 to 15 K
Computer Operator – Male/Female-12th/
Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.
both Salary : 10 to 15 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Angel Nursing Care
Service at Home
Our Services
Skilled Nursing Care for Patients
Elder Care Communions
Baby Sitter
Sterile Dressing
Physiotherapy at Home
Blood Sample Collection at Home
Medicine Delivery at Home
Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal, Jammu
Phone No: 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442
Shangrilla Public School
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph: 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
Teacher Required
1. Kindergarten- 05
2. Primary (English) – 02
Qualification – Graduate/B. Ed
Walk in interview on all working days
Timing- 9.00 am to 12.00 pm.
Wanted
(1) Computer Operator
(2) Computer Anaylst
(3) Accountant
(4) Asst to Principal
(5) PRO & MBA
Contact :
8716014024