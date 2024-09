EMPLOYMENT (8-9-2024)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED

CSE/IT ENGINEER (DEGREE HOLDER)

FOR OFFICE WORK IN

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

TRBINFRATECH@GMAIL.COM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE (14000 TO 16000)

AS PER EXPERIENCE

INTERVIEW ON 09.09.2024 ONWARDS

SITUATION VACANT

REQUIRED EXPERIENCED HELPER FOR JEWELLERY SHOP AMBIKA JEWELS NEAR SOCIAL WELFARE OFFICE LOWER ROOPNAGAR JAMMU.

MB.7006967188

VACANCY

LIC SPECIAL RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN FOR CAREER AGENT

STIPEND: 7000/- PM + INCENTIVES

ELIGIBILITY: MIN. 10TH PASS AND ABOVE

AGE: 20 ABOVE

CONTACT: GAURAV KHAJURIA (DEV. OFFICER)

MOB: 9419232520

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR

MAA SARASWATI

VIDYALAYA

FOR MORE INFO CONTACT

6005846980

SITUATION VACANT

LOOKING FOR ENTERPRISING SALES EXECUTIVE IN JAMMU WHATSAPP 233556491401

ANM/GNM

D PHARMA- MALE

ANM, GNM- FEMALE/MALE

NURSING STAFF

CONTACT NO: 08068635150

URGENTLY REQUIRED

NOBLE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL , BHILWARA, RAJASTHAN .

(CBSE AN ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL )

REQUIRES VICE PRINCIPAL, PGT , TGT FOR ENGLISH ,S.STUDY, SCIENCE ND MATHS SUBJECTS. ATTRACTIVE SALARY WITH FACILITIES.

APPLY ON WHATSAPP 7023209016

WANTED

EYE SPECIALIST & OPTITHALMIC

ASSISTANT IN JAMMU

9811160219

REQUIRED

SALESMAN AT

NEW PLOT

FOR

LIMITED COMPANY

CONTACT NO.

9419239226

7006072504

JOB OPENING

REQUIRED SALES EXECUTIVE FOR FOOD & BEVERAGES, FMCG PRODUCTS.

3+ YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IS PREFERRED IN THE SAME FIELD.

SALARY + ALLOWANCE + INCENTIVE

(SUNDAY OPEN)

SHIV SHAKTI TRADERS

9419188049, 8527992181

JOB OPPORTUNITY

PEARL MEDICAL AIDS AND

EQUIPMENTS PVT. LTD.

AREA MARKETING MANAGER-1

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED IN PHARMA INDUSTRY

ACCOUNTANT-1

PREFERRED EXPERIENCED

SALARY NEGOTIABLE !

FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS,

CONTACT-9419116369

SEND YOUR RESUME OVER

WHATSAPP AT 9419116369

EMAIL: PEARLMEDICALAIDS@GMAIL.COM

URGENT REQUIREMENT

PLAY ZONE

CHANNI HIMMAT

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF

QUALIFICATION 10TH OR 12TH

SALARY: 8000 TO 10000

ADDRESS CHANNI HIMMAT

NEAR JAI HIND BAKERY

MOB NO 8082224842

KESAR-MAID SERVICES

WE ARE PROVIDING

1) PART TIME MAIDS

TIMING 9 AM TO 5 PM

2) FULL TIME MAIDS

TIMING 24X7

3) FULL TIME BABY CARETAKER

TIMING 24X7

4) FULL TIME SERVANTS

TIMING 24X7

M: 6005514473, 8082314473

WANTED A COOK/HELPER

WANTED A FULL TIME TRAINED HYGIENIC BOY FOR A PATIENT/ DOMESTIC WORK. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT NO.: 9858634855

JOB VACANCY

SALESMAN & HELPER (MALE) HAVING EXPERIENCE IN DEALING SUITS, SAREES, LEHENGAS ETC. FOR SHOWROOM IN JAMMU CITY.

(M) 9419182096

9796660707