Employment Apr 10, 2022

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Dogra Nagar, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 7889812215

TEACHERS REQUIRED

(1) Science Teacher M.Sc/B.Ed

(Botany/Zoology)

(2) S.St Teacher B.A/M.A/B.Ed

(upto 10th class)

(3) Spoken English Instructor

Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio Data w.e.f 11th of April to 16th of April b/w 10 am to 1 pm in School office.

WANTED

(1) Administrator

(2) Coordinator

(3) PRO

(4) Drivers, Peon

Nancy

Contact

New Modern School

Sainik Colony 9419130728

TRIKUTA DEEP HIGH SCHOOL

OLD JANIPUR, NEAR DOORDARSHAN LANE

TEACHER’S REQUIRED

NUR TO 10TH CLASS

QUALIFICATION

B.A, B.COM, M.COM, B.ED, B.SC

CONT NO. 9419918396

OFFICE TIMING

10 AM TO 12.30 PM

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE

( having basic knowledge of computer / Digital Marketing / Graphic Designer )

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719 , 9419190432

REQUIRED MANAGER

HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AT JAMMU & UDHAMPUR

CONTACT NO 7006441048

Required

Required Marketing Sales Executive for Gold and Business Loan (Shri Ram City Union Finance Ltd) Address 13-B Shastri Nagar Jammu experience/fresher can apply location (Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Udhampur, Ramban) Interview date is

11-04-22 & 12-04-22 Timing 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Mob.: 9070000046, 9796238121

REQUIRED

A Car Wash Detailer/Helper monthly Salary 10-12 K + Incentive.

Promotion Based on performance hike 2 times in a year. Age: 16+

Part Time/ Full Time Vacancy Open.

Contact: 8320010863/ 7006638353

No Experience Required

Company Name: Wipe-IT

Urgently Required

1. Male Nurse (GNM) 8000/-

(Diploma)

2. Chowkidar (Male) 8000/-

(Food & Lodging will be provided)

3. ORW (Field Works) 8000/-

(10+2)

Apply with biodata on 11th April 2022 for the project of MSJE Govt. of India JKSPYM NGO, Village Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu

Contact : 9596750390

R N Tutorial

“Empowering the Education”

Required Faculty

Physics, Chemistry, Bio

For 11th & 12th

Math’s & Science for 10th

Contact Details:-

Address: Patoli Brahamana Akhnoor, Road, Jammu

Ph. No.: 7889971416, 8493829708

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD. (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address :- A-300, Sec-7, Channi Himmat near Ambika Super Store.

Teachers Required

1) Typing and Steno

2) Spoken English

Contact :

DOEACC/AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE

Opposite Commerce College Canal Road Jammu.

Phone – 7006509070, 7006742354

REQUIRED

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED IELTS FEMALE TRAINER FOR MARKET LEADERS IN STUDY ABROAD CONSULTANCY.

SALARY IS NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATES.

APEX GLOBAL EDUCATION SERVICES

569/A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419222584, 7889532931

agesjammu@gmail.com

GIRLS PG

REQUIRES STAFF

OFFICE RECEPTIONIST- 2No.

GIRLS ATTENDANT – 2No.

LADIES COOK – 2No.

SECURITY GUARD – 1No.

TRIKUTA NAGAR.

9103253533

NATIONAL ENGINEERING PROJECTS

URGENT REQUIRED

TECHNICIAN HELPER – 3 NO.

CONTACT NO:

7889921788, 8082604202

Required

Required Running Petrol Pump Station and Hotels in Jammu and Katra and its adjoining area

Interested Seller Contact at this Number

9055505500, 7006123200

Required for

Junior DPS 561, Subash Nagar, Jammu, J&K

1) Teacher (Kindergarten) -Female

2) Counsellor- Female

3) Maid/Helper – Female

Walk Interview on 11th & 12th April 2022

Mobile : 7006123627

REQUIRED

Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing with knowledge of Busy -Male

On behalf of my client with Off At Bathindi, Jammu.

Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR

Contact:

VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV, 105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

(M):9419128160,7780861863,8492028160

Required Dentist

A Dentist is required for a Established Dental Clinic situated in Jammu. The Dentist must be experienced to run the clinic individually.

For Further Details :

Contact :

6006801788

STAFF

REQUIRED

-COMPUTER OPERATORS M/F

-Accountants M/F

-MCom/CA Inter M/F

-Driver cum Office Boy

9419186298/ CANEERAJRS@GMAIL.COM

Location: Bahu Plaza

Required

Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.

2 years’ experience in Travel Industry is must.

Salary + Incentive as per experience.

Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in

Yuva shakti model academy

galbadey chack, gajansoo, block marh, tehsil-jammu

(an Innovative, Day Boarding English Medium)

Mob. 94191-38674, 9796873500

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Yuva Shakti Day Boarding School requires teacher who can teach S.St. upto class 10th. Female teacher with PG & B.Ed will be preferred. Teachers for primary classes for all subjects can also apply. School transport available. Salary negotiable. Interested candidates may drop in school with their biodata and testimonials on working days

Sd/

Principal

Required Staff

Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

“Wanted’’

Two Saleman for Marketing of Hardware Goods and Adhesive/Fevicol.

One Account Asst. Male/Female “BUSY’’ KNOWING.

CONTACT : JANDIAL

49-D New Rehari Chungi

Ph. 7006282984, 94191-85128

(Opp Punjab and Sind Bank)

REQUIRED

Sales Marketing Executive

Having experience in the Sales of electrical items (pvc pipes)

Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m

Factory Supervisor

Must have work experience

Must have Mechanical or electrical diploma/ Degree

Salary upto Rs 15000 p/m

Send Your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com

Jandial Plastic Industries

Behind Tata Fair Deal Service Station Gangyal

REQUIRED URGENTLY

1. Engineers – 2 No. (Male)

(Diploma /ITI in Electronics/Electricals )

2. Accountant – 1 No.

(Known with Tally system)

3. Sales Executives – 2 No.

(Degree/Diploma/Graduate)

4. Receptionist – 1 No.

(Computer Knowing)

CONTACT: 9419316278, 9086060836

For Authorised CANON Partner

VP Sales & Servicing

5A/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Near Police Station

A Leading Social Org

REQUIRES.

1. Telecallers – 3 Nos

2. MBA (In Marketing)- 2 Nos

3. Teachers (B.Ed) – 4 Nos

All should be experienced, dedicated and computer knowing.

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

Required

ACCOUNTANT

AS STAFF

IN ACCOUNTS/CA OFFICE

Min. Qualification :

10+2/Graduation/Under graduation (UG)

Contact : 91032-80307

Address (O) :

Nanak Nagar/Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

WANTED

Beautician

At

Subash Nagar Jammu

Contact No:

9419787412