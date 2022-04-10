Employment Apr 10, 2022

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Dogra Nagar, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 7889812215
TEACHERS REQUIRED
(1) Science Teacher M.Sc/B.Ed
(Botany/Zoology)
(2) S.St Teacher B.A/M.A/B.Ed
(upto 10th class)
(3) Spoken English Instructor
Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio Data w.e.f 11th of April to 16th of April b/w 10 am to 1 pm in School office.
WANTED
(1) Administrator
(2) Coordinator
(3) PRO
(4) Drivers, Peon
Nancy
Contact
New Modern School
Sainik Colony 9419130728
TRIKUTA DEEP HIGH SCHOOL
OLD JANIPUR, NEAR DOORDARSHAN LANE
TEACHER’S REQUIRED
NUR TO 10TH CLASS
QUALIFICATION
B.A, B.COM, M.COM, B.ED, B.SC
CONT NO. 9419918396
OFFICE TIMING
10 AM TO 12.30 PM
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE
( having basic knowledge of computer / Digital Marketing / Graphic Designer )
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719 , 9419190432
REQUIRED MANAGER
HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AT JAMMU & UDHAMPUR
CONTACT NO 7006441048
Required
Required Marketing Sales Executive for Gold and Business Loan (Shri Ram City Union Finance Ltd) Address 13-B Shastri Nagar Jammu experience/fresher can apply location (Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban) Interview date is
11-04-22 & 12-04-22 Timing 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.
Mob.: 9070000046, 9796238121
REQUIRED
A Car Wash Detailer/Helper monthly Salary 10-12 K + Incentive.
Promotion Based on performance hike 2 times in a year. Age: 16+
Part Time/ Full Time Vacancy Open.
Contact: 8320010863/ 7006638353
No Experience Required
Company Name: Wipe-IT
Urgently Required
1. Male Nurse (GNM) 8000/-
(Diploma)
2. Chowkidar (Male) 8000/-
(Food & Lodging will be provided)
3. ORW (Field Works) 8000/-
(10+2)
Apply with biodata on 11th April 2022 for the project of MSJE Govt. of India JKSPYM NGO, Village Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu
Contact : 9596750390
R N Tutorial
“Empowering the Education”
Required Faculty
Physics, Chemistry, Bio
For 11th & 12th
Math’s & Science for 10th
Contact Details:-
Address: Patoli Brahamana Akhnoor, Road, Jammu
Ph. No.: 7889971416, 8493829708
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.
Teachers Required
1) Typing and Steno
2) Spoken English
Contact :
DOEACC/AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE
Opposite Commerce College Canal Road Jammu.
Phone – 7006509070, 7006742354
REQUIRED
REQUIRED EXPERIENCED IELTS FEMALE TRAINER FOR MARKET LEADERS IN STUDY ABROAD CONSULTANCY.
SALARY IS NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES.
APEX GLOBAL EDUCATION SERVICES
569/A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
9419222584, 7889532931
agesjammu@gmail.com
GIRLS PG
REQUIRES STAFF
OFFICE RECEPTIONIST- 2No.
GIRLS ATTENDANT – 2No.
LADIES COOK – 2No.
SECURITY GUARD – 1No.
TRIKUTA NAGAR.
9103253533
NATIONAL ENGINEERING PROJECTS
URGENT REQUIRED
TECHNICIAN HELPER – 3 NO.
CONTACT NO:
7889921788, 8082604202
Required
Required Running Petrol Pump Station and Hotels in Jammu and Katra and its adjoining area
Interested Seller Contact at this Number
9055505500, 7006123200
Required for
Junior DPS 561, Subash Nagar, Jammu, J&K
1) Teacher (Kindergarten) -Female
2) Counsellor- Female
3) Maid/Helper – Female
Walk Interview on 11th & 12th April 2022
Mobile : 7006123627
REQUIRED
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing with knowledge of Busy -Male
On behalf of my client with Off At Bathindi, Jammu.
Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact:
VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV, 105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M):9419128160,7780861863,8492028160
Required Dentist
A Dentist is required for a Established Dental Clinic situated in Jammu. The Dentist must be experienced to run the clinic individually.
For Further Details :
Contact :
6006801788
STAFF
REQUIRED
-COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F
-Accountants M/F
-MCom/CA Inter M/F
-Driver cum Office Boy
9419186298/ CANEERAJRS@GMAIL.COM
Location: Bahu Plaza
Required
Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.
2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.
Salary + Incentive as per experience.
Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in
Yuva shakti model academy
galbadey chack, gajansoo, block marh, tehsil-jammu
(an Innovative, Day Boarding English Medium)
Mob. 94191-38674, 9796873500
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Yuva Shakti Day Boarding School requires teacher who can teach S.St. upto class 10th. Female teacher with PG & B.Ed will be preferred. Teachers for primary classes for all subjects can also apply. School transport available. Salary negotiable. Interested candidates may drop in school with their biodata and testimonials on working days
Sd/
Principal
Required Staff
Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
“Wanted’’
Two Saleman for Marketing of Hardware Goods and Adhesive/Fevicol.
One Account Asst. Male/Female “BUSY’’ KNOWING.
CONTACT : JANDIAL
49-D New Rehari Chungi
Ph. 7006282984, 94191-85128
(Opp Punjab and Sind Bank)
REQUIRED
Sales Marketing Executive
Having experience in the Sales of electrical items (pvc pipes)
Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m
Factory Supervisor
Must have work experience
Must have Mechanical or electrical diploma/ Degree
Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m
Send Your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com
Jandial Plastic Industries
Behind Tata Fair Deal Service Station Gangyal
REQUIRED URGENTLY
1. Engineers – 2 No. (Male)
(Diploma /ITI in Electronics/Electricals )
2. Accountant – 1 No.
(Known with Tally system)
3. Sales Executives – 2 No.
(Degree/Diploma/Graduate)
4. Receptionist – 1 No.
(Computer Knowing)
CONTACT: 9419316278, 9086060836
For Authorised CANON Partner
VP Sales & Servicing
5A/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Near Police Station
A Leading Social Org
REQUIRES.
1. Telecallers – 3 Nos
2. MBA (In Marketing)- 2 Nos
3. Teachers (B.Ed) – 4 Nos
All should be experienced, dedicated and computer knowing.
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
Required
ACCOUNTANT
AS STAFF
IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE
Min. Qualification :
10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)
Contact : 91032-80307
Address (O) :
Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
WANTED
Beautician
At
Subash Nagar Jammu
Contact No:
9419787412