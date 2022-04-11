Employment Apr 11, 2022

Job Vacancies

100% placement

Eligibility 8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate

1. Computer Operator m/f

2. office assistant.telly caller.coordinator

3. showroom m/f 10 post

4 waiters.helper resturant staff

5. teacher primary class &up to 5th to 10th class

6 hotels & industry.fresher person m/f

Appointment call 6006796637

If any fresher person who is searching the job is contact us ije employment consultancy

Requirement of CADD and GIS Persons

Requirement of CADD and GIS mapping personal with 1-2 years experience for K.S. Construction survey and GIS Mapping company. Interested candidates can walk on interview @ 245B, New Plot, Puran Nagar, Post Office Lane, Jammu.

Contact: 9419182533, 9304307511

@ Sunil Sinha

Required

For New industry at Bari Brahmana, B-Tech, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Com. Well versed in M.S Office, Public School Pass Out, Local , Send your resume to

7006394935 (Pawan Sharma) (Whatsapp)

Mail: copperfoils@gmail.com

HOME TUTOR REQUIRED

Female home tutor required for teaching 6th class CBSE student at Roop Nagar Jammu. Only experienced and competent need to contact.

Mob. 9682658844

JSM IT solutions

Urgent requirement supervisior, Bsc, computer oprators, Accoutant, data entry oprators, office admin, telle caller, electrician, Btech Msc fresher, Msc, B Pharma, Sales Executive, Receptionist.

Call 9055055628

address Gangyal near HDFC Bank

Required

A Sales Executive at Victoria Car Hub Sainik Coloney

Contact 9419369926

Wanted

1. Cook

2. Housemaid

To apply Call

8492911156

Career Opportunities

Instassure Solutions Ltd.

Working with

PNB METLIFe Insurance

1) Relationship Manager – 10 F

Salary – 8500 +Bonus

2) Tele Execuitve – 10 Female

Salary – 8000 + Bonus

3) Survey Executive – 10 M/F

Salary – 9000 + Convience + Bonus

Age – (18 yr – 35 yrs)

Min Qualification – 12th

Address- Jammu – 496/A Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Gole Market Gandhi Nagar 180004

Contact No: 9419224690, 7006019797, 9149789388

Interview Timing – 12 PM to 4 PM

REQUIRED

Marketing Executives

Salary : 15000

Plus Incentives,TA & DA

Graduate with good

communication, Presentation

& Computer Skills.

Call for appointment

9070970222

Required

Sales Man – 2

Peon – 2

Account – 1

At Modern Furniture Trikuta Nagar

Akgold780@gmail.com

LIMITED VACANCIES

Pharmacist – 10,000 – 15,000/-

Gunman – 13,000 – 14000/-

Security Guard – 9000 – 13,000/-

Driver – 10,000/- Personal Care

Shop Boy – 8,000- 9000+ Accommodation.

Packing Labour – 12,000/- Day/Night

Courier Boy – 10,000+ Petrol

Office Boy – 7000/-

Accountant – 12,000-15,000/-

7780945182

Kachi Chawni Near J&K Bank

REQUIRED

Quality Manager / Experience having knowledge of conducting of all the Civil Engineering Tests i.e Cement Test, Aggregate Tests, Steel Tests, Design Mix and Soil Testing with SPT & PLT for Bearing Capacity of Soil.

Location: ICMH Pvt Ltd. (NABL Lab.) Lane No: 08 Birpur Complex Bari Brahmana Jammu

Salary: 20000/Month

Contact:

Er. K.K. Saini (Director): 9682384208

Er. Rohit Kundal: 9682339280

Job Opportuntiy

With Divine Placement Talab Tillo

Mob: 9419575555

Teachers, Reception, Tele Callers, Marketing, Sales, Team Leader’s, Office Incharge, Driver, Account Assistance, Insurance, Bank.

Daily Rising Sun

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement-

Female Teachers

Conveyance facility is available from Jammu

Contact No.-9419118111,9419169851

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Required for

Junior DPS 561, Subash Nagar, Jammu, J&K

1) Teacher (Kindergarten) -Female

2) Counsellor- Female

3) Maid/Helper – Female

Walk Interview on 11th & 12th April 2022

Mobile : 7006123627

Required

Required Marketing Sales Executive for Gold and Business Loan (Shri Ram City Union Finance Ltd) Address 13-B Shastri Nagar Jammu experience/fresher can apply location (Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban) Interview date is

11-04-22 & 12-04-22 Timing 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Mob.: 9070000046, 9796238121

R N Tutorial

“Empowering the Education”

Required Faculty

Physics, Chemistry, Bio

For 11th & 12th

Math’s & Science for 10th

Contact Details:-

Address: Patoli Brahamana Akhnoor, Road, Jammu

Ph. No.: 7889971416, 8493829708

Urgent Requirement

la bracing vibes, spaloon

(Spa & Saloon) Pvt Ltd

Following Staff Required :-

1. Personal Secretary – Female Salary – 20-25 K

2. Salon Manager- Female Salary- 15-20 K

3. Front Office Manager- Female

Salary – 15-20 K

4. Beautician -Female Salary -10-15 K

5. Receptionist – Female Salary – 10-15 K

6. Housekeeping-Male/Female (Office Boy/Girl)

Salary – 8-12 K

Contact : Ph No. 9596345888, 0191-3510174

urgently required

Counsellor : Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/

Experience Both can apply. Salary : 10 to 20 K

Office Coordinator : Graduate or MBA- Fresher/ Experience Both can apply. Salary 10 to 20 K

Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp. both

Salary : 8 to 15 K

Computer Operator – Male/Female-12th/

Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.

both Salary : 10 to 15 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Angel Nursing Care

Service at Home

Our Services

Skilled Nursing Care for Patients

Elder Care Communions

Baby Sitter

Sterile Dressing

Physiotherapy at Home

Blood Sample Collection at Home

Medicine Delivery at Home

Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal, Jammu

Phone No: 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442

Shangrilla Public School

Sarwal, Jammu. Ph: 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

Teacher Required

1. Kindergarten- 05

2. Primary (English) – 02

Qualification – Graduate/B. Ed

Walk in interview on all working days

Timing- 9.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Wanted

(1) Computer Operator

(2) Computer Anaylst

(3) Accountant

(4) Asst to Principal

(5) PRO & MBA

Contact :

8716014024