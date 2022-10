EMPLOYMENT (8-10-2022)

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A WHOLE TIME SERVANT OR MAID FOR A COUPLE..GOOD SALARY SUBJECT TO WORK EXPERIENCE AND WORK.

CONTACT..VIJAY TANDON, PHONE 9419187143

BETWEEN 10 AM TO 4PM

REQUIRED BOY/GIRL

SALES MAN AND

SALES GIRL

FOR 2 MONTHS 60 DAYS

8491903716, 9419282963

REQUIREMENT

A CHAIN HOTEL REQUIRE FOLLOWING STAFF FOR THEIR JAMMU UNIT :-

1) GRE (FEMALE)

2) FOA (RECEPTIONIST) MALE/FEMALE

3) F&B EXECUTIVE (HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF EXCISE)

4) BAR TENDER (HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF MAINTAINING EXCISE REGISTER AND BAR INVENTORY)

5) TANDOORI COMMI LEVEL CHEF

6) EXE CHEF (BASE INDIAN)

7) INDIAN CUM SOUTH INDIAN (BASE INDIAN, COMMI LEVEL)

VACANCY NO. 1,2,3,4 AND 6 SHOULD HAVE A GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER SPECIALLY IN MS EXCEL, MS WORD, MAILING AND INVENTORY AND SHOULD HAVE HOTEL BACKGROUND. CANDIDATE CAN CONTACT SEND THEIR BIO DATA ON WHATS APP NO. 95967-51780, ALONG WITH RECENT PHOTOGRAPH OR CAN CALL ON THE GIVEN NUMBER.

REQUIRED

TEACHERS

BAL SANSAR PLAYWAY SCHOOL

145- PACCA DANGA, JAMMU

SEND RESUME AT BALSANSAR01@GMAIL.COM

PRINCIPAL : 9419180947

WORK FROM HOME

PART / FULL TIME

LADIES / STUDENTS / HOUSEWIVES/PROFESSIONALS

NO INVESTMENT, NO TARGET, NO JOINING FEE

CONTACT : RENU SHARMA

9419216401, 9103193481

SUN SHINE SERVICES..

WE ARE PROVIDING..

FULL TIME SERVANTS..

TIMING-. 24*7.

CONTACT:7889741258

DRIVER NEEDED

DRIVER NEEDED FOR LIGHT GOODS CARRYING VEHICLE (TATA AUTO),

DRIVING LICENCE MUST.

GRADUATE PREFERRED,

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT: 9796239294, 9915756026

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A SALES GIRL FOR JEWELLERY SHOWROOM MUST HAVING EXPERIENCE AND MUST AGE SHOULD BE 20-30 YEARS OLD.

TIMING: 11.30 AM – 7.45 PM

AGE= 20-30 YEAS OLD

EXPERIENCE: EXPERIENCED IN JEWELLERY LINE

PH. NO.: 9906367896, 9055501234

JOB JOB JOB

10+2/GRADUATE PEOPLE REQUIRED FOR MARKETING AT LOCATION JAMMU AND AKHNOOR. PREFERENCE TO PERSON WITH 2 WHEELER.

CONTACT NO. 9419288888, 9469788888

REQUIRES

RELATIONSHIP MANAGER, RECEPTIONIST, SPORTS TEACHER FOR

MLSS SCHOOL (TARORE)

IMMEDIATE JOINING

CALL: 9164135444

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT, KISSAN FLOOR MILL, NEAR SAINIK COLONY BYE PAAS JAMMU REQUIRES EXPERIENCED MALE ACCOUNTANT FOR FLOOR MILL, FRESHER CAN ALSO CONTACT ON SUNDAY 10 TO 02 P.M AT KISSAN FLOOR MILL, SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE. CONTACT DIRECTOR BALBIR CHOUDHARY. 94191 67455